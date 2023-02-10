Global investors losing appetite for Chinese government bonds

FILE PHOTO: Buildings are seen at sunset in Beijing in Beijing
Summer Zhen
·4 min read

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Global investors are reducing their holdings of Chinese government bonds, a steady source of secure returns during the pandemic years, as they prepare for some monetary tightening in China and eye juicier stock markets in the reopened economy.

China's bond market was the outlier in 2022 as global central banks raised rates hurriedly to fight inflation, while policymakers in Beijing faced a sharp, COVID-induced slowdown. But now, as the economy reopens swiftly, analysts expect the People's Bank of China will eventually rein in stimulus.

Signs of a peak in developed market rates are another reason why China's bonds, yielding roughly 3% on 10-year investments, are less appealing, given the potential greater capital gains elsewhere.

Data from China's Bond Connect platform, the primary avenue for foreigners investing in mainland markets, shows foreigners sold roughly 616 billion yuan ($90.63 billion) worth of bonds in 2022, taking their holdings down to 3.4 trillion yuan.

That trend has strengthened this year, as per fund managers.

"If investors are saying that I want to trade the China recovery, the answer is not Chinese government bonds (CGBs). The answer to participating in risk-on opportunities in bonds would be Chinese offshore credit and long renminbi," said Jason Pang, portfolio manager of the China Bond Opportunities Fund at J.P Morgan Asset Management.

Investors who have already committed cash to mainland markets might just switch to equities, he says.

Pang said he has partially reduced his exposure to CGBs and reallocated a large part of that into the offshore yuan (CNH) denominated dim sum bonds in Hong Kong. As global investors play China's recovery through stocks in Hong Kong, cash conditions in the city will improve and put a floor under those bonds, he reckons.

In contrast to the global tightening trend, China has been easing monetary policy over the past two years. That has helped its bond market outperform peers.

The FTSE Xinhua Chinese Government Bond Index returned 3.2% in 2022 in local currency terms and a negative 5.4% in dollar terms. The FTSE World Government Bond Index declined 18.3% in dollar terms.

Edmund Goh, head of fixed income for China at British asset manager abrdn, also favours countries that would be among the first to exit higher interest rates.

“We haven’t increased our Chinese bonds exposure in our Asian fixed Income portfolios as there are other markets that present a bigger upside in capital gains,” he said.

Markets such as South Korea, India and Indonesia are likely to start pricing in cuts as the next policy step, he added.

Jerome Broustra, head of investment specialists, fixed income and multi-asset solutions, core investments, at AXA Investment Managers, shares that view. He is overweight Indonesian sovereign bonds and infrastructure-related offshore China high yield bonds.

YIELD ADVANTAGE SHRINKS

The cushion of higher yields in CGBs has also evaporated as U.S. yields first caught up and then overtook China's. Treasuries now offer around 3.7% on 10-year tenors, while China's equivalent is 2.9%. Meanwhile, the Shanghai stock market is up 13% in just over two months.

"China bonds served as a very good type of diversifier, in particular over the past 3 years," said Pang. But as global rates hit a peak, it made sense to plough limited cash into better yielding markets, he said.

Still, while fund managers are switching to more attractive markets, they do not expect a massive selloff in CGBs.

“I don’t see a big trade in China’s local currency sovereign bonds, either in FX or in rates”, said Polina Kurdyavko, head of emerging markets and senior portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management.

"China's central bank is much more adept to use administrative measures to direct liquidity in the pockets to where is most needed."

Freddy Wong, head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at Invesco, believes CGBs will attract some inflows, particularly as the yuan gains.

"A lot of global investors have been meaningfully under-allocated to China onshore markets. There might be potential interest, but I won't rank that as a very high one," said Wong.

($1 = 6.7969 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Summer ZhenAdditional reporting by Rae Wee in SingaporeEditing by Vidya Ranganathan and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall St dips as Alphabet extends fall; Disney hits 5-month high

    Alphabet extends fall

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Consolidation Continues in the S&P 500 E-mini Contract

    S&P 500 traders were slightly bullish during the trading session on Thursday, as the E-mini contract rose again. That being said, we do continue to coil in general, and I think that might be the story going forward.

  • Oil Trims Weekly Gain as Slowdown Concerns Counter China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped for a second session, trimming a weekly gain, as investors weighed concerns over a global economic slowdown against a bullish outlook for Chinese demand following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteC

  • Britain defends possible talks with governor of China's Xinjiang

    Britain on Thursday defended the possibility that officials will hold talks with Erkin Tuniyaz, the governor of the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, amid outrage from lawmakers who have highlighted alleged rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims there. Junior foreign office minister Leo Docherty said that Tuniyaz might visit Britain next week, though he had not been invited to London by the government and would not be "dignified" with a ministerial meeting. "China's actions in Xinjiang are of course abhorrent and we will not legitimise them in any way," Docherty told lawmakers.

