Global Iron Castings Industry

Global Iron Castings Market to Reach 139 Million Metric Tons by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Iron Castings estimated at 93. 5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 139 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gray Iron Castings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach 90.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ductile Iron Castings segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 25.3 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Iron Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at 25.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 29.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Malleable Iron Castings Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
In the global Malleable Iron Castings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3.4 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 18.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
Benton Foundry, Inc.
Borui Casting International Ltd. (Dandong Foundry)
Brakes India Ltd.
Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF)
Decatur Foundry, Inc.
Grupo Industrial Saltillo
Hinduja Foundries
Hitachi Metals Ltd.
Hua Dong Teksid Automotive Foundry Co., Ltd.
OSCO Industries, Inc.
Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Iron Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Iron Castings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Iron Castings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Iron Castings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)
Analysis of Historic Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for
the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 22: Power (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Power (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Iron Castings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Iron Castings Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Iron Castings Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 33: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Iron Castings Historic Market Review by
Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 36: Iron Castings Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Iron Castings Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Iron Castings Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iron
Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in China in
Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Iron Castings Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Iron Castings Market Review in China in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Iron Castings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Iron Castings Market Demand Scenario in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Iron Castings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Iron Castings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Iron Castings Market in Europe in Metric Tons by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Iron Castings Addressable Market Opportunity
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Iron Castings Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Iron Castings Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Iron Castings Historic Market Review in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Iron Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Iron Castings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Iron Castings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects in
Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Iron Castings Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Iron Castings Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Iron Castings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Iron Castings Historic Market Review by
Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 87: Iron Castings Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Iron Castings Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Iron Castings Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Iron Castings Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 96: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Iron Castings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Iron Castings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario
in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Iron Castings Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Iron Castings Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Iron Castings Historic Market Review by
Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 120: Iron Castings Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Iron Castings Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Iron Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2027
Table 125: South Korean Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Iron Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 128: South Korean Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Iron Castings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Iron Castings Market Trends by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027
Table 137: Iron Castings Market in Latin America in Metric Tons
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Iron Castings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects
in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Iron Castings Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Iron Castings in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Iron Castings Market Review in Latin America in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Iron Castings Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Iron Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Iron Castings Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Iron Castings Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario in
Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Iron Castings Historic Market Review in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Iron Castings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Iron Castings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Market Estimates
and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Latent Demand
Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 168: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Iron Castings Historic Market by
Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019
Table 174: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Iron Castings Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iron
Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Iron Castings Market in Israel in Metric Tons by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Iron Castings Addressable Market Opportunity
in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Iron Castings Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects
in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Iron Castings in Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iron Castings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Iron Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Iron Castings Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Iron Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Iron Castings Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Market in
Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Iron Castings Market Estimates and
Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Iron Castings Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019
Table 213: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
