Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market to Reach 47. 8 Billion Liters by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low-Alcohol Beverages estimated at 32. 2 Billion Liters in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 47.
New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899866/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion Liters by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Beer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach 31.2 Billion Liters by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 8.7 Billion Liters, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Low-Alcohol Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at 8.7 Billion Liters in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 10.2 Billion Liters by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
RTD Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global RTD segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.4 Billion Liters in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 3.3 Billion Liters by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.4 Billion Liters by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
A. Le Coq (Estonia)
Abita Brewing Company
Aftershock Brewing Co.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Asahi Premium Beverages Pty., Ltd.
Bacardi Ltd.
Bell’s Brewery, Inc.
Blake’s Hard Cider Co.
Blue Moon Brewing Company
Carlsberg Breweries A/S
CODY’s Drinks International GmbH
Constellation Brands, Inc.
Farmageddon Brewery
Hartwall Ltd.
Heineken NV
HP Bulmer Limited
Jack’s Hard Cider
LAKEFRONT BREWERY, INC.
New Belgium Brewing Company
New Planet Beer
Red Truck Beer Company
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
The Smirnoff
Vitis Industries (Papua New Guinea)
ZiegenBock Brewing Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899866/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Low-Alcohol Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Low-Alcohol Beverages Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Low-Alcohol Beverages Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Beer (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
Million Liters: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Beer (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Beer (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Wine (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
Million Liters: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Wine (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Wine (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: RTD (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
Million Liters: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: RTD (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: RTD (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Cider (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in Million Liters: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Cider (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Cider (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Spirits (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
Million Liters: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Spirits (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Spirits (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates
and Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review
by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019
Table 24: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth Prospects
in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
China in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Demand Scenario
in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Million Liters by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027
Table 35: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Europe in Million
Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Scenario
in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis
in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth Prospects
in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review
by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019
Table 51: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027
Table 56: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Europe in
Million Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in Million Liters by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
Scenario in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Review
by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019
Table 69: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product
for the Period 2018-2027
Table 71: South Korean Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low-Alcohol
Beverages: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million
Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Trends by
Region/Country in Million Liters: 2020-2027
Table 77: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Latin America in
Million Liters by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth
Prospects in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027
Table 83: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Argentina in Million
Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in Million Liters for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
Scenario in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Million Liters: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 98: The Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market
by Product in Million Liters: 2012-2019
Table 99: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Low-Alcohol Beverages: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Liters by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Million Liters by Product: 2020-2027
Table 104: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Israel in Million
Liters by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Growth
Prospects in Million Liters by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million
Liters by Product for the Period 2018-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic
Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Liters by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Historic
Market Analysis in Million Liters by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Low-Alcohol Beverages Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Estimates and
Projections in Million Liters by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Low-Alcohol Beverages Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in Million Liters for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899866/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001