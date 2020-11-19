Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Industry

ReportLinker
·24 min read

COVID-19’s Massive Economic Shock Reaches the Average Household. Lighting Fixtures & Luminaires Sales Dip by -7. 2% as Discretionary Incomes Shrinks. The global market for Lighting Fixtures & Luminaires is expected to slump by -7.

New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438202/?utm_source=GNW
2% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$112.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting the global economic environment and the lighting fixtures market is no exception to this. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lighting industry supply chain has been impacted considerably. Majority of lighting equipment manufacturers rely on China for importing raw materials and components. To curb the spread of virus, various manufacturing facilities halted production of essential lighting components. As a result, manufacturers have been facing significant difficulties in maintaining adequate production levels. COVID-19 and associated lockdowns implemented by various governments to control spread of the virus modestly impacted the lighting industry. Most businesses in the industry remained functional and reported decent operations, albeit on a limited scale, in terms of sales and dispatch orders. While lockdowns failed to coerce majority of companies to make redundancies, the average capacity declined to 45%. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for several companies to secure raw materials and components owing to inadequate shipping capacity, untimely deliveries and slow return to production capacity across China. The lighting market is likely to remain impacted in the form of longer lead times, rising prices and depleting inventories.

The pandemic has also affected construction projects with negative implications for the new installation category of the lighting market. New installation projects rely heavily on new construction activity, which is estimated to remain subdued over the short term. While the healthcare industry is likely to deliver a decent performance, lack of tax rebates for retrofit installations is expected to reduce investment in retrofit installations in industry and commercial verticals. Lockdowns along with decisions to seal borders by various countries inhibited local manufacturers with limited inventory. The smart lighting market is also reporting notable declines in the outdoor application segment. The public places category of the segment is posting higher value drop in comparison to the streets & roadways category. The scenario can be attributed to postponement or even cancellations of prominent sporting events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the consumer market, deteriorating personal financial conditions are impeding growth. Unemployment rates are climbing to worrisome levels in both developed and developing economies alike. Over 33 million Americans are unemployed. With the labor market in doldrums, consumer spending is plummeting. The economic anxiety among consumers has and continues to rise. Consumers have shifted to online and are spending much lesser than before the pandemic. Social outlook against this background remains grim with households expected witness erosion in wealth. Personal financial outlook, community, economy, job security confidence, purchasing and investment confidence are all tumbling as the human and economic cost of the global pandemic rises. Availability of free time has long been critical for the D.I.Y home improvement market. The pandemic which put the world in quarantine giving people time on their hands, has also resulted in global recession, rising unemployment and erosion of household wealth. Weak consumer confidence and spending is impacting both D.I.Y & D.F.M home renovation spending alike. Investments in new homes, smart cities and smart homes are also witnessing massive erosions impacting sales of smart lighting solutions.

In the post COVID-19 period however, growth will make a comeback led by the resumption of market penetration of LED lighting and the corresponding demand for technologically advanced lighting fixtures. The growth in the market will also be driven by innovations in materials, manufacturing and technology targeted at improving product functionality, energy efficiency and eco-friendliness. In this regard, fixtures made from 100% recycled paper and cement and discarded plastic bottle tops are attracting lucrative price premiums in the market. Smart lighting enabled by internet of things (IoT) will help step up commercial opportunities for lighting fixtures and luminaries. As a result, the market will witness the surging popularity of smart luminaires integrated with built-in intelligence and intelligent lighting controls to enhance energy efficiency such as LED fixtures integrated with daylight harvesting sensors. Interior lighting fixtures is expected to witness healthy gains against the backdrop of improving home values and consumer focus on elegant fixtures with simple yet artistic geometric shapes and surreal designs. Few of the other noteworthy trends that will shape growth will include rise of smart cities and creation of opportunities in the public lighting market; focus on worker safety, productivity, visual comfort and energy savings and the resulting demand for innovative industrial luminaires; rise of connected lighting and the ensuing focus on the development of lighting fixtures and luminaries with daylight dimming and other software-enabled lighting controls and stringent energy efficiency norms and availability of government provided incentives such as subsidies for LEDs which help spur adoption of the otherwise expensive LED lamps and luminaires.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

  • American Electric Lighting

  • Amerlux LLC

  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

  • Cree, Inc.

