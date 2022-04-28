Global inflation to stay stubbornly high as wrecked supply chains persist - Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Prices are seen on a selection of red meat in Manhattan, New York City
·4 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The global streak of high inflation is far from over and aggressive monetary policy tightening will fall short in taming price pressures to mandated levels as broken supply chains are unlikely to mend anytime soon, Reuters polls showed.

Inflation in most countries has soared to multi-year highs, driven by a rebound in economic activity and a further straining of rampant supply chain disruptions.

While economists were expecting inflation to moderate this year with signs of supply shocks easing, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recent lockdowns induced by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of China, a major manufacturer, have derailed much of that optimism.

Analysis of global inflation data and the New York Federal Reserve's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI), which gauges supply distortions, showed there is a stronger correlation now between supply chain disruptions and inflation than before the pandemic, particularly in the UK, the euro zone and the United States.

But there is a significant lag: while the GSCPI rose to its highest in Q4 2021, inflation was still months away from a peak.

That has made predicting inflation an even greater challenge for economists whose predictions have consistently been on the rise.

"I don't think the supply chain disruptions are fully reflected in some of the inflation forecasts and that's probably the reason why we might see forecasts go higher in the coming months," said Brendan McKenna, international economist at Wells Fargo.

"I still think there's some catch-up to be done on that front. Banks and even central banks didn't really fully appreciate the supply chain disruptions we saw last year and might continue to see this year, partly a factor of the Russian-Ukraine crisis."

GRAPHIC: Global Supply Chain Pressure Index vs inflation https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/movanowjxpa/GSCPI%20vs%20inflation.png

Forecasts of 46 economies polled for inflation this year are now 3.9 percentage points higher on average from late 2020, the first time inflation forecasts for 2022 were sought.

In addition to medians, ranges have also moved upward.

For 2023, forecasts have increased by 1.1 percentage points on average so far since early 2021. Going by the consistently increased forecasts over the past year there are likely to be further rises.

"People are slow to see these things because they don't necessarily look far enough upstream towards the sources of production, nor do they necessarily account for the delays in transit," said Willy Shih, professor of management practice at Harvard Business School and an expert on supply chains.

"There is a time lag in all these supply chains depending on how far upstream you go, but you won't feel it until many weeks, or sometimes months, later."

GRAPHIC: Reuters Poll - 2022 inflation forecast revisions https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/gkvlgkbxnpb/Reuters%20Poll-%202022%20inflation%20forecast%20revision.png

Supply chain disruptions and their impact on inflation remain largely out of central banks' control, yet many have begun withdrawing ultra-loose monetary policy to control soaring inflation.

Projections so far show inflation in 29 of 39 economies surveyed with stated central bank targets will remain above mandates this year and 16 next year.

To further complicate matters, policymakers must tackle sticky inflation with a high risk of a significant economic slowdown - in some cases recession - lingering in the background. [ECILT/WRAP]

"Inflation tends to be a slow killer.... It may take a little bit more time before it really feeds into demand destruction and then the economy starts to slow down," said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank. "I find it hard to accept growth does not slow because of inflation. That's impossible.

"Inflation is no longer going to be as structurally low as we've seen after the global financial crisis and the past 10-15 years of slower inflation than central banks were aiming for; those times may be behind us."

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package)

(Reporting and analysis by Prerana Bhat, Milounee Purohit, Swathi Nair, Sarupya Ganguly, Anant Chandak and Arsh Mogre; Polling by the Reuters Polls team in Bengaluru and bureaus in Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Johannesburg, London, Shanghai, and Tokyo; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NBT Bank names new regional president for Albany, promotes Krupski

    NBT Bank has named two of its Capital Region executives — Ruth Mahoney and David Krupski — to new positions.

  • Sweden's SEB, Handelsbanken beat forecasts but Ukraine, inflation cloud outlook

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish banks SEB and Handelsbanken both delivered better-than-expected quarterly profit gains on Wednesday to send their shares higher even as the war in Ukraine and surging inflation began redrawing the economic outlook. Net profit at SEB rose to 6.40 billion Swedish crowns ($652 million), easily beating a mean forecast of 4.93 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. Meanwhile, operating earnings at Handelsbanken rose to 6.59 billion Swedish crowns ($671 million) from 5.31 billion crowns a year earlier.

  • SoftBank, Arm Move to Retake Control of China JV, Oust CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. and its subsidiary Arm Ltd. are closing in on an agreement to regain control of the chipmaker’s China operations and oust its rogue chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the process. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on P

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • The bond market has crashed. Why one strategist says embrace the pain and get back in.

    The bond market has seen its biggest drawdown since the 1980s -- and one strategist says now is the time to get back in.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

    Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India's competition commission. The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India's flagship carrier after nearly 70 years. Tata Sons has an 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

    Inflation is taking a chunk out of retirees' income this year. Although investing in the stock market can be a solution, it hasn't exactly been a safe option of late, with many stocks falling hard over the past several months. Three stocks that are safe investments and can provide some valuable, recurring dividend income include Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO), Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB).

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I don't buy and sell stocks very often, but the last name I added was Clorox -- and I still like it.

  • Berkshire and Buffett have 5 words for sellers who want their money: ‘Take it or leave it’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As fans flock this weekend to Omaha, Neb. for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting hosted by Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.