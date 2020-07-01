Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market By Cancer Type, By Therapy, By Equipment, By Age, By Factors, By Route of Administration, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.

Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market By Cancer Type (Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Cholangiocarcinoma, Others), By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Others), By Equipment (Computed Radiography, Radiofrequency Equipment, Others), By Age (0-18, 18-35, 35-50, 50+), By Factors (Chronic Infection with HBV Or HCV, Cirrhosis, Inherited Liver Disease, Diabetes, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intra-Venous, Intra-Arterial, Intra-Tumoral, Intra-Portal, Intra-Splenic, Intra-Biliary), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at a brisk CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors behind the growth of this market are rising cases of liver cancer globally, increasing awareness among people, growing aging population, and increasing funding by governments in research and development activities for cancer cure.

Liver cancer is a chronic and life-threatening disease which begins in cells of liver.Most of the liver cancer patients do not show the symptoms at early stages but in later stages, the common symptoms include loss of appetite, upper abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting and yellow discoloration of skin.



According to World Cancer Research Fund, liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer across the globe.Therefore, scientists are working on developing more innovative drugs and therapies for liver cancer treatment.



However, the market also faces some restrains. Expensive treatments as well as high cost in research and development might hamper the further growth of liver cancer therapeutics market.



The global liver cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on cancer type, therapy, equipment, age, factors, route of administration, distribution channel and region.Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intravenous, intra-arterial, intra-tumoral, intra-portal, intra-splenic and intra-biliary.



The intravenous segment is anticipated to dominate the global liver cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period as it is most preferred route of administration for chemotherapy. Also, high osmolality drugs are administered through intravenous route, which makes it a preferred route of administration.



Major players operating in the global liver cancer therapeutics market include Bayer AG, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Eisai Co., Ltd. , Pfizer Inc., Exelixis, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Celsion Corporation , ArQule Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Sanofi, Eli Lily, Perkin Elmer, Sunpharma, AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Philips Healthcare and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global liver cancer therapeutics market.

• To classify and forecast global liver cancer therapeutics market based on cancer type, therapy, equipment, age, factors, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global liver cancer therapeutics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global liver cancer therapeutics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global liver cancer therapeutics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global liver cancer therapeutics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global liver cancer therapeutics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Liver cancer therapeutics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to liver cancer therapeutics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global liver cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Cancer Type:

o Hepatocellular Carcinoma

o Cholangiocarcinoma

o Hepatoblastoma

o Angiosarcoma

o Liver Metastasis

• Market, By Therapy:

o Targeted Therapy

o Radiation Therapy

o Immunotherapy

o Chemotherapy

o Radiofrequency Ablation

o Microwave Ablation

o Embolization & Chemoembolization

o Surgery

• Market, By Equipment:

o Computed Radiography

o Radiofrequency Equipment

o Microwave Equipment

o Ultrasound

o Mri

o Medical Linear Accelerator (Linac)

o Infusion Pumps

• Market, By Age:

o 0-18

o 18-35

o 35-50

o 50+

• Market, By Factors:

o Chronic Infection with HBV Or HCV

o Cirrhosis

o Inherited Liver Disease

o Diabetes

o Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

o Exposure To Aflatoxins

o Excessive Alcohol Consumption

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Intravenous

o Intra-Arterial

o Intra-Tumoral

o Intra-Portal

o Intra-Splenic

o Intra-Biliary

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global liver cancer therapeutics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





