Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Industry

Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.7%. Patent Support, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.3 Billion by the year 2025, Patent Support will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$331.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$486.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Patent Support will reach a market size of US$458.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Discovery

Amstar Litigation Support

Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC

CPA Global Limited

Elevate Services Inc.

Evalueserve, Ltd.

Infosys BPM Ltd.

Integreon, Inc.

Lex Outsourcing

Mindcrest, Inc.

Morae Global Corporation

QuisLex

SmithDehn India

Thomson Reuters Corporation

UnitedLex Corporation

Wipro Limited









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

India: A Potential Laden Market

Patent Support Services Garner Larger Pie

A Snapshot of Global LPO Industry

Major Countries Involved in LPO

LPO Industry Flourishes

Global Competitor Market Shares

Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Law Firms Increasingly Adopt Outsourcing Models

Larger LPO Pure-Plays to Play a Decisive Role

Major Trends in the Global LPO Industry

Geographic Perspective

Leading Offshore Destinations

India - A Key Destination for Offshore Legal Services

European Firms Increasingly Opt for LPO

China Seeks to Attract LPO Work

LPO Services in Philippines to Witness Expansion

Mauritius Emerges as New LPO Destination

Mauritian Outsourcing Industry

Industry Perspective

Changes in the Law Industry Transform LPO

Legal Administrative and Secretarial Functions Gain Grip

Complex Processes Added to Paralegal Outsourcing

Integrated Technology Enabled Solutions Revolutionize Contract

and Litigation Processes

LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity

Negative Sentiments of US Policymakers Expected to Hurt LPO

Industry

Legal Process Outsourcing to Restructure Law Practices Globally

Onshore Legal Outsourcing Also Popular with Large Companies

Hybrid Outsourcing Model Gains Prominence

Instability of Host Nation Keeps Law Firms on Thin Ice

LPO Hubs to Face Tough Competition from Onshore Rural

Outsourcing Zones

Can Automation Sound the Death Knell for LPO Market

Law Firms Embrace Latest Technologies

ElevateNext - A New LPO and Law Firm Partnership Aims to Bring

Down Corporate Legal Costs by 50%





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



