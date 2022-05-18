Global leaders warn ‘climate catastrophe' on the horizon
The World Meteorological Organization says four climate change indicators shattered records in 2021. Experts are calling for a swift shift to renewable energy.
The World Meteorological Organization says four climate change indicators shattered records in 2021. Experts are calling for a swift shift to renewable energy.
A former Virginia Tech football player accused of fatally beating a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to a second-degree murder charge, authorities said. The arraignment of former linebacker Isimemen David Etute was held ahead of a trial scheduled to start May 25 in Montgomery County Circuit Court, The Roanoke Times reported. Etute is accused in the death of Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021.
Dispatch records raise new questions about the start date of the Calf Canyon blaze.
The Hubble Space Telescope has reached a new milestone in its work to find out how quickly the universe is expanding – and it supports the idea that something strange is happening in our universe, Nasa says. In recent years, astronomers have used telescopes like Hubble to understand exactly how quickly our universe is expanding. There is a key difference between the rate of the expansion of the universe as it is around us, when compared with observations from right after the Big Bang.
Sirajudin Haqqani, leader of the Haqqani Network terrorist organization, said that "good news" is in store for Afghan girls wanting to attend school.
After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.
Have you ever looked around at your kitchen and wondered, “do toaster, blender, and other kitchen appliance companies have a personal vendetta against visually pleasing design?” Because we have. It seems like when it comes to appliances, you can choose between something affordable but hideous, or something gorgeous…with a price tag more suited to a […]
Daphne Oz shares a successful lunch date with friends on Instagram.
Competing for the first time in 15 months, Polyana Viana teased a "surprise" for UFC Fight Night 206.
Saturday will see highs of 96 degrees in New Castle County, 93 degrees in Kent County and 94 degrees in Sussex County.
(Reuters) -The world's oceans grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, as United Nations officials warned that war in Ukraine threatened global climate commitments. Oceans saw the most striking extremes as the WMO detailed a range of turmoil wrought by climate change in its annual "State of the Global Climate" https://mcusercontent.com/e35fa2254c2a4394f75d43308/files/3d2f5b01-11a6-dee2-a42a-13ad5002dc33/1290_Statement_2021_en_1_.pdf report.
Farm Sanctuary president and co-founder and Farm Sanctuary research director: Government policies must restrict irresponsible agricultural practices.
It runs on electricity, but also features a range-extending diesel engine and can pump water using power from either its batteries or backup engine from BMW.
If hired, the inspector would be tasked with protecting landowners from any damage construction of the hundreds of miles of pipelines could cause.
An uncommon heat wave in May took place across the Midwest last week, ending in deadly consequence's for the region's largest hub. North of downtown Chicago is home to the James Sneider apartments, where police say three women were found unresponsive May 14 at the facility for senior living and those with disabilities. They were pronounced dead in the midst of a heat wave that had AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures approaching 100 degrees F. The heat was one of the likely main factors in the wom
Ford Motor Co.’s Blue Oval City project in Haywood County recently tied for first place in Site Selection magazine's 2021 Top Deals in North America.
Your gut is arguably one of the most important parts of your body. The gut, also known as the "second brain," helps many other parts of your body function properly. It is even connected to things like the health of your skin and hair, as well as your mental health! And while the gut is powerful, it is also delicate.Your gut is delicately balanced with bacteria, and when something throws it off balance, it can mess up the overall "gut microbiome."Many of us may not even realize this problem exist
This is the latest from the National Weather Service in St. Louis and St. Clair County Emergency Management. Tornado watches and warnings were added later in the afternoon
Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.
A hair salon without judgement: Hive Hair studio in Lansing takes gender out of the equation
It would be large enough to power about 70,000 households.