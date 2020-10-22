Global Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market to Reach $3. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instrumentation Valves and Fittings estimated at US$2. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798913/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Instrumentation Valves and Fittings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$643.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Pneumatic actuators Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR
In the global Pneumatic actuators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$374 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$405.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$445 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Braeco
Bray International, Inc.
Circor International, Inc.
Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
FITOK Inc.
Ham-Let Group
Hex Valves
Hy-Lok Corporation
Oliver Valves Limited
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Safelok Components Ltd.
Ssp Fittings Corporation
Swagelok Company
Tylok International, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798913/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Instrumentation Valves and Fittings - Market Dynamics
Increase in Adoption by End-Use Applications to Encourage the
Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stainless Steel Instrumentation Tube Fittings - Key Developments
Instrumentation Valves and Fittings for Flow Control
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Valves (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Valves (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Valves (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Fittings (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Fittings (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Fittings (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pneumatic actuators (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Pneumatic actuators (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Pneumatic actuators (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Semiconductor (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Semiconductor (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Semiconductor (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Oil & Gas (Industry) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Food & Beverages (Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Food & Beverages (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Food & Beverages (Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Chemicals (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Chemicals (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chemicals (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Healthcare (Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Healthcare (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Healthcare (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Pulp & Paper (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Pulp & Paper (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Pulp & Paper (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Energy & Power (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Energy & Power (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Energy & Power (Industry) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Industries (Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other Industries (Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Other Industries (Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 42: United States Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 45: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrumentation Valves and Fittings in US$ Million by Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 57: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Shift in Japan by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 68: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
2020-2027
Table 71: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in France
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrumentation Valves and Fittings in US$ Million by Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 96: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 100: Spanish Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 101: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry for 2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 104: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Russia
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027
Table 110: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
2020-2027
Table 113: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 116: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry:
2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 129: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Indian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 134: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry for 2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 138: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 141: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Instrumentation
Valves and Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Instrumentation Valves and Fittings in US$ Million by
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 147: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027
Table 158: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
2020-2027
Table 161: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Brazil
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 174: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Industry in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 180: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 182: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 188: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Industry for 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Instrumentation Valves and Fittings in US$ Million by Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iranian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 195: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Shift in Iran by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 197: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
2020-2027
Table 200: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 210: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 211: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry:
2012-2019
Table 213: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Industry: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 217: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Instrumentation Valves and
Fittings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry:
2012-2019
Table 219: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Industry: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 221: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Africa
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798913/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001