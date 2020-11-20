Global Influenza Diagnostics Market (2020 to 2026) - by Test Type, End-user, and Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test Type, by End-user, Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Influenza is a highly contagious disease caused by the influenza virus attacking the respiratory system - lungs, nose, and throat, which causes illness. This can also lead to the death of the infected person. Influenza diagnostics tests enable to identify the virus in the body.



The Influenza Diagnostics Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasting period market is expected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2020 to a value of $5.8 billion in 2026. The Influenza Diagnostics Market study is segmented by test type, end-user, and geography.



Majorly, the RIDT diagnostic test in traditional diagnostics test is the most demanding segment based on the test type due to simple usage procedure and the low cost of diagnosis. Moreover, it is significant in the situation of a low-resource setting and also easy to read and less time-consuming procedure. Hence, the RIDT diagnostic test segment has the largest share in the influenza diagnostics market.



The majority of the influenza diagnostics market share is acquired by the hospital segment based on the end-users. However, the influenza tests are frequently carried by the hospitals due to its complicated nature and also require advanced technology products to carry the influenza diagnosis.



As per the geographical analysis, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Compared to the other regions, North America has acquired the largest share in the market due to the rising incidence of respiratory diseases such as influenza and the increasing demand for the influenza screening test in this region. Asia Pacific region is estimated to have the fastest growth in the market with the rapidly increasing population, which is leading to the spread of contagious diseases while the government is stepping up its initiatives to reduce the spread of contagious diseases.



Globally, the contagious diseases are increasing; hence, the influenza diagnostics enable to identify influenza the most contagious disease. Majorly two factors emphasizing the influenza diagnostics market growth are the increasing elderly population as the old generation is weak, and lack of immunity can cause influenza and the increasing investments in influenza diagnostic research. Somehow, the rising cost of kits and reagents in the influenza diagnostics is the major aspect hindering the market growth.



The major players who are competing in the influenza diagnostics market are Quidel Corporation, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Hologic, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher CORPORATION, Diasorin sa, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex Corporation, Biomerieux sa, Genmark Diagnostics, Inc, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan Trading, Sekisui Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG, SA Scientific Ltd, Altona Diagnostics GMBH, Coris Bioconcept SPRL and Elitech Group.



Moreover, the advancements in technology and the innovations in developing the quick, precise, and low-cost diagnosis for diseases is the major aspect creating an opportunity for the influenza diagnostics market players. This report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the influenza diagnostics market.

The analysis based on the segmentation such as test type, end-users and geography is provided in this report

This report also provides the strengths and weaknesses, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

The report will also help the research organization of influenza diagnostics to support their research in the advancements in the tests for the better diagnosis

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the contribution of the major regions in the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. End-user: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Traditional Diagnostic Tests

5.2.1. RIDT

5.2.2. Viral Culture

5.2.3. DFA

5.2.4. Serological assays

5.3. Molecular Diagnostic Tests

5.3.1. RT-PCR

5.3.2. INNAT

5.3.2.1. TMA

5.3.2.2. LAMP

5.3.2.3. NASBA

5.3.2.4. Other INNAT

5.3.3 Other Molecular Tests



6. End-User: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Clinical Laboratories

6.4. Other End-User



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.4. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Product Offerings

9.1.3. Geographic Revenue

9.1.4. Business Units

9.1.5. Developments

9.1.6. SWOT Analysis

9.1.7. Business Strategy

9.2. QUIDEL CORPORATION

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Product Offerings

9.2.3. Geographic Revenue

9.2.4. Business Units

9.2.5. Developments

9.2.6. SWOT Analysis

9.2.7. Business Strategy

9.3. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Product Offerings

9.3.3. Geographic Revenue

9.3.4. Business Units

9.3.5. Developments

9.3.6. SWOT Analysis

9.3.7. Business Strategy

9.4. ABBOTT LABORATORIES, INC.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Product Offerings

9.4.3. Geographic Revenue

9.4.4. Business Units

9.4.5. Developments

9.4.6. SWOT Analysis

9.4.7. Business Strategy

9.5. HOLOGIC, INC

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Product Offerings

9.5.3. Geographic Revenue

9.5.4. Business Units

9.5.5. Developments

9.5.6. SWOT Analysis

9.5.7. Business Strategy

9.6. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Product Offerings

9.6.3. Geographic Revenue

9.6.4. Business Units

9.6.5. Developments

9.6.6. SWOT Analysis

9.6.7. Business Strategy

9.7. DANAHER CORPORATION

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Product Offerings

9.7.3. Geographic Revenue

9.7.4. Business Units

9.7.5. Developments

9.7.6. SWOT Analysis

9.7.7. Business Strategy

9.8. DIASORIN SA

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Product Offerings

9.8.3. Geographic Revenue

9.8.4. Business Units

9.8.5. Developments

9.8.6. SWOT Analysis

9.8.7. Business Strategy

9.9. MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Product Offerings

9.9.3. Geographic Revenue

9.9.4. Business Units

9.9.5. Developments

9.9.6. SWOT Analysis

9.9.7. Business Strategy

9.10. LUMINEX CORPORATION

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Product Offerings

9.10.3. Geographic Revenue

9.10.4. Business Units

9.10.5. Developments

9.10.6. SWOT Analysis

9.10.7. Business Strategy



10. Companies to Watch

10.1. BIOMERIEUX SA

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Market

10.1.3. Business Strategy

10.2. GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Market

10.2.3. Business Strategy

10.3. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Market

10.3.3. Business Strategy

10.4. TECAN TRADING

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Market

10.4.3. Business Strategy

10.5. SEKISUI DIAGNOSTICS

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Market

10.5.3. Business Strategy

10.6. SA SCIENTIFIC, LTD

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Market

10.6.3. Business Strategy

10.7. ALTONA DIAGNOSTICS GMBH

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Market

10.7.3. Business Strategy

10.8. CORIS BIOCONCEPT SPRL

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Market

10.8.3. Business Strategy

10.9. ELITECH GROUP

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Market

10.9.3. Business Strategy



11. Analyst Opinion



12. Annexure

12.1. Report Scope

12.2. Market Definitions

12.3. Research Methodology

12.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

12.3.2. Market Triangulation

12.3.3. Forecasting

12.4. Report Assumptions

12.5. Declarations

12.6. Stakeholders

12.7. Abbreviations



