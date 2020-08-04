    Advertisement

    Global Iron Castings Industry

    Global Iron Castings Market to Reach 139 Million Metric Tons by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Iron Castings estimated at 93. 5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 139 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

    8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gray Iron Castings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach 90.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ductile Iron Castings segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at 25.3 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

    The Iron Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at 25.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 29.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

    Malleable Iron Castings Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR

    In the global Malleable Iron Castings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3.4 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 18.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

    • Benton Foundry, Inc.

    • Borui Casting International Ltd. (Dandong Foundry)

    • Brakes India Ltd.

    • Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF)

    • Decatur Foundry, Inc.

    • Grupo Industrial Saltillo

    • Hinduja Foundries

    • Hitachi Metals Ltd.

    • Hua Dong Teksid Automotive Foundry Co., Ltd.

    • OSCO Industries, Inc.

    • Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Iron Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Iron Castings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Iron Castings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
    Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Iron Castings Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Share
    Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 7: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Potential Growth
    Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Sales
    Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Geographic
    Market Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Region Wise
    Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to
    2019

    Table 12: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
    Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
    Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
    Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Global Historic
    Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Distribution of Global
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 20: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)
    Analysis of Historic Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for
    the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)
    Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Power (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
    Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric
    Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Power (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric
    Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
    Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
    Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Iron Castings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: United States Iron Castings Market Estimates and
    Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Iron Castings Market in the United States by Product
    Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts
    in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in the United
    States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

    Table 33: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 34: Canadian Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Canadian Iron Castings Historic Market Review by
    Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Iron Castings Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 37: Canadian Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Iron Castings Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Canadian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 40: Japanese Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Iron Castings Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iron
    Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Japanese Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by
    End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 46: Chinese Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects in
    Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in China in
    Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Iron Castings Market by Product Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 49: Chinese Demand for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by
    End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Iron Castings Market Review in China in Metric Tons
    by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Iron Castings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
    (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 52: European Iron Castings Market Demand Scenario in
    Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Iron Castings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: European Iron Castings Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Iron Castings Market in Europe in Metric Tons by
    Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: European Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European Iron Castings Addressable Market Opportunity
    in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Iron Castings Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 60: European Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 61: Iron Castings Market in France by Product Type:
    Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 62: French Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario in
    Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
    in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 65: French Iron Castings Historic Market Review in Metric
    Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Iron Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
    Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 67: Iron Castings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in
    Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 69: German Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Iron Castings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in Metric
    Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Germany by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 73: Italian Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects in
    Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Iron Castings Market by Product Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 76: Italian Demand for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by
    End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Iron Castings Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons
    by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Iron Castings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
    Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: United Kingdom Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by
    End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 85: Spanish Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Spanish Iron Castings Historic Market Review by
    Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Iron Castings Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 88: Spanish Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Iron Castings Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 90: Spanish Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 91: Russian Iron Castings Market Estimates and
    Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Iron Castings Market in Russia by Product Type:
    A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Russian Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in
    Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
    End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 97: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons
    by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown
    by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Addressable Market
    Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 103: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Iron Castings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Iron Castings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
    Type: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario
    in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Historic Market Review in
    Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 112: Iron Castings Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in
    Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Iron Castings Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in
    Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Australia
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 118: Indian Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Indian Iron Castings Historic Market Review by
    Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Iron Castings Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 121: Indian Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Iron Castings Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 123: Indian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 124: Iron Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for
    the Period 2018-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis
    in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Iron Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
    Period 2018-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis
    in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Iron Castings:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by
    Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share
    Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market in Metric
    Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 136: Latin American Iron Castings Market Trends by
    Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Iron Castings Market in Latin America in Metric Tons
    by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Iron Castings Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects
    in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 140: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Iron Castings Market by Product Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American Demand for Iron Castings in Metric
    Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 143: Iron Castings Market Review in Latin America in
    Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 145: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Iron Castings Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by
    Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Argentinean Iron Castings Addressable Market
    Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Iron Castings Market in Argentina: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 151: Iron Castings Market in Brazil by Product Type:
    Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario in
    Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
    in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Iron Castings Historic Market Review in
    Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 157: Iron Castings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in
    Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Iron Castings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in Metric
    Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Market Estimates
    and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Latent Demand
    Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

    Table 168: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 169: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 170: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: The Middle East Iron Castings Historic Market by
    Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 176: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 177: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 178: Iranian Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Iron Castings Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iron
    Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Iranian Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by
    End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 184: Israeli Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Iron Castings Market in Israel in Metric Tons by
    Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Israeli Iron Castings Addressable Market Opportunity
    in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Iron Castings Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects
    in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market by Product Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Iron Castings in Metric
    Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 194: Iron Castings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
    Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 196: Iron Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by
    Product Type for the Period 2018-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Iron Castings Historic Market
    Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Iron Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by
    End-Use for the Period 2018-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Iron Castings Historic Market
    Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 202: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Historic Market
    Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Market Share
    Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Market in
    Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Rest of
    Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 208: African Iron Castings Market Estimates and
    Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Iron Castings Market in Africa by Product Type:
    A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by
    Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: African Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in
    Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
    End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019

    Table 213: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 43
