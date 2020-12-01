Global Jasmine Rice Market to 2025 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Product Type

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jasmine Rice Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Jasmine Rice from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.

This report covers the following regions:

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia & Pacific

  • Europe

  • MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Jasmine Rice as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

  • Company Profile

  • Main Business Information

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

  • Market Share

Types Segment:

  • Jasmine Rice 100%

  • Broken Jasmine Rice

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Jasmine Rice Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Jasmine Rice by Region
8.2 Import of Jasmine Rice by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
9.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
10.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
11.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
12.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Jasmine Rice Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
13.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Jasmine Rice Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size
14.2 Jasmine Rice Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Jasmine Rice Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Jasmine Rice Market Size Forecast
15.2 Jasmine Rice Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Uthai
16.2 Thai Lee
16.3 Nakornton
16.4 Urmatt
16.5 Poonpon
16.6 Siam Golden
16.7 Chiameng
16.8 Thai First Grain
16.9 City Rice
16.10 SOMA Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hp2qjn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Arizona, Wisconsin certify election results for Biden, closing off another path for Trump

    While President Trump continues his increasingly desperate efforts to overturn the November election, Arizona and Wisconsin certified results Monday showing Joe Biden won both states.

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • China gave COVID-19 vaccine candidate to North Korea's Kim: U.S. analyst

    China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, said the Kims and several senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated.

  • California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse How camp explains Trump

  • Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recount

    Joe Biden’s victory in battleground Wisconsin was certified Monday following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, signed a certificate that completed the process after the canvass report showing Biden as the winner following the recount was approved by the chairwoman of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Evers' signature was required by law and is typically a procedural step that receives little attention.

  • 'I don't see any way around it': Former Navy SEAL McRaven says retaliation for assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist all but certain

    "The Iranians are going to be in a position where they have to retaliate. I don't see any way around it," retired Adm. William McRaven said.

  • Nike, Coca-Cola, Apple among Companies Lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Bill

    Multinational corporations including Nike and Coca-Cola are lobbying to water down legislation that would ban products made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang province, the New York Times reported on Sunday.China has attempted to cement state power over millions of Muslim citizens in Xinjiang, mostly Uyghur Muslims along with Kazakhs and other minorities. The ruling Communist Party has placed Uyghurs in so-called reeducation camps that attempt to erase their attachment to Islam, and has also embarked on a campaign of forced sterilization of Uyghur women.Numerous global supply chains are based in Xinjiang, including for cotton and coal, and China has employed forced Uyghur labor for various factories. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed the House 406-3 in September and is currently under consideration in the Senate, would ban imports of good from Xinjiang unless U.S. customs officials could verify that the goods were not produced using forced labor.However, multinational companies are lobbying against the legislation, saying that while they do not support use of forced labor, the bill could have a detrimental impact on their supply chains. Along with Nike and Coca-Cola, tech giant Apple is also pushing to weaken some restrictions, the Washington Post reported last week.Coca-Cola "strictly prohibits any type of forced labor in our supply chain" and employs third-party auditors to enforce the policy, the company said in a statement to the Times. Nike said it "did not lobby against" the legislation but had "constructive discussions" with congressional aides on keeping its supply chain free of forced labor.Pro-business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have also joined the lobbying efforts.A report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in March of this year concluded that at least 80,000 Uyghurs have been sent away from their homes to labor in factories in other parts of China.

  • Families sue California, say state fails to educate poor, minority students amid pandemic

    The impoverished students, who range from kindergarten to high school and were only identified by first name in court documents, were not provided devices and internet connections to attend online classes, according to the lawsuit, the first of its kind in the United States. The children attend schools in Oakland and Los Angeles, and many were described as Blacks and Latinos. The lawsuit also claims that schools did not meet academic and mental health support needs, English language barriers and the unmet needs of homeless students.

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.

  • Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit

    President-elect Joe Biden has seen a 6 percentage point jump in his favorability rating since the Nov. 3 election, with 55 percent of U.S. adults viewing him favorably, Gallup reported Monday. President Trump, whose Gallup favorability rating peaked at 49 percent in April, lost 3 points since Election Day, now clocking in at 42 percent. This is Biden's highest Gallup rating since February 2019, before he entered the presidential race. His jump in favorability was fueled by a 6-point bump among Republicans, to 12 percent, and a 7-point jump among independents, to 55 percent.> Biden's Favorability Rises to 55%, Trump's Dips to 42%, per @Gallup : https://t.co/xkyxen3TAs pic.twitter.com/0CyaXOnidW> > — John McCormick (@McCormickJohn) November 30, 2020Trump's post-election slump was also powered by a 6-point drop among Republicans, to 89 percent. Biden's jump in popularity is pretty normal for presidents-elect. "Since 2000, the winning presidential candidate's favorability ratings have increased slightly after the election," Gallup explained. "Additionally, since 2000, the winner's postelection favorability reached the majority level in every election except 2016, when Trump was the most personally unpopular presidential candidate in Gallup polling history."Trump's 2020 dip is less normal; Republican candidates Mitt Romney and John McCain saw their favorability ratings jump 4 points and 14 points, respectively, after losing to President Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton's rating was unchanged after the 2016 election.Gallup also found that Americans view the Democratic Party and Republican Party with roughly the same level of favor — 45 percent like Democrats, 43 percent approve of the GOP — though among independents, 41 percent view Democrats favorably and 33 percent see Republicans in a positive light.Gallup conducted its survey Nov. 5-19 among a random sample of 1,018 adults from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and the margin of sampling error is ± 4 percentage points.More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse How camp explains Trump

  • DC detective killed by wife in murder-suicide, authorities say

    The bodies of Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis were found in their Maryland home Friday. The bodies of 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found in their Waldorf, Maryland home on Friday.

  • Merkel: Challenge with China is finding right balance between values and interests

    Europe must stand up for its values in its dealings with China, but given the country's sheer population and economic importance, there will always be a trade-off between the EU's values and its interests, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We must define our own European interests, and this also includes common ground (with China) on foreign policy, on economic policy and digital policy and many more," she said.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

    Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.

  • GOP Aides Say Party Would Fight Neera Tanden’s Confirmation

    Republicans have indicated that Joe Biden's prospective nomination of Neera Tanden to the Office of Management and Budget would not pass the Senate with a GOP majority.Tanden, a former Hillary Clinton aide and current president of left-wing think tank Center for American Progress, has a history of comments criticizing various Republican senators, whose approval she would need to head OMB."Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell [R., Ky.] has broken the Senate, he has broken the Supreme Court, and in conjunction with President Donald Trump, he has broken our democracy," Tanden wrote in a statement during the confirmation process for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Tanden also criticized Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) during the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.> Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed. https://t.co/f6Ewi6OMQR> > -- Drew Brandewie (@DBrandewie) November 30, 2020"Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed," Drew Brandewie, spokesman for Senator John Cornyn, wrote on Twitter on Monday."There’s the sacrifice to the confirmation gods…" commented Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to McConnell.Tanden is the first prospective cabinet nominee to generate considerable resistance among Republicans. Moderate senators Collins, Mitt Romney (R., Utah), and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) have indicated that they will support Biden's cabinet picks as long as they are "mainstream." The nominees so far include Clinton aide Jake Sullivan for national security adviser, and Antony Blinken for secretary of state.Among Democrats, Tanden has drawn criticism for her apparent hostility to the progressive wing of the party. Tanden was an informal adviser to the Clinton campaign in 2016, which held off progressive challenger Bernie Sanders in the primary only to be defeated by Donald Trump in the general election.

