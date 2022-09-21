Global Investors Cut Exposure to China on Rising Risks

Global Investors Cut Exposure to China on Rising Risks
5
David Ramli
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global investors in private equity and venture capital funds say they are rotating away from China as clients are reassessing risks because of the country’s rapidly changing environment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors are paring their holdings in the once-booming economy, despite their conviction that long-term growth will continue, according to speakers from Partners Capital, Hamilton Lane and others firms, which collectively invest billions of dollars across the region, at the SuperReturn Asia conference in Singapore on Tuesday.

The world’s second-biggest economy is at a critical juncture as economic pillars from technology to real estate face earnings pressure, regulatory scrutiny and difficulties in going public overseas. President Xi Jinping’s campaign for “common prosperity,” a slogan embodying his push to balance wealth distribution, along with the country’s stringent covid restrictions have dented growth, prompting investors to seek opportunities elsewhere in the region, including India.

“We represent people and they define the kind of risk they want us to take,” said Emmanuel Pitsilis, managing director and co-head of Asia Pacific at Partners Capital, at the conference. Even though the firm believes in the rise of China, “there’s been a rotation and a desire from clients to diversify away from China,” he said.

The firm has switched from a program that’s heavily weighted toward China and venture-oriented programs to one that is much broader spread across different sectors and more geographically diverse, Pitsilis said.

But the caution on China isn’t resulting in a retreat from Asia. For sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte’s head of Asia, private equity, Kevin Looi, the rotation away from China has helped highlight the region’s other giant: India.

“India has been a bit overshadowed by China historically but if you look at the mood in India it’s very buoyant,” he said. “There are good reasons for that, a supportive government, good investment policy, India’s also benefiting from the re-alignment of supply chains.”

The city-state of Singapore is also benefiting from the changes. The number of private equity firms in Singapore rose to 428 as of June from 336 at the start of 2021, according to Ravi Menon, managing director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

He has also seen an uptick in India. “Last year, growth in PE, VC investments in India outpaced most major economies, including China,” Menon said.

Mingchen Xia, managing director and co-head of Asia investments at Hamilton Lane, said another shift seen is that money put toward growth and venture capital deals are starting to go into buyout funds, where investors can better control how portfolio companies operate and eventually sell.

“You need to be very cautious on business models that are still loss-making,” he said. “They can generate very big growth but they’re still losing money” and may therefore struggle to raise future rounds of funding, he said.

(Corrects name in second paragraph to Partners Capital from Partners Group.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy urges House GOP to vote no on funding bill over border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is urging members of his conference to vote against any funding bill that does not address a migration surge at the U.S.-Mexico border. His opposition to a funding measure comes as Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the start of the new fiscal year on Oct.…

  • China-Based COVID-19 Shot Neutralizes Omicron Subvariants

    China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced data from its ongoing Phase 3 study evaluating SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) as a universal COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) adjuvant. The data showed that SCB-2019 elicited superior neutralizing antibodies against the omicron BA.5 subvariant, the currently dominant variant, when administered as a heterologous third dose comp

  • Tencent Music Makes Quiet Start in Hong Kong Stock Trading

    Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest online music company, made a slow but steady start Wednesday in trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the lunchtime trading break, the shares had climbed to HK$18.22, up from their opening at HK$18.00. They are traded under the number 1698. The company already has a listing […]

  • Oldest Asian America beauty pageant crowns Lisa Yan, Angella Lee as winners

    The United States’ oldest Asian American beauty pageant has crowned Lisa Yan as this year’s Miss Asian Global and Angella Lee as Miss Asian America 2022. During an interview with KRON4’s Stephanie Lin, who was announced Miss Asian America in 2015, Yan said she competed in this year's Miss Asian Global and Miss Asian America Pageant without any expectations. ﻿“Personally for me, I think I was just trying to have a lot of fun with it,” Yan told Lin.

