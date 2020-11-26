The Global Leak Detection Market is expected to grow by $ 817.56 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period
Global Leak Detection Market For Oil And Gas Industry 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the leak detection market for oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by $ 817.
56 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on leak detection market for oil and gas industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing upstream investment and rise in emphasis on ensuring safety of workers across end-user industries. In addition, growing upstream investment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The leak detection market for oil and gas industry market analysis includes the product segment, end-user segment and geography landscapes.
The leak detection market for oil and gas industry is segmented as below:
By Product
• Fixed leak detectors
• Portable leak detectors
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
• South America
By End-user
• Downstream
• Upstream
• Midstream
This study identifies an increase in the number of industry safety performance standards as one of the prime reasons driving the leak detection market for oil and gas industry growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our leak detection market for oil and gas industry covers the following areas:
• Leak detection market for oil and gas industry sizing
• Leak detection market for oil and gas industry forecast
• Leak detection market for oil and gas industry analysis
