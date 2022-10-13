Global Industrial Company's (NYSE:GIC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Global Industrial's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Global Industrial is:

47% = US$88m ÷ US$188m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.47 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Global Industrial's Earnings Growth And 47% ROE

First thing first, we like that Global Industrial has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 22% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Global Industrial's moderate 8.5% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Global Industrial's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Global Industrial is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Global Industrial Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Global Industrial has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 35% (or a retention ratio of 65%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Global Industrial has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Global Industrial's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

