    Global Light Meters Industry

    Global Light Meters Market to Reach $452. 2 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Light Meters estimated at US$315. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$452.

    2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Analog, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$114 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $85.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

    The Light Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$85.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 389-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Amprobe

    • B&K Precision Corporation

    • Center Technology Corp.

    • Flir Systems
      Extech Instruments

    • Hanna Instruments, Inc.

    • Hioki EE Corporation

    • Huato Electronic Co., Ltd.

    • Kern & Sohn GmbH

    • Kimo Instruments Uk

    • Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc.

    • Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works

    • Line Seiki Co., Ltd.

    • Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

    • Martindale Electric Co Ltd.

    • Panomex, Inc.

    • Pce Deutschland GmbH

    • Sekonic Corporation

    • Shenzhen Sanpo Instrument Co., Ltd.

    • Tenmars Electronics Co., Ltd.

    • Testo SE & Co. KGaA

    • Tqc B.V




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Light Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
    2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
