Global InGaAs Camera Market Study 2020-2025: Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry, Featuring Allied Vision Technologies, Acal BFI Limited Company, Coherent, Flir Systems, and More

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 -- The "InGaAs Camera Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report

The Global InGaAs Camera Market was valued at USD 68.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 97.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.68% over the forecast period 2020-2025.



Key Highlights



InGaAs as a detector material has brought an economical alternative for near-infrared (NIR) industrial applications such as the measurement of humidity, surface film distributions, and various sorting tasks such as separating polymers from natural materials. Owing to this, the application of technology in industrial manufacturing and automation is on the rise.

Industry 4.0 fueled the development of technologies like robots playing a crucial role in industrial automation, with many core operations in industries being managed by robots. InGaAs cameras offer new applications, such as vision-guided robotics and automated butchering. These vision-guided robots are a combination of IR imagers that finds and picks random parts in a bin, and then a camera analyses the orientation of each part and places them on the conveyor belt.

The use of machine vision continues to grow every year. In some of the regions, the sales in machine vision are resulting in record numbers. For instance, in North America , in 2018, the sales of machine vision components and systems reached USD 2.874 billion , an increase of 9.2% over 2017, as per the Automated Imaging Association (AIA), the industry trade group and part of the Association for Advancing Automation. This is expected to drive the demand for InGaAs cameras in the forecast period for such application.

, in 2018, the sales of machine vision components and systems reached , an increase of 9.2% over 2017, as per the Automated Imaging Association (AIA), the industry trade group and part of the Association for Advancing Automation. This is expected to drive the demand for InGaAs cameras in the forecast period for such application. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the InGaAs cameras are expected to observe a slump in demand from various manufacturing industries such as food & beverages, semiconductor, automation, and security. The food manufacturing and processing industry, which observes prominent share of the industrial demand for InGaAs cameras, is seeing plummeting sales. According to a barometer analysis by the French trade group, ANIA, which covered over 600 companies, found that due to COVID-19, food & beverage companies have experienced around 22% loss in turnover globally.

Market Trends



Industrial Automation Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

The demand for InGaAs cameras in the industrial automation segment is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of machine vision systems. In a machine vision environment, a smart camera system is deployed in a production line, to scan the products. The camera captures the image and analyzes it against a pre-defined set of criteria.

In addition, machine vision is increasingly being deployed with robots, to increase their effectiveness and overall value for the business. These types of robots are incorporated with a camera mounted at the hand position, which provides guidance to complete the assigned task. For instance, According to IFR, industrial robots operational stock is expected to reach 3554 (in thousand units) by 2021 from 2440 (in thousand units) in 2018.

Many vendors are providing InGaAs camera for industrial applications. Tattile s.r.l. provides TAG-7 SWIR. This camera is a family of short waveinfrared line scan cameras for advanced machine vision applications in the field of the non-visible spectrum. With this feature, the camera is suitable for sorting application, recycling industry, semiconductor industry. The TAG-7 SWIR cameras feature a with 1K InGaAs sensor with the spectral band from 950 nm to 1700 nm with a square pixel size of 12.5 x 12.5 m .

InGaAs sensor with the spectral band from 950 nm to 1700 nm with a square pixel size of 12.5 x . Hamamatsu provides IGaAs cameras, which bridge the gap between NIR wavelengths in the 950-1700 nm range, where silicon detectors are no longer sensitive. They are used in applications such as contaminant detection (Food), damage inspection, Liquid level inspection of sealed containers, and Semiconductor wafer pattern inspection.

North America Anticipated to Account for the Largest Market Share

In the North America region, the demand for InGaAs cameras is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of robots, such as UAV and UGV, in military and defense applications.

region, the demand for InGaAs cameras is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of robots, such as UAV and UGV, in military and defense applications. In March 2020 , US-based Raytheon Co, has mentioned partnering with Quantum Imaging Inc, for acquiring a high-definition short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera for tactical imaging applications. Within this agreement of worth USD 13.5 million , Quantum Imaging is to provide a high-definition SWIR camera for tactical imaging applications at Space and Airborne Systems segment. These InGaAs cameras are expected to be designed with 10-by-10-micron pixel pitch and integral antiblooming.

, US-based Raytheon Co, has mentioned partnering with Quantum Imaging Inc, for acquiring a high-definition short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera for tactical imaging applications. Within this agreement of worth , Quantum Imaging is to provide a high-definition SWIR camera for tactical imaging applications at Space and Airborne Systems segment. These InGaAs cameras are expected to be designed with 10-by-10-micron pixel pitch and integral antiblooming. Government initiatives, such as Advanced Manufacturing Partnership, which is undertaken to make the industry, various universities, and the federal government to invest in the emerging automation technologies, will increase the production of machine vision systems.

Also, according to statcan, industry revenue of Semiconductor and other electronic component manufacturing in Canada reached USD 3,475.42 million in 2019, from USD 3,368.63 million in 2018.

reached in 2019, from in 2018. Owing to the steadily growing demand for advanced and efficient imaging systems, from different end-users operating in the region, the InGaAs camera market in North America is anticipated to demonstrate optimistic growth rates in the foreseen period.

Competitive Landscape



The InGaAs camera market is fragmented due to the market consist of many large players as well as new players. Companies are also trying to innovate their existing products to cater to increasing demand from consumers which makes the market competitive. Some of the major players are Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Acal BFI Limited Company, Coherent Inc., Flir Systems Inc., among others.



Recent Developments



May 2020 - NIT launched the HiPe SenS final version with a high level of performance. The HiPe SenS consist of the company's latest SWIR sensor - NSC1902T-SI. With the innovative design of the InGaAs photodiode array coupled with the high-performance ROIC. This new sensor's provides low noise operation and ultra-low dark current

- NIT launched the HiPe SenS final version with a high level of performance. The HiPe SenS consist of the company's latest SWIR sensor - NSC1902T-SI. With the innovative design of the InGaAs photodiode array coupled with the high-performance ROIC. This new sensor's provides low noise operation and ultra-low dark current January 2020 - Allied Vision announced to showcase its camera solutions, including the Alvium Camera Series and Goldeye SWIR (Short-Wave Infrared) at SPIE Photonics West 2020 in San Francisco, California at the Moscone Center from February 4-6, 2020 .

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



