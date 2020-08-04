Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Industry

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market to Reach 47. 8 Billion Liters by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low-Alcohol Beverages estimated at 32. 2 Billion Liters in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 47.

8 Billion Liters by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Beer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach 31.2 Billion Liters by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 8.7 Billion Liters, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Low-Alcohol Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.7 Billion Liters in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 10.2 Billion Liters by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



RTD Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global RTD segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.4 Billion Liters in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3.3 Billion Liters by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.4 Billion Liters by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



A. Le Coq (Estonia)

Abita Brewing Company

Aftershock Brewing Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Premium Beverages Pty., Ltd.

Bacardi Ltd.

Bell’s Brewery, Inc.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Blue Moon Brewing Company

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

CODY’s Drinks International GmbH

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Farmageddon Brewery

Hartwall Ltd.

Heineken NV

HP Bulmer Limited

Jack’s Hard Cider

LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC.

New Belgium Brewing Company

New Planet Beer

Red Truck Beer Company

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The Smirnoff

Vitis Industries (Papua New Guinea)

ZiegenBock Brewing Company







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