  • Current, Powered by GE

  • Eaton Corporation plc

  • ELK Group International, Inc.

  • Fagerhults Belysning AB

  • Feilo Sylvania

  • FW Thorpe Plc

  • Havells India Limited

  • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.,

  • Holophane, Inc.

  • Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

  • Juno Lighting Group

  • Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.

  • LEDvance GmbH

  • Lithonia Lighting Company

  • LSI Industries, Inc.

  • Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

  • NVC Lighting Technology Corporation

  • OMS, a.s.

  • Opple Lighting

  • Osram GmbH

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Schreder Group GIE

  • Targetti Sankey S.p.A.

  • TCP International Holdings Ltd.

  • Thomas Lighting

  • Thorn Licht GmbH

  • Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

  • TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

  • Venture Lighting International, Inc.

  • Zumtobel Group AG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438202/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession II-1
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market II-2
Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting with Smart Features II-2
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP II-2
Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4
An Introduction to Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires II-5
Types of Lighting Fixtures II-5
End-Use Sectors II-6
Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: Shaping the Future of Energy
Efficient Lighting Technologies II-7
Global Market Prospects & Outlook II-8
Developing Regions Poised to Record Healthy Gains II-10
Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant II-11
Exhibit 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 II-14
Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand II-14
Exhibit 3: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040 II-15
Exhibit 4: Global Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs
(in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040 II-16
Competition II-16
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace II-16
Exhibit 5: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 II-18
Exhibit 6: LED Luminaires Market Share Breakdown by Leading
Competitors (in %): 2019 II-19
Exhibit 7: Leading Players in the Global General Lighting
Market (In %) for 2019 II-19
M&A Emerges as Viable Approach Amid Growing Competition II-20
World Brands II-21
Recent Market Activity II-43

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-45

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-49
Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting
Industry II-49
Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental
Growth Driver for the Market II-50
Exhibit 8: Typical LED Downlight Luminaire Cost (In %) by
Component II-53
Exhibit 9: Global LED Lighting Market by Segment (in %) for 2020E II-53
LED Lamps and Luminaires? Penetration Varies Across General
Lighting Segments II-54
LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase II-55
Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive
Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires II-55
Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand II-55
LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future II-56
Exhibit 10: Global LED Lighting Market by Application (in %):
2020E II-57
LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs II-58
Exhibit 11: Countries with High Power Costs: Household
Electricity Prices (in US$ per kWh) by Country for 2019 II-58
OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category II-59
Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge II-59
Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and
Luminaires II-60
Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to
become Smarter II-61
Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting
Speed II-63
Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and
Connectivity II-64
Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and
Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth II-65
Exhibit 12: Global Smart Lighting Market by Application (in %)
for 2020E II-67
Exhibit 13: US Smart LED Lighting Market by Product (in %) for
2020E II-67
Exhibit 14: Global Smart LED Lighting Market by Distribution
Channel (in %): 2020 II-68
Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous
Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality II-68
Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy
Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market
Expansion II-70
Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires II-71
IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting
Applications II-72
Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens
Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products II-73
Exhibit 15: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$
Million for the Years 2019 and 2025 II-76
Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting
Networks II-76
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam,
Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions II-77
Exhibit 16: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-78
Exhibit 17: Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology
(in %) for 2018 and 2022 II-79
Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in
Industrial Applications II-79
Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated
Hours and Applications II-81
Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires II-81
Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry II-82
Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems II-83
Exhibit 18: Global Automotive Lighting Market by Technology (in %)
for 2020E II-83
Exhibit 19: Global Automotive Lighting Market Breakdown (in %)
by Segment: 2020E II-84
With COVID-19 Severely Impacting Automobile Production
Activity, Demand for Vehicular Lighting Products Set for
Significant Decline II-84
Exhibit 20: World Automobile Production in Million Units for
2008-2022 II-85
Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting II-86
Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive
Headlight II-86
Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for
Architectural Fixtures II-87
Exhibit 21: Global Architectural LED Market by Application (in %)
for 2020E II-88
Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains II-88
Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations II-89
Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market II-89
UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19
Pandemic II-90
Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of
Lighting Fixtures Market II-91
Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs II-93
Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends II-94
Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment II-97
Key Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market II-98
A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures II-99
Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects II-101
Ballooning Global Population II-101
Exhibit 22: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 II-102
Urbanization Trend II-102
Exhibit 23: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P II-104
Exhibit 24: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 II-105
Growing Middle Class Population II-105
Exhibit 25: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030 II-106
Exhibit 26: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 II-107
Improving Standards of Living II-107

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-108
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-108

Table 2: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 II-109

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 II-110

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Portable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-111

Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-112

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Portable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-113

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-114

Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-115

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-116

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Parts &
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-117

Table 11: World Historic Review for Parts & Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-118

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Parts & Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-119

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-120

Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-121

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-122

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-123

Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-124

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-125

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Office Lighting
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-126

Table 20: World Historic Review for Office Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-127

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Office Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-128

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Lighting
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-129

Table 23: World Historic Review for Outdoor Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-130

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-131

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-132

Table 26: World Historic Review for Architectural Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-133

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Lighting
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-134

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-135

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-136

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-137

III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

UNITED STATES III-1
The United States: Prime Market for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires III-1
Construction Activity Dynamics Determine Trends in Lighting
Fixtures Market III-2
Exhibit 27: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market III-3
Exhibit 28: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: July 2019-
July 2020 III-3
Exhibit 29: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type
for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2020-June
2020) III-4
Exhibit 30: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type
for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units for 2008-2019 III-4
As COVID-19 Dents Prospects in Automotive Industry, Impact
Imminent on Automotive Lighting Fixtures Market III-5
Exhibit 31: US Vehicle Sales: % Change in Unit Sales for 2019
Vs 2020 III-5
LEDs Hold Potential in Retrofit Applications III-6
LED Lighting and Luminaires Market in the US: A Glance at Key
Factors Influencing Demand III-6
LED Luminaires along with Software, Connectivity and Sensing to
Make Cities Smart III-7
Lamps: LEDs Continue to Gain Over Other Lighting Technologies III-7
Decorating Trends in Residential Sector Influence Luminaires
Market III-8
Lighting Controls: Facilitating Lighting Management Anywhere
Anytime III-9
Emerging Trends in LED Luminaire Designs Drive Adoption in
Indoor Applications III-9
Evolving Optics and Form Factors III-9
Controllability III-10
Industrial LED Luminaires Grow in Prominence over Conventional
Industrial Luminaires III-11
Green Products Emerge in a Big Way III-11
Regulatory Initiatives Boost LED Lighting Fixtures Demand III-12
New Standard Interface for Advanced Lighting Systems III-12
Energy Conservation Initiatives Invigorate Demand for LEDs III-12
ENERGY STAR Specifications for Outdoor Lighting Fixtures III-12
Competitive Scenario III-13
Exhibit 32: Commercial Lighting Fixtures Consumption in the US
by Application (In %): 2020E III-13
Exhibit 33: US Luminaire Market by Leading Companies (in %) for
2019 III-14
Distribution Channels III-15
Exhibit 34: Lighting Fixtures Market in the US by Distribution
Channel (In %): 2020E III-15
Market Analytics III-16
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-19

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-20

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21

CANADA III-22
Market Overview III-22
Construction Industry Growth Impacts Demand for Lighting Fixtures III-22
Exhibit 35: Housing Starts in Canada (in Units) for Years 2014
through 2019 III-23
Exhibit 36: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector?s
Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2019 III-24
Market Analytics III-25
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable,
Portable and Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-25

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting,
Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting,
Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-28

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-29

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30

JAPAN III-31
Market Overview III-31
Ceiling Lighting Finds Preference as Opposed to Hanging Fixtures III-31
Distribution Channels III-32
Exhibit 37: Lighting Fixtures Market by Distribution Channel in
Japan (in %): 2020E III-32
Market Analytics III-33
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-33

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-34

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-35

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-36

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-37

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-38

CHINA III-39
China: A Major Leading Producer, Consumer & Exporter of
Lighting Luminaires III-39
COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact Lighting Market Growth III-39
Construction Activity and Urbanization: Major Demand Determinants III-40
Exhibit 38: Urbanization in China: Urban Population as % of
Total Population in Cities for 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 & 2019 III-41
Rise in LED Deployments Bodes Well for the Market III-41
LED Deployments Influenced by Growing Significance of Energy
Conservation & Eco-friendliness III-42
Chinese Regulatory Standards for Lighting Products III-42
Competition III-43
Distribution Channels III-44
Market Analytics III-45
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-45

Table 50: China Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-48

Table 53: China Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-49

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-50

EUROPE III-51
Market Overview III-51
LED Luminaires Stand to Gain from Growing Adoption of LED Lighting III-51
Energy Efficiency Factor Spurs Market Demand III-51
Shift towards LC-LMS Technology Influences Demand III-52

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438202/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Australia 'will always be Australia,' PM responds to China grievances

    Australia's prime minister on Thursday pushed back over a list of more than a dozen grievances raised by China regarding his country's human rights diplomacy, independent media and investment policies, saying "we will always be Australia". Tensions between Australia and its largest trading partner China have mounted this year, with Beijing imposing a series of trade reprisals after Canberra led calls for an international inquiry into the coronavirus. Australian government ministers have recently said they want to improve communication with Beijing, but China's foreign ministry has said Australia needs to "take concrete actions to correct their mistakes".

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

    When Kamala Harris returned to the Senate this week for the first time as vice president-elect, her Republican colleagues offered their congratulations and Sen. Lindsey Graham greeted her with a fist bump. It was a sign that many Republicans have privately acknowledged what they refuse to say openly: Democrat Joe Biden and Harris won the election and will take office in January.

  • Sen. Steve Daines says he participated in Pfizer vaccine trial, tested positive for antibodies

    Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) revealed on Wednesday that after participating in Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine trial, he has COVID-19 antibodies."My goal is to help build confidence and trust for Montanans and the American people wondering if they should take the vaccine when it is approved," Daines said in a statement. "This is about saving lives."Daines and his wife participated in a blind vaccine trial conducted in Bozeman. While they don't know if they received the vaccine or a placebo, the presence of COVID-19 antibodies indicates Daines was either given the vaccine or was previously exposed to the virus.On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is 95 percent effective, and the company will ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Daines said that while he thinks "a vaccine is key to getting back to normal, I do not believe in mandating it. I would, however, encourage people to get the vaccine once approved, in consultation with their doctor."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

    Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Defence chairman accuses Donald Trump of being 'deeply irresponsible' over claims to bomb Iran

    The defence committee chairman, Tobias Ellwood, has accused Donald Trump of being "deeply irresponsible" over his claims to bomb Iran while pulling troops out of Afghanistan. Mr Ellwood made his comments after officials in Donald Trump's administration revealed that last week the president sought options for attacking Iran to stop its nuclear programme during his last two months in office. It follows Mr Trump’s announcement that the number of American troops in Afghanistan will drop to 2,500, roughly half the current force size there, and similarly to 2,500 in Iraq, a reduction of around 500. Mr Ellwood, who has made numerous visits to Afghanistan as a backbencher and then when he was foreign minister, warned that the drawdown would “reduce NATO’s security profile diminishing its effectiveness and placing pressure on allies to fill the vacuum or pull out themselves”. He also cited the point that despite losing the recent presidential election to Joe Biden he has yet to concede defeat, even though he is expected to leave the White House by January 20. “Failing to allow the Biden transition team to be briefed on Security matters as well all adds up to petty and irresponsible use of Presidential Executive power,” Mr Ellwood said.

  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he 'can't guarantee' the federal government will avoid a shutdown next month

    "Obviously, we want to keep the government funded," Meadows said, per a Capitol Hill pool report. Both parties are negotiating on new spending bills.

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • French children could get ID numbers to keep them from 'the clutches of Islamists'

    Each child in France will be given an ID number to ensure they are attending school and not in “the clutches of Islamists” under a proposed French law on preventing radicalisation in the wake of a string of attacks. In September, President Emmanuel Macron had already set out plans to tackle what he called the "Islamist separatism" in poor French neighbourhoods, citing claims of children from ultraconservative Muslim families being taken out of school, and sporting and cultural associations being used to indoctrinate youth. "We must save our children from the clutches of the Islamists," interior minister Gérald Darmanin told Le Figaro newspaper on Wednesday. The legislation would ban homeschooling from the age of three bar very limited cases. The draft bill, which was completed after an Islamist beheaded teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris last month, would also make it a crime to intimidate public servants on religious grounds. Another clause cracks down on online hate speech by enabling judges to hold fasttrack trials of terror suspects.