Global kidney exchange from Denmark to the Triangle
Global kidney exchange from Denmark to the Triangle
Global kidney exchange from Denmark to the Triangle
The political divisions in Washington are being felt down to the returns that lawmakers get from their controversial stock-trading activities.
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
India, a major player in the global automotive industry, has started focusing on transitioning to alternative fuels to curb pollution after expanding its consumer and vehicle bases and adding local manufacturing facilities over the past two decades. On this journey, 2024 will be a crucial year, as the country — the third-largest automotive market — faces challenges to offer accessible growth capital to late-stage startups while trying to lure Tesla and other foreign EV manufacturers to enter its domestic market. In 2023, India, the world's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, sold almost 24 million vehicles, including commercial and personal four-, three- and two-wheelers, according to the latest data on the government's Vahan portal.
With the world's attention focused on Gaza, a brewing conflict in one of the world's most important shipping corridors is creating economic uncertainty and sparked fears of a much larger war in the Middle East.
Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, said Thursday nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- are operating "illegally" in the country without complying with the local anti-money laundering act and asked the IT Ministry to block their websites. FIU said it has issued show cause notices to all nine firms. Global crypto exchanges are required to comply with India's anti-money laundering rules and cannot evade the guidelines just because they don't have physical presence in the country, the government agency said.
Reckoning came, but only for Deontay Wilder in his return to the ring after a 14-month layoff.
Governments in the US and Europe are expected to intensify their pressure on tech's biggest names in 2024
One bold startup called DP Technology stands out from the crowd. Working to apply artificial intelligence to molecular simulations, DP, short for "Deep Potential," believes that the unifying power of "scientific research for humanity" will pave the way for its global expansion. Founded in 2018 with renowned mathematician Weinan E as its advisor, DP provides a set of tools to conduct scientific computing, a process in which "computer simulations of mathematical models play an indispensable role in the development of technology and in scientific research," according to a definition by the University of Waterloo.
For many people, the focus on food during the holidays, and the potential for overeating, can lead to anxiety.
Micromobility.com, formerly Helbiz, was delisted from the Nasdaq on Monday as a result of the company's noncompliance with the stock exchange's listing rules, according to a regulatory filing. Competitor Bird -- the only other shared micromobility company to brave the public markets -- was also delisted from the stock exchange in September. The company's common stock and warrants were suspended from trading at the start of business Wednesday.
It's the final step in the homebuying process. Here's everything you need to know about closing on a house.
After laying off nearly a quarter of its staff last year, e-scooter company Bird has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Gogoro co-founder and CEO Horace Luke wants to "go big" in India even as the Taiwanese company faces challenges in its home country. The potential of India, it seems, is simply too ripe to ignore and not just because it's the world's biggest two-wheeler market, where 15 million to 20 million new two-wheelers hit the road every year. Luke also sees the world's most populous country as a launch pad that will accelerate its global expansion in other markets.
The regulation represents a significant shake-up for organizations, many of which have argued that the new rules open them up to more risk and that four days isn’t enough time to confirm a breach, understand its impact or coordinate notifications. Regardless, those that don't comply — whether a newly listed organization or a company that has been publicly owned for decades — could face major consequences courtesy of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Under the incoming cybersecurity disclosure requirements, first approved by the SEC in July, organizations must report cybersecurity incidents, such as data breaches, to the SEC in a specific line item on a Form 8-K report within four business days.
“[We’re now experiencing] true freedom, marked by a surge of creative abandon and an ‘IDGAF’ energy.”
Nissan is bringing half a dozen concepts to the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, including a lifted Rogue and a van turned into a disaster relief vehicle.
If you've been thinking about hosting your own mini data center or need to stream 1,333 Netflix 4K programs at once, Google Fiber has the answer.
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
A US judge has ruled that Elon Musk must comply with the SEC and testify for the Twitter-takeover probe.
Novo Nordisk's corporate structure has a few quirks that investors need to know about.