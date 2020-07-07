Global Hydraulic Components Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hydraulic Components Market to Reach US$78.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydraulic Components estimated at US$61.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pumps & Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$23.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Hydraulic Components market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Hydraulic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$16.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Cylinders Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020
In the global Cylinders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 467-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Atos Spa
- Bailey International LLC
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KYB Co., Ltd.
- Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG
- Nabtesco Corporation
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Tokyo Keiki, Inc.
- Weber-Hydraulik GmbH
- Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd.
- Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone
for Growth of Hydraulic Components
Recent Market Activity
A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs
With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of
Opportunities & Challenges for the Hydraulics Market
Energy Efficacy is No Longer a Concept Alien to Hydraulics, In -
fact it is the New Buzzword for Future Growth in the Market
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydraulic Components Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Atos Spa (Italy)
Bailey International LLC (USA)
Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)
Danfoss Power Solutions (USA)
Eaton Corporation (USA)
Enerpac Corp (USA)
HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)
Hengli Group (China)
HYDAC (Germany)
Hydratech Industries (Denmark)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
KYB Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Liebherr Group (Switzerland)
Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
Pacoma GmbH (Germany)
Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
Tokyo Keiki, Inc. (Japan)
Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)
Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)
Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Energy Efficiency Benefits of Innovative Hydraulic Fluid
Formulation & Additives to Spur Growth in the Market
Industrial Automation & Robotics and the Ensuing Demand for
Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for
Hydraulic Components in the Industrial Sector
Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business
Opportunity for Hydraulic Components
Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment/
Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to
Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components
Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry but
Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &
Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price
The Fracking Revolution & Robust Outlook for Shale Gas & Oil
Production to Benefit Market Growth
Sustained Recovery in Construction Activity Creates Healthy
Opportunities for Construction Machinery Hydraulics
Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the
Mining Industry, Throwing Hydraulic Components for Mining
Equipment Back Into Stress
Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing
Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics
Electro-Hydraulic Automation, An All Consuming Design Theme
Among Equipment Manufacturers
Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for
Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics
Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction &
Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic
Components
Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key
Manufacturing Trend
Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity
Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hydraulic Components Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hydraulic Components Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hydraulic Components Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Pumps & Motors (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Pumps & Motors (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Pumps & Motors (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Valves (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Valves (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Valves (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cylinders (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cylinders (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Cylinders (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Accumulators & Filters (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Accumulators & Filters (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Accumulators & Filters (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Power Packs (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Power Packs (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Power Packs (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hydraulic Components Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Hydraulic Components Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hydraulic Components Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Hydraulic Components Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Hydraulic Components Historic Market Review
by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Hydraulic Components Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Hydraulic Components: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Hydraulic Components Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Hydraulic Components Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Hydraulic Components Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Hydraulic Components Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hydraulic Components Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Hydraulic Components Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Hydraulic Components Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Hydraulic Components Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 38: Hydraulic Components Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Hydraulic Components Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: French Hydraulic Components Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Hydraulic Components Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Hydraulic Components Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: German Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Hydraulic Components Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Hydraulic Components Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Hydraulic Components:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Hydraulic Components Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: United Kingdom Hydraulic Components Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Spanish Hydraulic Components Historic Market Review
by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Hydraulic Components Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Hydraulic Components Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: Russian Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Hydraulic Components Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 59: Hydraulic Components Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Hydraulic Components Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Hydraulic Components Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Hydraulic Components Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Hydraulic Components Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Australian Hydraulic Components Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Australian Hydraulic Components Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Indian Hydraulic Components Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 72: Hydraulic Components Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Hydraulic Components Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: South Korean Hydraulic Components Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Hydraulic Components Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydraulic Components:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Hydraulic Components Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Hydraulic Components Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 80: Hydraulic Components Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Hydraulic Components Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Latin American Hydraulic Components Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Hydraulic Components Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 86: Hydraulic Components Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Argentinean Hydraulic Components Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Hydraulic Components Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Brazilian Hydraulic Components Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Brazilian Hydraulic Components Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Hydraulic Components Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Mexican Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 93: Mexican Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Hydraulic Components Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Hydraulic Components Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Hydraulic Components Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Hydraulic Components Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Hydraulic Components Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Hydraulic Components Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: The Middle East Hydraulic Components Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 101: The Middle East Hydraulic Components Historic Market
by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Hydraulic Components Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Hydraulic Components: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Hydraulic Components Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Iranian Hydraulic Components Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 107: Hydraulic Components Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Israeli Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Hydraulic Components Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Hydraulic Components Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Hydraulic Components Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Hydraulic Components Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Hydraulic Components Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 114: Hydraulic Components Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Hydraulic Components Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Hydraulic Components Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Hydraulic Components Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 118: African Hydraulic Components Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Hydraulic Components Market in Africa by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: African Hydraulic Components Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 317
