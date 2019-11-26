The Global Infertility Treatment Market to Generate Revenues of Over $7 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Infertility Treatment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Infertility treatment is likely to grow at a healthy rate and witness an incremental growth of around $2.2 billion due to attractive long-term growth opportunities from favorable demographics and social/cultural shifts.

Based on treatment type, drugs segment dominated the market with a share of around 74%. However, it is the devices segment which will grow at a faster rate and will witness an absolute growth of around 66% during the forecast period.

Among all drugs for treating infertility, gonadotropins will witness higher growth in terms of revenue due to their high success rate in treating infertility-related problems compared to other medications. As a result, vendors like Merck KGaA, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Merck Co are prioritizing to develop and commercialize a wide array of branded gonadotropins globally.

The US is the major revenue contributor in the global infertility treatment market. The country is likely to witness the highest incremental growth of around $473 million during the forecast period.

Europe is dominating the global infertility treatment market and accounted for a share of around 37% in 2018. The European market is dominating due to the availability of reimbursement coverage for infertility treatment, high awareness, favorable government initiatives, and low cost of ART treatment compared to the US.

is dominating the global infertility treatment market and accounted for a share of around 37% in 2018. The European market is dominating due to the availability of reimbursement coverage for infertility treatment, high awareness, favorable government initiatives, and low cost of ART treatment compared to the US. In terms of absolute growth, India is likely to grow with the highest absolute growth of around 103% during the forecast period. India is considered as one of the major destinations for fertility tourism due to the availability of low-cost infertility treatment and presence of many fertility clinics offering fertility care with high success rate.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, procedure, end-user, cause, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 8 key vendors and 12 other vendors.

Infertility Treatment Market – Segmentation

Treatment by drugs has been dominating the infertility treatment market because it is a cost-effective measure and is considered to be the first choice among people to be treated. The acceptance of gonadotropin drugs for treatment is driving the segment significantly and is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

ART is the fastest growing procedure on account of the high acceptance of this treatment because of the improvement in success rate and advanced techniques to cure sterility. The favorable financial support for ART procedures in both developed and emerging countries is another factor contributing to the growth.

The prevalence of male sterility is increasing worldwide due to changes in lifestyle patterns, an increase in the consumption of alcohol and smoking, and an increase in the prevalence of obesity. All these factors affect sperm counts and their quality, thereby increasing the occurrence among men.

Market Segmentation by Product

Drugs

Devices

Market Segmentation by Procedure

Drug Therapy

ART Procedure

Surgical Intervention

Market Segmentation by End-user

Infertility Clinics

Hospitals

Gynecological & Urology Clinics

Others

Market Segmentation by Cause

Female Infertility

Male Infertility

Others

Infertility Treatment Market – Dynamics

The rising awareness and increase in the success rate of infertility treatment owing to technological advancements and launch of innovative drugs and devices for treating infertility globally. As a result, many stand-alone fertility clinics started establishing in both developing countries and developed countries in recent years. Globally, there has been a significant increase in the number of IVF clinics, and hence the procedural volume of infertility services performed worldwide is increasing. Globalization of fertility services occurred because of the new-millennial establishment of fertility clinics in many countries. The increasing number of fertility clinics is fueling the growth of the global infertility treatment market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Prevalence of Infertility

Increasing Acceptance of ART Procedures

Increasing Financial Assistance Programs & Employer Benefits for Infertility Treatment

Technology Advancements & Innovations in Infertility Treatment

Infertility Treatment Market – Geography

Europe is the major region, which is leading the market and is expected to bolster its dominance during the forecast period because the region is going through a phase of reduction in population and is seriously considering tackling this sociological phenomenon. The dominant share of infertility treatment in Europe is mainly due to the rising prevalence of aging population, obesity and wider acceptance of ARTs and various drugs associated with infertility treatment. The presence of many major and local vendors offering a wide range of equipment and drugs. In addition, the relatively high awareness about ARTs for treating infertility many patient groups contribute to the growth of the infertility treatment market in Europe. As a result, the number of patients seeking ART treatment is increasing at a healthy rate in this region.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Major Vendors

The Cooper Companies

Cook Medical

Vitrolife

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

IVFtech

Irvine Scientific

Merck KGaA

Other vendors include - Abbott, Sanofi, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Microtech IVF, Novartis, Hamilton Thorne, The Merck Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific, INVO Bioscience, MedGyn Products, SOMATEX Medical Technologies, CARL ZEISS.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

