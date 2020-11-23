Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market (2020 to 2026) - by Carton Type and Application
The global liquid packaging cartons market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for gable top liquid cartons is one of the major factors reflecting positively on the market growth. Gable top cartons are regarded as the most popular kind of packaging for a range of liquid products, such as edible oil, milk, health drinks, juices, cream, yogurt, liquor, beer, egg yolk, and wine. These kinds of carton packaging are produced from recyclable virgin paperboards and are originally designed for packaging fresh pasteurized milk. Therefore, gable top liquid cartons packaging became the standard packaging in several countries for fresh juice and fresh milk. It is a better alternative to several conventional packaging solutions, as it offers multiple benefits such as eco-friendliness, convenience in transportation, storage, and usage, and effective branding capabilities.
The market is segmented based on carton type and application. Based on carton type, the market is segmented into brick cartons, tetrahedron cartons, and gable top cartons. Based on the application, the market is classified into milk, juices, liquid foods, energy and soft drinks, and others. Milk holds a potential share in the market owing to the increasing demand for flavored milk coupled with the rising urbanization across the globe. Carton packaging for liquid foods is anticipated to witness potential growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for liquid foods such as butter, yogurt, honey, and ice-cream.
Geographically, the European liquid packaging market is significantly driven by the presence of major food and beverage manufacturers such as Nestle, Dr. Oetker Group, Arla Foods, and Mondelez Deutschland. These companies have been shifting their focus towards carton packaging to achieve sustainable goals. For instance, in May 2018, Arla Foods turns to SIG's SIGnature pack, an aseptic carton pack developed from plant-based materials, for packaging of its organic milk Arla BIO. These packs are aluminum-free and produced from wood paperboard and plant-based polymers. Hence, the inclination towards more sustainable packaging is boosting the adoption of liquid packaging cartons in the region.
Major players operating in the market include Tetra Laval International S.A., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. To sustain in the market, the market players are using product launches and mergers and acquisitions as a key strategy. For instance, in June 2020, Elopak launched Pure-Pak Imagine, its most eco-friendly carton. This carton is an advanced version of Elopak original Pure-Pak carton, developed with an easy-open feature. It has no plastic screw cap and is 100% forest-based produced from Natural Brown Board. It is completely renewable and carbon-neutral, which creates a suitable low carbon, circular economy approach.
Research Methodology
The market study of the global liquid packaging cartons market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors.
Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.
