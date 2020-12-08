Global Ion Exchange Resin Markets 2020-2026: Scarcity of Freshwater and Rigorous Regulations for Water Conservation is Propelling Market Growth
The scarcity of freshwater and rigorous regulations for water conservation is propelling the growth of the ion exchange resin market.
Market Size - USD 1.35 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends - Product launches and research for advanced technological development.
The Global Ion Exchange Resin Market size is projected to reach USD 1.97 billion from USD 1.35 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% by 2027. The market growth is driven by growing demand for ion exchange resins for the purification and softening of water applications across various end-use industries, including food & beverage, wastewater treatment, chemical processing, electronics, mining, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and others.
Ion exchange resins are porous materials that act as a medium for ion exchange. These resins or polymers have the capacity to eliminate chlorine, organic mixtures, and radioactive elements, such as lanthanum and uranium, making it ideal for extensive purification applications. The most common applications include water purification and water softening.
Technological advancement and increasing efficiency of ion exchange polymers, along with growing consumer preference for ion exchange resins over conventional resins, will boost the market growth. Moreover, the decreasing availability of freshwater and growing awareness pertaining to water conservation will supplement the ion exchange resins market revenue share through 2027.
Key findings from the report
Nearly 33% of the global population faces severe to moderate water shortage. Estimates suggest that 4.5 billion people will have to resort to the consumption of polluted water resources due to scarcity of freshwater by 2026.
Currently, only 60% of the industrial wastewater is treated, while 40% of this treated water does not conform to set standards. The situation is excessively strict in the case of sewage treatment globally, as urban areas have the capacity to treat only 37% of the sewage generated. It is likely to fuel the demand for the ion exchange resin market over the forecast period.
Based on type, the cationic resin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to witness a notable growth rate of 5% through the forecast period.
In terms of end-use, the power segment is forecast to account for approximately 47.6% of the global ion exchange resin market share through 2027 on account of the rising number of nuclear power plants in various countries and stringent environmental regulations for water treatment in industries.
The water treatment segment is estimated to create huge demand for ion exchange resins in the coming years on account of growing concern for sanitation and clean & water for drinking.
In the regional landscape, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 5.6% on account of massive qualitative and quantitative potential offered by developing countries, including China and India.
In 2019, North America accounted for around 37.7% of the ion exchange resin market share and is set to witness significant gains over the forecast period due to technological progression and new product launches in the region.
Europe is estimated to account for 30.1% of the ion exchange resin market over the forecast period.
Key players operating in the global ion exchange resin market are DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Purolite Corporation (U.S), LANXESS AG (Germany), Thermax Ltd. (India), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. (India), and Resin Tech Inc., among others.
