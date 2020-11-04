Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $794. 2 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$586. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$794.

New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$453.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $158 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$158 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$174.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Other Segments Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$52.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$113.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 231-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Allergan plc

AstraZeneca

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Biogen, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Parion Sciences, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in

Interventional Cardiology

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints/Key Challenges

Recent Market Activity

US and Japan Take the Lead, Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners

Key Players

Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market

Coronary Artery - The Leading Target Area for IVUS

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

Strong Clinical Evidence and Technological Improvements Support

IVUS Sales

Providing Regional Observations to Study Predictors of Events

in the Coronary Tree (PROSPECT)

Clinical Studies Critical in Encouraging Physicians to Take Up

IVUS

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

Infraredx?, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) - The Netherlands

Terumo Corp. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Are Integrated Systems the Future of IVUS?

IVUS-OCT and Other Multi-Modality Imaging Systems

Advanced Hybrid Imaging Modalities-Thing of the Future

Integrated IVUS Consoles Enhance Workflow

Virtual Histology Perceived to Improve IVUS Image Assessment;

However, Clinical Trials Lacking

Advanced IVUS Catheter Transducer Technology

Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (cMUT) Capture

Manufacturers? Attention

Motorized or Manual Transducer Pullback

FL-IVUS - Expanding Indications of IVUS

New Launches/Innovations

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth

Driver

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Drive Growth

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS Devices

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

IVUS Imaging Aids Physicians in Filing Documentation for

Reimbursement Claims

Staff Training Vital for Realizing True Potential of IVUS in

Catheterization Labs

Software Component Adds Further Assessment Capabilities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: IVUS Catheters (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: IVUS Catheters (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: IVUS Catheters (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: IVUS Consoles (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: IVUS Consoles (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: IVUS Consoles (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Canadian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Intravascular Ultrasound

(IVUS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Spanish Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Indian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intravascular

Ultrasound (IVUS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 110: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 90

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



