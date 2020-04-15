NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laparoscopic Device Market Research Report by Product (Energy Device, Insufflations Device, Closure Device, Robotic Assisted Device, and Laparoscope), by Application (Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, General Surgery, Urological Surgery, and Gynecological Surgery), by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 (Cumulative Impact of COVID-19)



The Global Laparoscopic Device Market is expected to grow from USD 13,464.54 Million in 2019 to USD 19,356.48 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.23%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Laparoscopic Device to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Closure Device is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Product, the Laparoscopic Device Market is studied across Energy Device, Insufflations Device, Closure Device, Robotic Assisted Device, Laparoscope, Suction/Irrigation Device, and Handheld Instrument. The Laparoscope commanded the largest size in the Laparoscopic Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Closure Device is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Gynecological Surgery is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Application, the Laparoscopic Device Market is studied across Bariatric Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, General Surgery, Urological Surgery, and Gynecological Surgery. The Bariatric Surgery commanded the largest size in the Laparoscopic Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Gynecological Surgery is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Ambulatory Center is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of End User, the Laparoscopic Device Market is studied across Ambulatory Center and Hospital & Clinic. The Hospital & Clinic commanded the largest size in the Laparoscopic Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Ambulatory Center is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the Laparoscopic Device Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Laparoscopic Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Laparoscopic Device Market including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Matrix Meditec Private Limited, Mediflex Surgical Products, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Purple Surgical International Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, and Surgical Innovations Limited.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Laparoscopic Device Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Laparoscopic Device Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global Laparoscopic Device Market during the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global Laparoscopic Device Market?

4. How Porters Five Forces define the Global Laparoscopic Device Market landscape?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Laparoscopic Device Market?

6. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Laparoscopic Device Market?

7. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Laparoscopic Device Market?

8. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Laparoscopic Device Market?



