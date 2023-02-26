Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) Pays A US$0.20 Dividend In Just Four Days

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Global Industrial's shares on or after the 3rd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.80 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Global Industrial has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $27.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Global Industrial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Global Industrial

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Global Industrial paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Global Industrial generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (64%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Global Industrial's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Global Industrial, with earnings per share up 3.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Global Industrial has lifted its dividend by approximately 26% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Global Industrial for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Global Industrial is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Global Industrial from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Global Industrial is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Global Industrial that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

