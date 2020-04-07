The Global Intragastric Balloons Market is expected to grow by $ 144.87 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intragastric Balloons Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the intragastric balloons market and it is poised to grow by $ 144.87 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. Our reports on intragastric balloons market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven cost-effectiveness and safety of intragastric balloon.

The intragastric balloons market analysis include product segments and geographical landscapes



The intragastric balloons market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Insertable Balloons

• Swallowable Balloons



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing prevalence of obesity as one of the prime reasons driving the intragastric balloons market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our intragastric balloons market covers the following areas:

• Intragastric Balloons Market sizing

• Intragastric Balloons Market forecast

• Intragastric Balloons Market industry analysis





