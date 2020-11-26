Global Light Control Switches Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027 - Integration of IoT and Surge in Demand for Energy-Saving Lighting Systems Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Control Switches - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Light Control Switches market accounted for $5.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Integration of IoT in light control switches, increase in urbanization coupled with the rise in government funding toward adoption of automated light control switches, and surge in demand for energy-saving lighting systems are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high installation cost is hampering the growth of the market.

Light control switches are advanced switches that provide smart solutions by regulating lights from a centralized point. These enable communication between inputs and outputs linked to lighting controls through mobile, laptops, and remotes. Light control switches are used in electrical lights and controlled by electronic device permanently. These switches are responsible for regulating the quality of light and provide the required amount of light as per need.

Based on the communication technology, the Zigbee segment is going to hold the largest share of the market for wireless communication protocol due to the increasing smart city projects across the world. The technology is designed to be a low power, low data rate, proximity wireless mesh network protocol, to be simpler and less expensive than other wireless network protocols.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China and India, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure.

Some of the key players profiled in the Light Control Switches Market include Acuity Brands, Inc, Eaton Corporation, Dialight PLC, Helvar, General Electric Company, Adesto Technologies, Honeywell International Inc, Signify, Legrand S.A, Panasonic, Lutron Electronics, Ideal Industries, Schneider Electric, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc, and Synapse Wireless.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Light Control Switches Market, By Switch Solution
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Integrated Switch Solution
5.3 Standalone Switch Solution

6 Global Light Control Switches Market, By Communication Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wired
6.2.1 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
6.2.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
6.2.3 Wired Hybrid Protocols
6.3 Wireless
6.3.1 Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
6.3.2 EnOcean
6.3.3 Wi-Fi
6.3.4 Wireless Hybrid Protocols
6.3.5 ZigBee

7 Global Light Control Switches Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Switches
7.2.1 Manual On/Off Switches
7.2.1.1 Toggle Switches
7.2.1.2 Rocker Switches
7.2.1.3 Illuminated Switches
7.2.2 Electronic Switches
7.2.2.1 Wireless Switches
7.2.2.2 Sensor-based Switches
7.3 Dimmers
7.3.1 Wired Dimmers
7.3.1.1 KNX
7.3.1.2 Digital Multiplex (DMX)
7.3.2 Wireless Dimmers
7.3.2.1 Sensor-Based Wireless Dimmers
7.3.2.2 Automated Wireless Dimmers

8 Global Light Control Switches Market, By Light Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Incandescent & Halogen
8.3 Fluorescent (FL)
8.3.1 Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL)
8.3.2 Linear Fluorescent Lamp (LFL)
8.4 High-Intensity Discharge (HID)
8.5 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

9 Global Light Control Switches Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Indoor
9.2.1 Residential
9.2.2 Commercial
9.2.2.1 Office Lighting
9.2.2.2 Retail Malls
9.2.2.3 Hospitality
9.2.2.4 Addition of Flexible Controls for Lighting
9.2.3 Industrial Lighting
9.3 Outdoor
9.3.1 Highways & Roadways Lighting
9.3.2 Architectural Lighting
9.3.3 Lighting for Public Places

10 Global Light Control Switches Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling
12.1 Acuity Brands, Inc
12.2 Eaton Corporation
12.3 Dialight PLC
12.4 Helvar
12.5 General Electric Company
12.6 Adesto Technologies
12.7 Honeywell International Inc
12.8 Signify
12.9 Legrand S.A
12.10 Panasonic
12.11 Lutron Electronics
12.12 Ideal Industries
12.13 Schneider Electric
12.14 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc
12.15 Synapse Wireless

