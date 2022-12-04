Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) insider upped their holding by 17% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Global Industrial Company's (NYSE:GIC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Global Industrial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Richard Leeds bought US$67m worth of shares at a price of US$32.37 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$25.04. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Richard Leeds was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Global Industrial insiders own about US$267m worth of shares (which is 28% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Global Industrial Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Global Industrial insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Global Industrial insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Global Industrial. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Global Industrial (including 1 which is significant).

