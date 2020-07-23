Global Leisure Boats Industry

Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach US$46. 7 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$38. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR to reach US$28.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.6% share of the global Leisure Boats market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 766-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Avon Marine
- Azimut|Benetti Group
- Baja Marine
- Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH
- Bay Way Electronics
- Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc.
- Brunswick Corporation
- Chaparral Boats, Inc.
- EnVue Telematics, LLC.
- Farr Yacht Design
- Ferretti SpA
- Fountain Powerboats
- Groupe Beneteau
- HCB Center Console Yachts
- Malibu Boats Inc.
- Mercury Marine
- Monnit Corporation
- Neil Marine (Private) Ltd.
- Sentinel d.o.o
- Sigfox SA
- SilverTip Telematics
- Siren Marine, LLC
- Sunseeker International Ltd.
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 529
