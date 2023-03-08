Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%

Richard Henderson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A possible peak of 6% for US interest rates is rippling through markets, as more investors start to weigh the knock-on effect of such a scenario on stocks, bonds and currencies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Funds are contemplating this prospect after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said authorities may have to move more aggressively than previously thought to quell rising prices. The remarks set off a repricing of US rates and spurred a rally in the dollar while equities and developing currencies took a tumble.

Powell’s comments set the stage for the Fed to revert to a half-point hike and put the central bank at odds with some of its peers which are preparing to halt their tightening campaign. The bond market is also telegraphing the growing odds of a recession, and US non-farm payroll data due Friday may be key in shaping expectations.

Given the robust job market and sticky inflation, “we think there’s a reasonable chance that the Fed will have to bring the Fed Funds rate to 6%, and then keep it there for an extended period to slow the economy and get inflation down to near 2%,” Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at BlackRock Inc., said in a Tuesday note.

Traders upgraded the odds of a half-point rate increase on March 22 from about one-in-four to around two-in-three. The impact of the repricing continued to be felt on Wednesday, with most Asian currencies weakening and a gauge of regional equities edging lower.

“Higher-for-longer is becoming the base-case scenario, and if that scenario materializes, EM can suffer,” said Brendan McKenna, emerging markets strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. “Markets were really hoping for an early Fed pause and cuts this year, so far that scenario is not unfolding.”

--With assistance from Liz Capo McCormick.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock sees 'reasonable chance' of Fed raising rates to 6%

    The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates to 6% and keep them there for an extended period of time to fight inflation, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank could become more aggressive in its rate hike path following recent strong economic data.

  • Traders Are Betting the Fed Will Hike Rates by a Half-Point in March

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may re-accelerate the pace of rate increases at the policy meeting later this month, after central bank head Jerome Powell said he’s ready for faster monetary tightening if economic data justifies it.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are

  • Record Private-Credit Deal May Allow 50% of Interest Deferred

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest-ever buyout financing arranged by private credit firms would allow health-care technology company Cotiviti Inc. to pay a whopping 50% of the interest on a $5.5 billion loan with additional debt.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposi

  • Odds of 50-basis-point Fed rate hike rise after Powell testimony

    Implied yields on fed funds futures contracts fell, pointing to a 48% probability that the central bank will lift its benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.00%-5.25% range on March 22, from the current 4.50%-4.75% range, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

  • Rupee Bear StanChart Now Sees It Rising to Highest Since August

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc., which was among the most bearish forecasters for the Indian rupee over the past couple of years, is turning more upbeat on the currency amid an improvement in the nation’s trade deficit and a softer dollar.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced

  • Blackstone-Thomson Reuters launch sale of $2 billion LSE Group stake

    LONDON (Reuters) -An investor consortium including Blackstone and Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, is selling 1.7 billion pounds ($2.01 billion) worth of shares in the London Stock Exchange Group to trim its joint stake. Investment banks managing the sale of 23 million LSEG shares had orders for all the stock in the offering, according to bookrunner messages seen by Reuters after close of markets on Tuesday. The transaction follows the publication of LSEG's 2022 earnings last week, which showed an increase in total income to 7.74 billion pounds from 6.54 billion pounds the year prior, beating analysts expectations.

  • Hawkish Powell puts 50 bp Fed rate hikes back on table

    The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. U.S. stocks sold off, Treasury yields rose and the dollar extended a gain after Powell's comments, his first since inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for that month.

  • Asian stocks tumble after hawkish Powell comments

    Asian shares fell sharply on Wednesday, while the dollar advanced after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised the possibility of the U.S. central bank returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation. The Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data, Powell said on the first day of his semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony before Congress. The hawkish comments from Powell sent U.S. stocks sharply lower, with the risk-off mood continuing in Asian trade.

  • Amazon to close eight Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York

    Amazon is permanently closing eight of its cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York. The closures mark Amazon's latest move to rein in some of its brick-and-mortar retail operations.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees 20% Downside for Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says he still sees some 20% downside on some of the big technology and meme stocks, without specifying which ones. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain’

  • Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare

    When he was running for president, Joe Biden was very clear that he was not Bernie Sanders - he wasn't a socialist, and he didn't believe the American economy and political system did not need to be completely torn down. … Continue reading → The post Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why didn’t Wall Street listen to Jerome Powell?

    Interest rates rocketed to their highest levels in over 20 years Tuesday afternoon as Wall Street finally started taking Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at his word. Stocks and bonds tanked, and betting on another 50 basis point Fed rate hike later this month doubled. This came after Powell told the Senate he would keep interest rates higher for longer to make sure he stamped out inflation.

  • Buy-now-pay-later borrowers struggle more financially, study finds

    This could potentially make them more vulnerable to potential late payments and fees.

  • Housing confidence craters once more as mortgage rates spike

    Fannie Mae’s gauge of housing sentiment dropped 3.8 points in February to 58.0, falling close to its record low set last year.

  • Fed Chair Powell points to future rate hikes in congressional testimony

    Yahoo Finance Fed reporter Jennifer Schonberger discusses Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells Senate testimony that inflation is running higher than previously expected.

  • JPMorgan’s Michele Fears Half-Point Hike Would Confuse Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve returning to 50 basis points interest rate hikes would confuse the market and rattle the economy, according to Bob Michele, chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina

  • Walgreens internal memo says it is following the law on abortion pill distribution

    Walgreens faces backlash over misperception of its intent to sell abortion pill in some states.

  • Citadel Negotiating Enterprise-Wide ChatGPT License, Griffin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin said his firms are in the process of negotiating an enterprise-wide license to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain’ Beijing“This branch of technol

  • Bitcoin Might Be in Later Stages of Bear Market: Data

    Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a tight trading range, but Glassnode suggests it reflects psychological levels related to traders holding bitcoin over the past year and whales, or large holders of BTC. Meanwhile, the market is currently in a transitional phase, which typically occurs in the later stages of a bear market. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the "Chart of the Day."

  • Norfolk Southern announces safety upgrades following recent derailments

    Norfolk Southern announced plans on Monday to improve the use of detectors placed along railroad tracks to spot overheating bearings and other problems in response to a fiery derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border a month ago.