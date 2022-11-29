Is Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) a Strong Investment?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Investment management company Cove Street Capital recently released its “Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -5.15% compared to -2.19% for the Russell 2000 Index and -4.61% for the Russell 2000 Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Cove Street Capital highlighted stocks like Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) in its third-quarter investor letter. Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) is an insurance provider. On November 25, 2022, Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) stock closed at $23.67 per share. One-month return of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) was -2.07% and its shares lost 9.48% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) has a market capitalization of $345.951 million.

Cove Street Capital made the following comment about Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) “held in there” as it remains one of the cheapest stocks that we own at 50% of book value. A gaggle of ex-Berkshire Hathaway insurance alums run the specialty insurer, but the biggest issue going forward is that the company is a partnership, not a C-Corp that limits its “buy-ability” to the institutional investor community. That also brings up the other risk: the Chairman is the voting control owner. We have mixed emotions about whether he is “stealing with us” or “stealing from us.” It is a classic value investment: we believe that the “value” creates a “margin of safety” that potentially compensates us for these issues. Our research suggests minimal downside with a target price nearly double current value."

austin-distel-jpHw8ndwJ_Q-unsplash

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 6 hedge fund portfolios held Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) at the end of the third quarter, which was 6 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) in another article and shared Artko Capital's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’

    “We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Oftentimes, investing in early-stage biotech companies can mean seeing a few of your picks lose 95% or even 100% of their value. Drug development is highly risky since it involves creating something new. Let's take a peek at two biotechs that make their money by solving the problems of other biopharma companies.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks currently trade near 52-week lows, but Wall Street analysts see that as a buying opportunity.

  • 'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase

    "It's a very bad business right now," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said of Coinbase, pointing to its declining revenues and continued losses.

  • This Is, by Far, Billionaire Ken Griffin's Favorite Stock to Buy

    Ken Griffin's hedge fund, Citadel Advisors, has bought over $1 billion worth of this widely held stock over the past year.

  • India’s Free-Market Oasis Aims to Take On Singapore and Dubai

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- India’s newest financial hub is rising from scrubland near the banks of the Sabarmati River once dominated by marsh birds and grazing buffalo.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIn the state of Gujarat, just a few glass-fronted towers greet th

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]

  • Oil's huge surge in 2022 has completely reversed: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

  • Bitcoin Under Pressure as Cracks Spread Across Crypto Industry

    The bankruptcy of crypto lender BlockFi is the latest shoe to drop following the collapse of FTX. Meanwhile, crypto miners may be dumping Bitcoin.