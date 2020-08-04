Global Laminated Busbar Industry

Global Laminated Busbar Market to Reach $1. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laminated Busbar estimated at US$814. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Epoxy Powder Coating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$429.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Teonex segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Laminated Busbar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$234.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Tedlar Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Tedlar segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$104.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$147.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$153.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Amphenol Corporation
Electronic Systems Packaging LLC
Idealac
Jans Copper Pvt. Ltd.
MERSEN SA
Methode Electronics, Inc.
Oem Automatic
Rogers Corporation
Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd.
Shennan Circuits Company Limited
Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electrical Technology Ltd.
Storm Power Components
Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited
Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laminated Busbar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Laminated Busbar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Laminated Busbar Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Laminated Busbar Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Epoxy Powder Coating (Insulation) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Epoxy Powder Coating (Insulation) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Epoxy Powder Coating (Insulation) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Teonex (Insulation) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Teonex (Insulation) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Teonex (Insulation) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Tedlar (Insulation) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Tedlar (Insulation) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Tedlar (Insulation) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Mylar (Insulation) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Mylar (Insulation) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Mylar (Insulation) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Nomex (Insulation) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Nomex (Insulation) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Nomex (Insulation) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Kapton (Insulation) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Kapton (Insulation) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Kapton (Insulation) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Copper (Conductor) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Copper (Conductor) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Copper (Conductor) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Aluminum (Conductor) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Aluminum (Conductor) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Aluminum (Conductor) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Laminated Busbar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Laminated Busbar Market in the United States by
Insulation: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown
by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Laminated Busbar Market in the United States by
Conductor: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown
by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Laminated Busbar Historic Market Review by
Insulation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Laminated Busbar Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Insulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Laminated Busbar Historic Market Review by
Conductor in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Laminated Busbar Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Conductor for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Laminated Busbar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Insulation for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Laminated Busbar Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Laminated Busbar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Conductor for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Laminated Busbar Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Laminated Busbar Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Insulation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Laminated Busbar Market by Insulation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Laminated Busbar Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Conductor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Laminated Busbar Market by Conductor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Laminated Busbar Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Laminated Busbar Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Laminated Busbar Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Laminated Busbar Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020-2027
Table 56: Laminated Busbar Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Insulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020-2027
Table 59: Laminated Busbar Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Conductor: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Laminated Busbar Market in France by Insulation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Laminated Busbar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Laminated Busbar Market in France by Conductor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Laminated Busbar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Laminated Busbar Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Laminated Busbar Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Laminated Busbar Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Insulation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Laminated Busbar Market by Insulation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Laminated Busbar Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Conductor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Laminated Busbar Market by Conductor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Laminated Busbar: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Insulation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Laminated Busbar Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis
by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Laminated Busbar: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Conductor
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Laminated Busbar Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis
by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Laminated Busbar Historic Market Review by
Insulation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Laminated Busbar Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Insulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Laminated Busbar Historic Market Review by
Conductor in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Laminated Busbar Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Conductor for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Laminated Busbar Market in Russia by Insulation:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Laminated Busbar Market in Russia by Conductor:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020-2027
Table 98: Laminated Busbar Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Insulation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Laminated Busbar Market Share
Breakdown by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020-2027
Table 101: Laminated Busbar Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Conductor: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Laminated Busbar Market Share
Breakdown by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Laminated Busbar Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Laminated Busbar Market in Asia-Pacific by
Insulation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis
by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Laminated Busbar Market in Asia-Pacific by
Conductor: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis
by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Laminated Busbar Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown
by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Laminated Busbar Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown
by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Laminated Busbar Historic Market Review by
Insulation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Laminated Busbar Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Insulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Laminated Busbar Historic Market Review by
Conductor in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Laminated Busbar Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Conductor for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Laminated Busbar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Laminated Busbar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 126: Laminated Busbar Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Laminated Busbar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Laminated Busbar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 129: Laminated Busbar Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laminated Busbar:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Insulation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Laminated Busbar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Market Share
Analysis by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laminated Busbar:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Conductor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Laminated Busbar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laminated Busbar Market Share
Analysis by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Laminated Busbar Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Laminated Busbar Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Laminated Busbar Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Laminated Busbar Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Insulation for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Laminated Busbar Market by
Insulation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 142: Latin American Laminated Busbar Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Conductor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Laminated Busbar Market by Conductor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020-2027
Table 146: Laminated Busbar Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Insulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown
by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020-2027
Table 149: Laminated Busbar Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Conductor: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown
by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Laminated Busbar Market in Brazil by Insulation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Laminated Busbar Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Laminated Busbar Market in Brazil by Conductor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Laminated Busbar Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Laminated Busbar Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Laminated Busbar Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Laminated Busbar Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Laminated Busbar Market in Rest of Latin America by
Insulation: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Laminated Busbar Market Share
Breakdown by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Laminated Busbar Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Laminated Busbar Market in Rest of Latin America by
Conductor: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Laminated Busbar Market Share
Breakdown by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Laminated Busbar Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Laminated Busbar Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Laminated Busbar Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Laminated Busbar Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Laminated Busbar Historic Market by
Insulation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Laminated Busbar Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Insulation for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Laminated Busbar Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Laminated Busbar Historic Market by
Conductor in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Laminated Busbar Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Conductor for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Laminated Busbar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Insulation for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Laminated Busbar Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Market for Laminated Busbar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Conductor for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Laminated Busbar Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Laminated Busbar Market Share Analysis by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020-2027
Table 185: Laminated Busbar Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Insulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020-2027
Table 188: Laminated Busbar Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Conductor: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Laminated Busbar Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Insulation for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Laminated Busbar Market by Insulation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Laminated Busbar Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Conductor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Laminated Busbar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Laminated Busbar Market by Conductor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Laminated Busbar Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Insulation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Laminated Busbar Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 198: Laminated Busbar Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Laminated Busbar Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Conductor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Laminated Busbar Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 201: Laminated Busbar Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Laminated Busbar Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Insulation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Laminated Busbar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Laminated Busbar Market Share
Breakdown by Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Laminated Busbar Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Conductor for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Laminated Busbar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Laminated Busbar Market Share
Breakdown by Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Insulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Laminated Busbar Market in Africa by Insulation:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Insulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Laminated Busbar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Conductor: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Laminated Busbar Market in Africa by Conductor:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Laminated Busbar Market Share Breakdown by
Conductor: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
