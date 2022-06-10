Global investment banking faces tougher times after blockbuster year

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva,
Saeed Azhar and Sinéad Carew
·4 min read

By Saeed Azhar and Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) - A dearth of IPOs, a plunge in stock prices and slowing global economic growth are clouding the outlook for revenue at global investment banks after pandemic spending by governments and central banks fueled a blockbuster 2021.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and significant monetary tightening have led to volatile trading in financial markets this year. While that can help trading volumes, it however slowed initial public offerings (IPOs) and deals led by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Global investment banking's net revenue fell to $35.6 billion year-to-date, down by nearly 38% from $57.4 billion in the same period a year earlier, data from Dealogic showed. For 2021 as a whole net revenue for global investment banking was a record $132 billion, the data showed.

"IPOs are scarce, and SPACs are now about non-existent," said Stephen Biggar at Argus Research. "The second quarter is going to be another dismal quarter for investment banking."

Biggar said while banks will make some of it up on equity and fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading volume, which has been stronger than last year, "overall the quarter is likely to be much lower."

Banks have talked in recent weeks about the shine coming off investment banking - or at least parts of it.

Credit Suisse warned on Wednesday that challenging market conditions, low levels of capital markets issuance and widening in credit spreads have depressed the financial performance of its investment banking division.

Credit Suisse, which warned of a second-quarter loss, has its own problems as it suffered from billions in losses in 2021 via failed investments, plus the impact of multiple legal cases.

HEADWINDS

"This is the year of Wall Street headwinds, Main Street tailwinds," said Mike Mayo, senior banking analyst at Wells Fargo. He said trading should increase year over year but equity underwriting is under pressure.

"Having said that, the European banks as a group, have lagged U.S. banks. This is a multi-year story that just continues to drag on longer and longer.“

JPMorgan Chase & Co said at its May investor day that it expected investment banking revenues to be down in 2022, albeit after an exceptionally strong 2021.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley's Ted Pick said at a recent conference according to a transcript that within investment banking, the new issue calendar was "extremely quiet" and the underwriting calendar was "very slow" although the markets business was doing quite well as clients were hedging risk.

The picture is uneven across segments. While broader M&A volumes are lower, overall activity has remained healthy and the pipeline for deals still looks relatively solid, according to investment bankers.

For 2022 earnings for five of the biggest U.S. investment banks, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America, Wall Street analysts expect a decline of 22.9%, according to data collected by Refinitiv which shows expectations for a 27.4% decline for the second quarter. U.S. banks report earnings in July.

Earlier this month, the heads of U.S. banks warned about the health of the global economy, with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaking of a coming "hurricane.".

John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, meanwhile said at a conference earlier in June "the confluence of the number of shocks to the system, to me, is unprecedented."

While financial services recruiters say they are not seeing hiring freezes, some pointed to a noticeable slowdown in hiring trends from 2021's lofty levels.

"It is not as robust as it was last year this time. The market is tepid," said a New York-based recruiter.

Christopher Wolfe, who heads up North American banks for Fitch Ratings, said capital markets is one segment that would be more exposed to a slowdown in the economy.

“In terms of a market downturn, investment banking and asset management segments would be most exposed,” Wolfe said.

Fee revenue in the second quarter will be hurt by longer closing times for mergers and acquisitions according to Michael Brown, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, although he said the pace of merger announcements is improving.

Brown also described debt capital market deals and equity capital market activity such as IPOs as "dormant."

Deals momentum has slowed sharply in Asia too, due to China's regulatory crackdown and economic slowdown, with the value of IPOs in the financial hub of Hong Kong falling 90% so far this year compared to a year-ago period.

"Job cuts will be inevitable if the markets remain volatile and it stays quiet in terms of deal flow. Many banks in Hong Kong hired a lot in the beginning of last year," according to a capital markets banker in Hong Kong who couldn't be named as he was not permitted to speak to media.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sinead Carew; additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengalaru, Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and David Henry and Anirban Sen in New York; editing by Megan Davies, Elisa Martinuzzi and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine War, Higher Interest Rates Prompt Businesses to Dial Back Overseas Investment

    Overseas investment by businesses around the world is set to fall this year, the United Nations said, adding to signs that globalization is on the retreat after decades spent moving toward an increasingly integrated global economy.

