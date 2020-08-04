    Advertisement

    Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to Reach $49. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Licensed Sports Merchandise estimated at US$34. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.

    New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899827/?utm_source=GNW
    8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Apparel and Footwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories & Gifts segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

    The Licensed Sports Merchandise market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

    Toys and Games Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR

    In the global Toys and Games segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • eBay Inc.

    • Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

    • Knights Apparel, Inc.

    • Li Ning Company Limited

    • Newell Brands

    • Nike, Inc.

    • Prada SpA

    • PUMA SE

    • Quick Silver, Inc.

    • Ralph Lauren Corporation

    • Sports Direct International PLC

    • VF Corporation




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899827/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Licensed Sports Merchandise Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Licensed Sports Merchandise Global Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Licensed Sports Merchandise Global Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share Shift across
    Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Apparel and Footwear (Product) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Apparel and Footwear (Product) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Apparel and Footwear (Product) Market Share Breakdown
    of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Accessories & Gifts (Product) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Accessories & Gifts (Product) Historic Market
    Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Accessories & Gifts (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
    by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Toys and Games (Product) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Toys and Games (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Toys and Games (Product) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Premium (Price Range) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Premium (Price Range) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Premium (Price Range) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Economic (Price Range) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Economic (Price Range) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Economic (Price Range) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: United States Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the United
    States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 24: United States Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: United States Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 26: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the United
    States by Price Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 27: United States Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 28: Canadian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Canadian Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 31: Canadian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Canadian Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Review by Price Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Price Range for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 34: Japanese Market for Licensed Sports Merchandise:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 36: Japanese Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Japanese Market for Licensed Sports Merchandise:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price
    Range for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Japanese Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 40: Chinese Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market Analysis
    in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 43: Chinese Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 44: Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market Analysis
    in China in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Price
    Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 46: European Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Price Range: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: European Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 55: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in France by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in France by Price
    Range: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 59: French Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 61: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 63: German Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 66: German Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 67: Italian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market Analysis
    in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 70: Italian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 71: Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market Analysis
    in Italy in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by Price
    Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Licensed Sports
    Merchandise: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: United Kingdom Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Licensed Sports
    Merchandise: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Price Range for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: United Kingdom Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 79: Spanish Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Spanish Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 82: Spanish Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Spanish Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Review by Price Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Price Range for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 85: Russian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Russia by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Russian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Russian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Russia by Price
    Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Russian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 91: Rest of Europe Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Rest of Europe
    in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Rest of Europe Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range:
    2020-2027

    Table 95: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Rest of Europe
    in US$ Million by Price Range: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 97: Asia-Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 98: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Asia-Pacific
    by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Asia-Pacific
    by Price Range: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 106: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Australian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Price Range for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Australian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 112: Indian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 113: Indian Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 115: Indian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Review by Price Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Price Range for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 118: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Price Range for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Licensed Sports
    Merchandise: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Licensed Sports
    Merchandise: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Price Range for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Price
    Range for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Market Share Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 130: Latin American Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 131: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 134: Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market Analysis
    in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 137: Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market Analysis
    in Latin America in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by
    Price Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 139: Argentinean Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Argentina in
    US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Argentinean Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range:
    2020-2027

    Table 143: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Argentina in
    US$ Million by Price Range: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 145: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Brazil by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Brazil by
    Price Range: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 151: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Mexican Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Mexican Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 159: Rest of Latin America Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 161: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Price Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Rest of Latin America Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Market Share Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 163: The Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 164: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the Middle
    East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 165: The Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: The Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 170: The Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic
    Market by Price Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Price Range for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 172: Iranian Market for Licensed Sports Merchandise:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 174: Iranian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Iranian Market for Licensed Sports Merchandise:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Price
    Range for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 177: Iranian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Analysis by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 178: Israeli Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Israeli Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Price Range: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 185: Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market Analysis
    in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Price Range for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 188: Licensed Sports Merchandise Historic Market Analysis
    in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Price Range: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Licensed Sports Merchandise Market by
    Price Range: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 190: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 193: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Price Range for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range:
    2012-2019

    Table 195: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Price Range: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 196: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Rest of Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Price Range for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Price Range:
    2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Middle East Licensed Sports Merchandise
    Market Share Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 202: African Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 203: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Africa by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 204: African Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: African Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Price Range: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in Africa by
    Price Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 207: African Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share
    Breakdown by Price Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 44
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899827/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.