  • Anthony Davis with a first basket of the game vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) with a first basket of the game vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 02/09/2023

  • U.S. says to provide $85 million humanitarian aid to Turkey, Syria

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Thursday it will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake that killed more than 20,000 people. The announcement by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) came shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, their second call in four days. The death toll across both countries has now surpassed the more than 17,000 killed in 1999 when a similarly powerful quake hit northwest Turkey.

  • Lithuania to hand over anti-drone weapons to Ukraine

    The Lithuanian government will hand over 36 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine to fight Russian drones, Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Arvydas Anushauskas, said during a press briefing on Feb. 09.

  • Bitcoin’s 2023 Bounce Is Fizzling as SEC Turns Up Heat on Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s new-year rebound has hit the buffers, hampered by a crypto crackdown in the US and fears that higher-for-longer interest rates will sap investor appetite for speculative assets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers T

  • ‘The short end of the curve is very sexy today’: But where should ETF investors bet on bonds?

    This week’s ETF wrap brings you some of the buzz around fixed income at the recent Exchange conference in Miami, including views from BlackRock, DoubleLine, PIMCO, State Street and Fairlead Strategies. Investors now have an alternative to stocks, particularly with concerns over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes potentially leading to a recession as soon as this year.

  • Several universities to experiment with micro nuclear power

    If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative: tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one-hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck. Now, some universities are taking interest. “What we see is these advanced reactor technologies having a real future in decarbonizing the energy landscape in the U.S. and around the world,” said Caleb Brooks, a nuclear engineering professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

  • 2 US Army veterans deported to Mexico win US citizenship

    After fighting in Afghanistan, former U.S. Army soldier Mauricio Hernandez Mata returned home with post-traumatic stress, which he says eventually led to getting in trouble with the law and being deported to Mexico — a country he had not lived in since he was a boy. On Wednesday, he and another deported veteran were sworn in as U.S. citizens at a special naturalization ceremony in San Diego. The two veterans were among 65 who have been allowed back into the United States over the past year ago as part of a growing effort by the Biden administration called the Immigrant Military Members and Veterans Initiative to make amends with immigrants who served in the U.S. military only to wind up deported.

  • Exclusive-Peru mines power on despite protests, though shutdown risk looms

    Peru's biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data by Reuters at some of the key mines in Peru, the world's no. 2 copper producer, indicates that activity at the deposits remains near normal levels, although a source close to one major mine said the risk of stoppages was rising. The South American nation has been gripped by anti-government protests since the Dec. 7 ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

  • When should you start taking seasonal allergy medicine? Sooner than you think

    Starting your spring allergy medications before the season can make a huge difference in keeping your symptoms under control. Here's what experts want you to know.

  • Here’s What Makes ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) a Worthy Investment

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Duke Energy's (DUK) Q4 operating revenues come in at $7,351 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 20.2%. The reported top line also surpasses the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.2%.

  • Texas lawmakers react to President Biden's State of the Union Address

    President Joe Biden's second State of the Union Address resulted in mixed reactions from politicians.

  • Avian influenza strain discovered in mammals, World Health Organization monitoring spread

    While H5N1 influenza, more commonly known as bird flu, can be transmitted to mammals, the World Health Organization says the risk to humans remains low and the organization is closely monitoring the spread. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joined Anne-Marie Green and Seth Doane to discuss the virus, the use of ChatGPT in the health care sector and answer medical questions from the public.

  • Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money

    One of Tennessee's most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has introduced a bill to explore the idea during this year’s legislative session and has begun discussions with Gov. Bill Lee and other key GOP lawmakers. “Basically, we'll be able to educate the kids how Tennessee sees fit,” Sexton said, pointing that rejecting the money would mean that Tennessee would no longer have “federal government interference."

  • EU leaders agree targeted, temporary support for green industry

    European Union leaders agreed on Friday they should allow "targeted, temporary and proportionate" support to ensure Europe's future as a manufacturing base for green tech products and counter U.S. and Chinese competition. The European Commission has proposed loosening rules on state aid for investments in renewable energy, decarbonising industry, hydrogen or zero-emission vehicles, partly in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). EU leaders have expressed concern that local content requirements of much of the $369 billion of subsidies in the IRA have will encourage companies to abandon Europe for the United States.

  • Top China Economist Sees Possible Interest Rate Cut Next Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank may have more room to cut interest rates in the second quarter as the risk of another Covid wave looms in coming months and the US Federal Reserve ends its interest rate hikes, according to a prominent Chinese economist.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump a