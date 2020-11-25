Global Magnesium Stearate Markets, 2020-2030 - Unexplored Market Potential in Africa

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Stearate Market Research Report: By Form (Powder, Flakes), Application (Binders & Fillers, Texturizers, Food Additives, Thickeners), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Personal Care) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnesium stearate market is projected to reach a value of $2,637.6 million by 2030, increasing from $1,492.3 million in 2019, advancing at a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The market is growing due to the swift expansion of the pharmaceuticals industry in Asia-Pacific and the rising consumption of magnesium stearate in the personal care industry. In terms of form, the market is divided into flakes and powder, between which, the powder division held the larger share of the market in 2019.

The demand for powdered magnesium stearate is high in the pharmaceuticals industry, which can be ascribed to its growing utilization as an ideal release agent during the drug manufacturing process. This compound prevents the sticking of tablets to the manufacturing equipment and thus, makes the production process time-saving and efficient. Furthermore, the use of powdered magnesium stearate is also growing in cosmetic products, including foundations, pressed powders, and eye shadow, since it has the ability to function as an anti-caking agent.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the magnesium stearate market in 2019, which can be ascribed to the increasing demand of this compound from food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care industries, and plastics industries.

Chemical industries in APAC are increasingly focusing focus on expanding their facilities for meeting the surging demand from end-use verticals. In addition to this, the growing requirement for medicated capsules and tablets, owing to the surging prevalence of various diseases, is also predicted to result in the increasing requirement for magnesium stearate in APAC during the forecast period.

A major trend being observed in the magnesium stearate market is the rising demand for this compound in the food & beverages industry. The consumption of magnesium stearate has been increasing in the food & beverages industry since the past few years because of the growing awareness regarding its beneficial properties as a food additive.

Owing to this, magnesium stearate is being utilized as a food additive for a number of products, including granulated mints, chewing gums, and confectionery items, and food supplements.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Industry Outlook
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Form
4.1.1.1 Powder
4.1.1.2 Flakes
4.1.2 By Application
4.1.2.1 Binders & fillers
4.1.2.2 Texturizers
4.1.2.3 Food additives
4.1.2.4 Thickeners
4.1.2.5 Others
4.1.3 By End-Use Industry
4.1.3.1 Pharmaceuticals
4.1.3.2 Food & beverages
4.1.3.3 Personal care
4.1.3.4 Others
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Increasing adoption in the food & beverages sector
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals sector in APAC
4.2.2.2 Increasing consumption of magnesium stearate in the personal care industry
4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Health risks associated with consumption of magnesium stearate
4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Unexplored market potential in the African region
4.3 Impact of COVID-19
4.3.1 Global Share by Countries
4.3.1.1 Contribution of Countries in Global Manufacturing Output
4.3.1.2 Contribution of Countries in Global Export and Import (2019)
4.3.1.2.1 Top 20 Countries by Export ($B)
4.3.1.2.2 Top 20 Countries by Import ($B)
4.3.2 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact
4.3.2.1 COVID-19-Infected Countries
4.3.3 Global Scenario
4.3.3.1 GDP Growth Rate (2019)
4.3.3.2 GDP Growth Rate (2020)
4.3.3.3 GDP Growth Rate Projection for 2021
4.3.3.4 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP and Economic Forecast
4.3.3.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce Across Various Sectors
4.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Global Magnesium Stearate Market

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Form
5.2 By Application
5.3 By End-Use industry
5.4 By Region

Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Major Markets
11.1 U.S. Market Size and Forecast
11.2 China Market Size and Forecast
11.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast
11.4 India Market Size and Forecast
11.5 Canada Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
12.2 List of Other Players
12.3 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

Chapter 13. Company Profiles
13.1 Business Overview
13.2 Product and Service Offerings

  • Baerlocher GmbH

  • Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

  • Struktol Company of America LLC

  • Sinwon Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • James M. Brown Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahnalb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

