Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market 2020-2027 - Growing Incidence of HAIs and Government Measures to Control Them

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

Infection Surveillance Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$528.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14.3%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$552.5 Million by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$40.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Atlas Medical Software

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Deb Group Ltd.

Gojo Industries, Inc.

Hygreen, Inc.

Premier, Inc.

Rl Solutions

Truven Health Analytics

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Infection Surveillance Solutions Market on a Rapid Growth Trajectory

Cloud-based Infection Surveillance Solutions Witness Increased Demand

Asia-Pacific to be Fastest Growing Region, Driven by Increasing Cases of HAIs

to be Fastest Growing Region, Driven by Increasing Cases of HAIs Global Competitor Market Shares

Infection Surveillance Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Incidence of HAIs, and Government Measures to Control them Drive the Growth of Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Increasing Emphasis on Controlling Healthcare Expenditure Propels the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Rise in Number of Surgeries to Increase the Chances of HAI, thereby Driving the Demand for Infection Surveillance Solutions

Increasing Automation in Healthcare Units Offer Significant Opportunities for Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8iglu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-infection-surveillance-solutions-market-2020-2027---growing-incidence-of-hais-and-government-measures-to-control-them-301091512.html

SOURCE Research and Markets