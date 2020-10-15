    Advertisement

    Global Library Automation Systems and Services Industry

    Global Library Automation Systems and Services Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Library Automation Systems and Services estimated at US$1.

    8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Commercial Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Source Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $473.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

    The Library Automation Systems and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$473.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$392 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.

    Other Types Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR

    In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$131.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$146.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$269.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Auto-Graphics Inc.

    • Capita Business Services Ltd.

    • CR2 Technologies Ltd.

    • Equinox Open Library Initiative

    • Ex Libris Ltd.

    • Infor

    • Library Automation Technologies Inc.

    • LIBSYS Ltd.

    • OCLC, Inc.

    • PrimaSoft PC Inc.

    • Progressive Technology Federal Systems, Inc. (PTFS)

    • SirsiDynix Technologies




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Library Automation Systems and Services Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Library Automation Systems and Services Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 2: Library Automation Systems and Services Global
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Commercial Systems (Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Commercial Systems (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Commercial Systems (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Open Source Systems (Type) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Open Source Systems (Type) Historic Market Perspective
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Open Source Systems (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
    in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: School Library (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: School Library (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: School Library (Application) Share Breakdown Review
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Public Library (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Public Library (Application) Global Historic Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Public Library (Application) Distribution of Global
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
    Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
    2019

    Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share (in %)
    by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: United States Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 23: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in the
    United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 24: United States Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: United States Library Automation Systems and Services
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 26: Library Automation Systems and Services Historic
    Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$
    Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 27: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    CANADA
    Table 28: Canadian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 29: Canadian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 31: Canadian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

    Table 33: Canadian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 34: Japanese Market for Library Automation Systems and
    Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 36: Japanese Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Library
    Automation Systems and Services in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Japanese Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 40: Chinese Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 41: Library Automation Systems and Services Historic
    Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 43: Chinese Demand for Library Automation Systems and
    Services in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Review
    in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Library Automation Systems and Services Market:
    Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 46: European Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 47: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 50: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Library Automation Systems and Services
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 53: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 55: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Library Automation Systems and Services Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Library Automation Systems and Services Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 59: French Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 60: French Library Automation Systems and Services Market
    Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 61: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: German Library Automation Systems and Services Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
    by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Library Automation Systems and Services Market
    in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 67: Italian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 68: Library Automation Systems and Services Historic
    Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 70: Italian Demand for Library Automation Systems and
    Services in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 71: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Review
    in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Library Automation Systems
    and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in the
    United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: United Kingdom Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Library Automation Systems and Services in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: United Kingdom Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    SPAIN
    Table 79: Spanish Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 80: Spanish Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 82: Spanish Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Spanish Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 85: Russian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 86: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Russian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Russian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 89: Library Automation Systems and Services Historic
    Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 90: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 91: Rest of Europe Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Type: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Rest of Europe Library Automation Systems and
    Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
    Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 97: Asia-Pacific Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Library Automation Systems and Services Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 106: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Australian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
    by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 112: Indian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 113: Indian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 115: Indian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

    Table 117: Indian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 118: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 123: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Library Automation
    Systems and Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
    US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Library Automation Systems and Services in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 130: Latin American Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
    2020-2027

    Table 131: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
    Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
    Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Library Automation Systems and Services Historic
    Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Demand for Library Automation Systems
    and Services in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 137: Library Automation Systems and Services Market
    Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 139: Argentinean Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Argentinean Library Automation Systems and Services
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 143: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 145: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Library Automation Systems and Services Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 151: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Library Automation Systems and Services
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Mexican Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$
    Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 159: Rest of Latin America Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Library Automation Systems and
    Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 161: Library Automation Systems and Services Historic
    Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
    Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 162: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 163: The Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 164: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 165: The Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: The Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type
    for 2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
    US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

    Table 171: The Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    IRAN
    Table 172: Iranian Market for Library Automation Systems and
    Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 174: Iranian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Library
    Automation Systems and Services in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 176: Iranian Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 178: Israeli Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 179: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Israeli Library Automation Systems and Services
    Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2020-2027

    Table 182: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: Library Automation Systems and Services Historic
    Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Library Automation Systems
    and Services in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 188: Library Automation Systems and Services Market
    Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 190: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Library Automation Systems and
    Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 192: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 193: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Library Automation Systems and
    Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 196: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 198: Rest of Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Library Automation Systems and
    Services Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:
    2012-2019

    Table 201: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 202: African Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 203: Library Automation Systems and Services Market in
    Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 204: African Library Automation Systems and Services
    Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: African Library Automation Systems and Services
    Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 206: Library Automation Systems and Services Historic
    Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 207: Library Automation Systems and Services Market Share
    Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 55
