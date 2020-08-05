Global Industrial Overload Relays Industry

Global Industrial Overload Relays Market to Reach $213. 3 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Overload Relays estimated at US$143. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$213.
3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Thermal Overload Relays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$154.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Overload Relays segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Industrial Overload Relays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 269-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
ABB Group
Benshaw Inc.
Coto Technology USA
Danfoss A/S
Eaton Corporation PLC
Emera Inc.
Finder S.p.A.
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
General Electric Company
Global Zeus
GREEGOO Electric Co., Ltd.
GWIEC Electric
Hubbell Industrial Controls, Inc.
Kawamura Electric, Inc.
Littelfuse, Inc.
Lovato Electric SpA
Meba Electric Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
MTE Corporation
Riken Electric Co., Ltd.
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Schneider Electric SA
Siemens AG
Sprecher+Schuh
Struthers-Dunn, LLC
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (Tsubaki Group)
WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A.