  • A professor falsely accused of spying for China describes the toll it's taken on his family

    Xiaoxing Xi, a physics professor at Temple University, remembers trying to make sense of what was happening to him and his family that early morning of May 2015

  • China Mortgage Boycotts Grow as Home Buyers Regroup Online

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s mortgage boycott may be picking up steam, even as authorities try to stem the crisis with support measures. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesA highly-watched list

  • Despite shrinking by US$11b in the past week, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shareholders are still up 60% over 5 years

    Salesforce, Inc. ( NYSE:CRM ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last month...

  • Adani Encumbers $13 Billion Stake in Newly Bought Cement Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group set aside shares valued at about $13 billion in two Indian cement firms as part of a lending agreement, reflecting the world’s second-richest person’s hunger for capital as his ports-to-power conglomerate expands rapidly.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struc

  • China Nuclear Deal Held Up Over Argentina’s Reactor Fuel Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Months after an announcement that China will build and largely finance an $8 billion nuclear power plant outside Buenos Aires, the deal is hung up over Argentina’s demand that its engineers be permitted to manufacture the reactor fuel domestically. Becoming the first nation licensed to make fuel for China’s Hualong One reactor would greatly advance Argentina’s atomic program. It would also signal that China is willing to license technology to trading partners, following a commerci

  • How Big Will the Fed Rate Hike Be? Wall Street's Top Minds Weigh In

    The Fed rate hike announcement is due out Wednesday afternoon, and markets are anticipating another monster increase.

  • Nestle adapts as hoarding picks up in Asia, North Africa

    Seyda Bal, who works at a bank in Istanbul, is so anxious about the rising price of groceries that she's lapsed into a pandemic-era habit: hoarding packaged goods like coffee and toilet paper. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has propelled energy and grain prices to all-time highs, driving up the cost of packaged goods. The trend hasn't gone unnoticed by Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food company and home to more than 2,000 brands including Cheerios, Nescafe and Maggi.

  • Jim Cramer Is Monitoring These 10 Stocks for Market Recovery

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is monitoring for market recovery. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Monitoring These 5 Stocks for Market Recovery. The stock market had rallied in the past few weeks on the back […]

  • Analysis-Overstretched U.S. companies feel pinch of higher borrowing costs

    When U.S. consumer products company Newell Brands Inc refinanced $1.1 billion worth of bonds earlier this month, it saw its borrowing costs jump by more than half. Newell Brands had seven months left until it had to pay back the principal on these bonds and could have held out in the hopes of a cheaper debt deal. Newell Brands is rated Ba1 by Moody's.

  • Record 38% Plunge in Bond ETF Leaves Bearish Traders Exhausted

    (Bloomberg) -- A brutal wipeout in a $25 billion bond exchange-traded fund has investors wagering that the worst is over on the eve of a crucial Federal Reserve decision.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Ne

  • European Banks Promising More Diversity Appoint Only Male CEOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest banks are falling behind on their promises to promote more women, at least when measured by the very top jobs. In the past two years not a single female chief executive officer has been appointed by one of Europe’s top 30 banks, despite almost half of the CEOs in that group being replaced in the same time frame, data collated by Bloomberg show.That echoes the findings in a survey published by ratings company DBRS Morningstar on Tuesday, which shows gender diversit

  • HSBC was ‘challenged’ on merits of a break-up, says bank chief

    HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn has said he was “challenged” by external advisers about a potential break-up of the bank but ultimately concluded it would be “a net negative”.

  • China EV Maker Leapmotor Seeks Up to $1 Billion in H.K. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. is looking to raise as much as HK$8.1 billion ($1 billion) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in Capital‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Speci

  • Hundreds of New Mines Will Be Needed to Source the Raw Materials to Make EVs

    The demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite—needed to make EV batteries—will skyrocket over the next decade.

  • Turkey Rules Out Urgent Intervention in Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarTurkey has no plans to immediately interv

  • Best Pharmaceutical ETFs for Q4 2022

    Pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors access to a basket of U.S.-based and foreign stocks of drug manufacturers and related companies in a single investment. These companies discover, develop, and produce medications used to cure disease, vaccinate, or alleviate symptoms of illness.