  • New Zealand files 13 safety charges after volcano killed 22

    New Zealand authorities filed safety violation charges on Monday against 10 organizations and three individuals after a volcanic eruption at White Island last year killed 22 people. The island had been a popular tourist destination before the Dec. 9 eruption. The names of those charged are being kept secret for now by authorities under New Zealand legal rules.

  • Now you see it, now you don't: Mysterious Utah monolith vanishes into thin air

    A metal monolith that appeared in the heart of Utah's Red Rock Desert over a week ago has gone. The disappearance of the structure was as unexplained as its arrival in the first place. According to Utah's Bureau of Land Management, the object - which has baffled Americans and triggered fevered speculation about extraterrestrial visitors - was removed on Friday evening. The organisation said it was not responsible for the monolith's removal, which had been illegally installed in the first place. "We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office," it said in a statement. “IT’S GONE!” the state's Department of Public Safety said on Instagram. Almost as quickly as it appeared it has now disappeared." The department mused that perhaps the aliens who placed the 3- to 4-metre high structure in the first place had reclaimed it.

  • Thousands flee erupting Indonesian volcano

    Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano had caused panic among those living nearby. Muhammad Ilham, a 17-year-old who witnessed the eruption, told Reuters that resident nearby were "panicked and they're still looking for refuge and in need of money right now". Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with "hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas".

  • Kremlin-Funded TV Airs Mind-Numbingly Racist Blackface Attack on Obama

    The news that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the next president of the United States was met in Russia with grim resignation, bordering on despair. Experts on Russian state television have described Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term” and predicted a slew of new sanctions dreaded by the Kremlin. This anticipation revived the wave of racist attacks against former President Barack Obama, which were commonplace during his administration.Overt racism in Russian state media is far from uncommon but nonetheless continues to be shocking. Tigran Keosayan—the husband of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik—took racist mockery to new lows on his program Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama (“International Sawmill”). Keosayan described Barack Obama as “the dark page of American history,” while introducing a highly offensive sketch by an actress in blackface impersonating the former president, which was first reported by the Moscow Times.The purported portrayal of Obama was tasteless and crude, with the actress in a bandana gesticulating as a rapper and describing the former president as a “chocolate bunny.” The show, which aired on NTV—a network funded by state-owned gas company Gazprom, mocked “Black Lives Matter” and claimed that none of Obama’s relatives know how to write. The sketch concluded with a recommendation that rather than read Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, viewers should opt for “reading the label on the bathroom air freshener.”Facing worldwide condemnation for the latest racist episode, Margarita Simonyan—heralded as one of the most influential women in news media—attempted to backpedal, using her husband’s Armenian ethnicity as some kind of an excuse for his indefensible racism. She described the offensive sketch as a “parody of Obama” and disingenuously claimed, “As someone who is part of an ethnic minority in Russia, Tigran regularly makes fun, on the air, of his large 'ethnic' nose and his belonging to a 'Black' community (look it up if you don't know which ethnicities are referred to as 'Black' in Russia).”Despite Simonyan’s clumsy excuses, her husband is not the only one who considers himself somehow entitled to mock Black Americans. In June, RT’s editor-in-chief shared a despicably racist article from the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, which made references to “muscular criminal Negroes,” described “twerking” as the “national Negro dance,” recommended the use of amphetamines, and encouraged violence and death.Russian state media outlets have long expressed their desire for civil unrest in the United States. The author of the article, Dmitry Steshin, urged, “Beat the whites until they turn Black.” Simonyan shared the article, describing it as a piece of “good advice from an international journalist to the negroes of Minnesota and the United States.”Simonyan’s husband followed up the obscene sketch on his program with a ludicrous assertion: “There is no racism in Russia.” It was no more believable than the notorious Soviet claim, “There is no sex in the USSR.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Is he just coming to bring Covid’: Democratic Georgia candidate launches blistering attack on Trump state visit

    Jon Ossoff says ‘disgraced’ president’s trip will ‘intensify’ Democrats enthusiasm