Is Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) a Strong Investment?

Investment management company Cove Street Capital recently released its “Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -5.15% compared to -2.19% for the Russell 2000 Index and -4.61% for the Russell 2000 Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Cove Street Capital highlighted stocks like Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) in its third-quarter investor letter. Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) is an insurance provider. On November 25, 2022, Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) stock closed at $23.67 per share. One-month return of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) was -2.07% and its shares lost 9.48% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) has a market capitalization of $345.951 million.

Cove Street Capital made the following comment about Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) “held in there” as it remains one of the cheapest stocks that we own at 50% of book value. A gaggle of ex-Berkshire Hathaway insurance alums run the specialty insurer, but the biggest issue going forward is that the company is a partnership, not a C-Corp that limits its “buy-ability” to the institutional investor community. That also brings up the other risk: the Chairman is the voting control owner. We have mixed emotions about whether he is “stealing with us” or “stealing from us.” It is a classic value investment: we believe that the “value” creates a “margin of safety” that potentially compensates us for these issues. Our research suggests minimal downside with a target price nearly double current value."

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 6 hedge fund portfolios held Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) at the end of the third quarter, which was 6 in the previous quarter.