  • Recover’s Recycled Fibers Attract Goldman-led $100 Million Investment

    Recover has closed a $100 million minority equity capital investment that will enable it to further scale up its circular solutions.

  • ‘Worst Over’ Call for China Tech Booms on Ant IPO Revival News

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of traders are saying that the bottom for China’s technology stocks may finally be here, bolstered by a report Thursday that China may allow Ant Group Co. to revive its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fu

  • Dollar takes breather ahead of U.S. inflation test

    The dollar edged off a two-week high on the euro on Friday, ahead of inflation data that should guide the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path, and after the European Central Bank said it would start its rate-hike campaign next month. This could give the Fed some wiggle room to raise rates less aggressively later in the year as it tries to rein in inflation without tipping the economy into recession. In the nearer term, markets expect the Fed next week to announce the second of its three consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate hikes, which has boosted the dollar in recent months.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Oil Slips at End of Week as Traders Weigh China’s Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell at the end of the week -- trimming a seventh weekly gain -- as investors weighed China’s bumpy return from strict virus curbs.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesWest Texas Intermediate

  • California, Canada Create Climate Action Partnership

    Gov. Gavin Newsom met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles Thursday to enter into a partnership aimed at advancing climate action.

  • What is stagflation? Has the US seen it before? Here's what you need to know

    The World Bank downgraded its forecast for the global economy, citing potential “stagflation.” What causes stagflation? Here's what you need to know.

  • Lip Reader Reveals What Kate Middleton Said to Prince Louis During His Viral Meltdown

    Prince Louis had an iconic and viral meltdown at the Queen's Jubilee, and a lip reader is revealing what Kate Middleton said to calm him down.

  • ‘More Pain Likely Ahead’: 10 Stocks to Brace Yourself for Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to brace yourself for recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out ‘More Pain Likely Ahead’: 5 Stocks to Brace Yourself for Recession. Merrill, an American investment and wealth management division of Bank of America, disclosed its capital market report on May 31, […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Litecoin Gets the Boot; India’s Tax Typo

    Litecoin kicked out of South Korean crypto exchanges.Indian government clarifies crypto tax cut to 0.1% was a ‘typo’ error.Veteran investor Jim Rogers weighs in on the future of stablecoins. Those stories and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."

  • Peru's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 5.5%

    Peru's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% on Thursday, the eleventh consecutive hike, as authorities in the copper-producing Andean nation battle stubbornly high inflation. Prices rose more slowly in May than in the two prior months, but annual inflation still reached 8.09%, its highest level in 24 years. In its current monetary policy tightening cycle, Peru's central bank has raised the key interest rate 525 basis points since mid-2021.

  • ESG Due Diligence: How Proposed Regulations Are Driving Action

    As stakeholders and governing bodies coalesce behind the understanding that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations carry significant financial risk, ESG due diligence is set to ...

  • Don't expect some of these jobs-heavy relocations, expansions to bear fruit — for now

    There is so much fanfare when a company makes an announcement of a big factory, new research center or any other operation promising thousands of jobs. Problem is, in a year like 2022, much of that may simply not happen in the future.

  • China’s Moderating Inflation Leaves Room for More Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s inflation moderated in May as global commodity prices cooled and consumer demand weakened, leaving room for the government to ease monetary policy and add stimulus to shore up the economy.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever

    Neither the bear market nor the stock split will have a lasting effect on this company's long-term potential.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for at Least 50% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    Despite the modest rally that we’ve seen since late May, volatility still rules the markets. The overall trend for the year has been down – to the tune of 14% on the S&P 500 and 23% on the NASDAQ. It’s not exactly an environment that would encourage large-scale buying. But Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist from JPMorgan, takes the contrarian view, explaining why, in his view, current low prices represent opportunities. “As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn’t take much to c

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor