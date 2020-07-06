Global Linear Motion System Market Trends 2020-2025 - RT-PCR Testing is a Reliable, Highly Sensitive Method for Detecting COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Linear Motion System Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Linear Motion System Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

These systems can be easily deployed for various applications as they help to deliver seamless and agile processing, which further reduces the requirement of maintenance. These systems are also witnessing chronological developments with respect to the system design and regular updating of technologies incorporated in devising a more accurate and efficient system.

Key Highlights



There is an increasing need for ongoing industrialization along with the need for modern automatic systems in various industries, thereby driving the growth of linear motion systems. Moreover, these systems are in high demand due to their superior performance in harsh environmental conditions in industries, which is further fueling the market growth.

There are many technological advancements in the field of linear motion systems, along with novel electro-mechanical systems and rise in industrial production worldwide, acting as some of the factors which are anticipated to boost the market. These systems have many advantages, such as higher efficiency and a higher product lifecycle, which helps them to be deployed across various industries.

Linear motion-control systems are useful as they are helping to automate COVID-19 testing. These systems are highly used in automated RT-PCR testing. Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction is a reliable, highly sensitive method for detecting the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

These are heavily used across many industries, especially industries that are prone to higher carbon emission as they are environmentally friendly because they do not rely on fuel for working.

However, factors such as lack of awareness regarding the implementation of these systems and high maintenance associated with these systems are responsible for hindering the growth of the linear motion system market.

Market Trends



Automotive Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The automotive sector is expected to witness significant growth for the linear motion system market as the demand for linear motion systems is expected to increase in the coming years due to the rise in automotive sales around the globe.

Further, due to increasing vehicle parc and growing automotive sales, there is an increase in carbon emission, thereby helping the automotive sector to become a key contributor to the greenhouse effect. Various agencies have created regulations for the development of vehicles and green technologies that are fuel-efficient, which will help to escalate the demand for linear motion products, such as roller screws and ball screws, etc.

Linear actuators are highly used in the automotive industry. Creative Motion Control, a manufacturer of roller screw-based linear actuators and actuator components, is making linear motion systems for the automotive industry by producing high force electric actuators that can be used in a wide variety of applications.

Moreover, NTN Canada, a manufacturing company, recently announced the addition of NTN SNR linear motion solutions to its customer toolkit with the introduction of Profile Ball Rails, Runner Blocks, Linear Shafting, Ball Bushings & Linear Actuators. The linear motion solutions provided by the company are specifically designed for maximum performance to meet the demands of the most diverse industry applications, including the automotive industry.

The shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also responsible for creating a massive opportunity for linear motion systems in the automotive sector. Due to the growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI, the demand for different linear motion systems is proliferating in the automotive sector.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth for the linear motion system market due to an increase in industrial activity, technological advancements in the field of linear motion systems, rise in government investment in industrial automation systems, and presence of well-established players providing linear motion system across the region.

region is expected to witness significant growth for the linear motion system market due to an increase in industrial activity, technological advancements in the field of linear motion systems, rise in government investment in industrial automation systems, and presence of well-established players providing linear motion system across the region. The region constitutes the presence of large semiconductor industry, besides automotive, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and machine manufacturing. Moreover, there is a rising degree of miniaturization in various fields of applications that have led to a rise in the production of various linear motion systems in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth for linear motion systems over the forecast period, owing to the significant adoption of linear actuators and other systems throughout the region. China is dominating the region due to the increasing adoption rate of motion systems, owing to the massive deployment in the country's dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sectors. As the market is also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India , there is vast potential for growth in the market studied.

Competitive Landscape



The linear motion system market is expected to be fragmented in nature owing to the presence of various players across the globe. Key manufacturers of the linear motion systems have been found to be involved in bringing technological innovations to their products to enhance their market presence. The market is concentrated with the presence of a few linear motion system manufacturers focusing on developing smart variations of the products to cater the evolving end-user requirements.

November 2019 - SCHNEEBERGER Group had announced that its recirculating units are available in sizes 1-12 and come in various lengths. According to the company, types SK and SKD (with damping elements from size 6) are suitable for small to medium loads. For medium to high loads, the best choice is the recirculating unit type SR with cross rollers. The type SKC with ceramic and Teflon balls is suitable for use in vacuum and cleanroom applications, as well as for dry runs.

- SCHNEEBERGER Group had announced that its recirculating units are available in sizes 1-12 and come in various lengths. According to the company, types SK and SKD (with damping elements from size 6) are suitable for small to medium loads. For medium to high loads, the best choice is the recirculating unit type SR with cross rollers. The type SKC with ceramic and Teflon balls is suitable for use in vacuum and cleanroom applications, as well as for dry runs. October 2019 - SKF Motion Technologies, formerly part of the SKF Group, announced that it will launch a new name and branding, to reflect the changes that the company has undergone . The new business will build on its reputation as a leading development partner and manufacturer of advanced linear motion and actuation products and solutions, while focusing on the current and future technical and commercial challenges faced by its customers around the world.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Miniaturization of Electronic Devices in Semiconductor Industry

4.2.2 Increasing Need for Quality Inspection and Automation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Installation of Linear Motion Systems

4.4 Industry Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Single-axis Linear Motion System

5.1.2 Multi-axis Linear Motion System

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Electronics & Semiconductor

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Aerospace

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bosch Rexroth AG

6.1.2 Schneeberger Group

6.1.3 SKF AB

6.1.4 Hiwin Corporation

6.1.5 Thomson Industries Inc.

6.1.6 Nippon Bearing Co. Ltd.

6.1.7 NSK Ltd.

6.1.8 HepcoMotion Inc.

6.1.9 THK Co. Ltd.

6.1.10 The Timken Company

6.1.11 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.12 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.1.13 Lintech Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



