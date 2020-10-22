    Advertisement

    Global Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market to Reach $3. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instrumentation Valves and Fittings estimated at US$2. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.

    New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798913/?utm_source=GNW
    3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fittings segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR

    The Instrumentation Valves and Fittings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$643.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.

    Pneumatic actuators Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR

    In the global Pneumatic actuators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$374 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$405.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$445 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Braeco

    • Bray International, Inc.

    • Circor International, Inc.

    • Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

    • FITOK Inc.

    • Ham-Let Group

    • Hex Valves

    • Hy-Lok Corporation

    • Oliver Valves Limited

    • Parker Hannifin Corporation

    • Safelok Components Ltd.

    • Ssp Fittings Corporation

    • Swagelok Company

    • Tylok International, Inc.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798913/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Instrumentation Valves and Fittings - Market Dynamics
    Increase in Adoption by End-Use Applications to Encourage the
    Market
    PRODUCT OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Stainless Steel Instrumentation Tube Fittings - Key Developments
    Instrumentation Valves and Fittings for Flow Control

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 2: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Global
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2012-2019

    Table 3: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share Shift
    across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Valves (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
    Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Valves (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Valves (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Fittings (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Fittings (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Fittings (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Pneumatic actuators (Product) Geographic Market
    Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Pneumatic actuators (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
    of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Pneumatic actuators (Product) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Semiconductor (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Semiconductor (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Semiconductor (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Oil & Gas (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 20: Oil & Gas (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in
    US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Oil & Gas (Industry) Global Market Share Distribution
    by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Food & Beverages (Industry) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Food & Beverages (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Food & Beverages (Industry) Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 25: Chemicals (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
    by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Chemicals (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Chemicals (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Healthcare (Industry) Global Market Estimates &
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 29: Healthcare (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Healthcare (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Pulp & Paper (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Pulp & Paper (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Pulp & Paper (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: Energy & Power (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 35: Energy & Power (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Energy & Power (Industry) Distribution of Global
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Other Industries (Industry) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 38: Other Industries (Industry) Analysis of Historic
    Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
    2019

    Table 39: Other Industries (Industry) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share (in %) by
    Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 40: United States Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
    United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 42: United States Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: United States Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 44: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Demand
    Patterns in the United States by Industry in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 45: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    CANADA
    Table 46: Canadian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Canadian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 49: Canadian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 50: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Canada:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Industry for 2012-2019

    Table 51: Canadian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 52: Japanese Market for Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Japan:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: Japanese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Instrumentation Valves and Fittings in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 56: Japanese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Shift in Japan by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 58: Chinese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 59: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Market
    Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Chinese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 61: Chinese Demand for Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 62: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Review in
    China in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Chinese Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market: Competitor
    Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 64: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 65: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 66: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Europe
    in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 69: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 71: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 72: European Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 73: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in France
    by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: French Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 75: French Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 76: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027

    Table 77: French Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 78: French Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 79: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: German Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 81: German Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: German Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 85: Italian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 86: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Market
    Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Italian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 88: Italian Demand for Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Review in
    Italy in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Italian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 92: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
    United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: United Kingdom Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Instrumentation Valves and Fittings in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 95: United Kingdom Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 96: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 97: Spanish Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: Spanish Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 100: Spanish Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 101: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Spain:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Industry for 2012-2019

    Table 102: Spanish Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 103: Russian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 104: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Russia
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 105: Russian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Russian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 107: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Demand
    Patterns in Russia by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 108: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Breakdown in Russia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 109: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
    2020-2027

    Table 110: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
    of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 111: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 113: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
    of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
    Industry for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 114: Rest of Europe Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 115: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 116: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 117: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 122: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 124: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: Australian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Australian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
    by Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Australian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Distribution in Australia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 130: Indian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 131: Indian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
    Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 133: Indian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 134: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in India:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Industry for 2012-2019

    Table 135: Indian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 136: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 137: South Korean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 140: South Korean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Instrumentation
    Valves and Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
    US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
    of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Instrumentation Valves and Fittings in US$ Million by
    Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 148: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
    Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 151: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Market
    Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 154: Latin American Demand for Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 155: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Review in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Latin American Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 157: Argentinean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
    2020-2027

    Table 158: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 159: Argentinean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Argentinean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 161: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
    Industry for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 162: Argentinean Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 163: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Brazil
    by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 164: Brazilian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Brazilian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027

    Table 167: Brazilian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Brazilian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 169: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: Mexican Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Mexican Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Mexican Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Distribution in Mexico by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 175: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 176: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
    of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million
    for 2012-2019

    Table 177: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 178: Rest of Latin America Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 179: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Demand
    Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Industry in US$ Million
    for 2012-2019

    Table 180: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 181: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
    Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 183: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 184: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 185: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
    Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 187: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 188: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
    Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Million by Industry for 2012-2019

    Table 189: The Middle East Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 190: Iranian Market for Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Iran:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 192: Iranian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Instrumentation Valves and Fittings in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 194: Iranian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Shift in Iran by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 196: Israeli Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 197: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Israel
    in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 198: Israeli Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Israeli Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
    2020-2027

    Table 200: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in
    Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
    Industry for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 201: Israeli Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 202: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Market
    Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Review in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Saudi Arabian Instrumentation Valves and Fittings
    Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 208: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 209: United Arab Emirates Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
    2012-2019

    Table 210: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 211: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 212: United Arab Emirates Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry:
    2012-2019

    Table 213: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Industry: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 214: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
    of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 215: Rest of Middle East Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
    2012-2019

    Table 216: Rest of Middle East Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 217: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Rest
    of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
    Million by Industry for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 218: Rest of Middle East Instrumentation Valves and
    Fittings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry:
    2012-2019

    Table 219: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Industry: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 220: African Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 221: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market in Africa
    by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 222: African Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 223: African Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027

    Table 224: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Historic Demand
    Patterns in Africa by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 225: Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market Share
    Breakdown in Africa by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 46
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798913/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.