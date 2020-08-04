    Advertisement

    Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market to Reach 47. 8 Billion Liters by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low-Alcohol Beverages estimated at 32. 2 Billion Liters in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 47.

    New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899866/?utm_source=GNW
    8 Billion Liters by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Beer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach 31.2 Billion Liters by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at 8.7 Billion Liters, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

    The Low-Alcohol Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.7 Billion Liters in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 10.2 Billion Liters by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

    RTD Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR

    In the global RTD segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.4 Billion Liters in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3.3 Billion Liters by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.4 Billion Liters by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • A. Le Coq (Estonia)

    • Abita Brewing Company

    • Aftershock Brewing Co.

    • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

    • Asahi Premium Beverages Pty., Ltd.

    • Bacardi Ltd.

    • Bell’s Brewery, Inc.

    • Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

    • Blue Moon Brewing Company

    • Carlsberg Breweries A/S

    • CODY’s Drinks International GmbH

    • Constellation Brands, Inc.

    • Farmageddon Brewery

    • Hartwall Ltd.

    • Heineken NV

    • HP Bulmer Limited

    • Jack’s Hard Cider

    • LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC.

    • New Belgium Brewing Company

    • New Planet Beer

    • Red Truck Beer Company

    • Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

    • The Smirnoff

    • Vitis Industries (Papua New Guinea)

    • ZiegenBock Brewing Company




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899866/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Low-Alcohol Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Low-Alcohol Beverages Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Low-Alcohol Beverages Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Beer (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
    Million Liters: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Beer (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Beer (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Wine (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
    Million Liters: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Wine (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Wine (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: RTD (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
    Million Liters: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: RTD (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: RTD (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Cider (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
    by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Cider (Product) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Cider (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Spirits (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
    Million Liters: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Spirits (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Spirits (Product) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
    2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: United States Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates
    and Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United States by
    Product: A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019

    Table 21: United States Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 22: Canadian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Canadian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review
    by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 25: Japanese Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 26: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 27: Japanese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 28: Chinese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth Prospects
    in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 29: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
    China in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Chinese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 31: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Demand Scenario
    in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in Million Liters by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 33: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 35: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Europe in Million
    Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 36: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 37: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in France by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 38: French Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Scenario
    in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 39: French Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 40: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: German Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis
    in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 42: German Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 43: Italian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth Prospects
    in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Italian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: United Kingdom Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 49: Spanish Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Spanish Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review
    by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 52: Russian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
    Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Russia by Product:
    A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019

    Table 54: Russian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 55: Rest of Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Europe in
    Million Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 57: Rest of Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 58: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
    Scenario in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 64: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Australian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
    Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Australian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 67: Indian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 68: Indian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review
    by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 70: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product
    for the Period 2018-2027

    Table 71: South Korean Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
    Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low-Alcohol
    Beverages: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million
    Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 76: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Trends by
    Region/Country in Million Liters: 2020-2027

    Table 77: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Latin America in
    Million Liters by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 79: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth
    Prospects in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 82: Argentinean Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 83: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Argentina in Million
    Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 84: Argentinean Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 85: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Brazil by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 86: Brazilian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
    Scenario in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Brazilian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 88: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 89: Mexican Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
    Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Mexican Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 91: Rest of Latin America Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
    Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 92: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Latin America
    by Product: A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Latin America Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 94: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 95: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012-2019

    Table 96: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 97: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 98: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
    by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 100: Iranian Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Iranian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 103: Israeli Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Israel in Million
    Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Israeli Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 106: Saudi Arabian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth
    Prospects in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Saudi Arabian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 109: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million
    Liters by Product for the Period 2018-2027

    Table 110: United Arab Emirates Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic
    Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 112: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Rest of Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic
    Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Rest of Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 115: African Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
    Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Africa by Product:
    A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019

    Table 117: African Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 47
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899866/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.