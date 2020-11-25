Global Magnesium Stearate Markets, 2020-2030 - Unexplored Market Potential in Africa

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Stearate Market Research Report: By Form (Powder, Flakes), Application (Binders & Fillers, Texturizers, Food Additives, Thickeners), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Personal Care) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global magnesium stearate market is projected to reach a value of $2,637.6 million by 2030, increasing from $1,492.3 million in 2019, advancing at a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).



The market is growing due to the swift expansion of the pharmaceuticals industry in Asia-Pacific and the rising consumption of magnesium stearate in the personal care industry. In terms of form, the market is divided into flakes and powder, between which, the powder division held the larger share of the market in 2019.



The demand for powdered magnesium stearate is high in the pharmaceuticals industry, which can be ascribed to its growing utilization as an ideal release agent during the drug manufacturing process. This compound prevents the sticking of tablets to the manufacturing equipment and thus, makes the production process time-saving and efficient. Furthermore, the use of powdered magnesium stearate is also growing in cosmetic products, including foundations, pressed powders, and eye shadow, since it has the ability to function as an anti-caking agent.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the magnesium stearate market in 2019, which can be ascribed to the increasing demand of this compound from food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care industries, and plastics industries.



Chemical industries in APAC are increasingly focusing focus on expanding their facilities for meeting the surging demand from end-use verticals. In addition to this, the growing requirement for medicated capsules and tablets, owing to the surging prevalence of various diseases, is also predicted to result in the increasing requirement for magnesium stearate in APAC during the forecast period.



A major trend being observed in the magnesium stearate market is the rising demand for this compound in the food & beverages industry. The consumption of magnesium stearate has been increasing in the food & beverages industry since the past few years because of the growing awareness regarding its beneficial properties as a food additive.



Owing to this, magnesium stearate is being utilized as a food additive for a number of products, including granulated mints, chewing gums, and confectionery items, and food supplements.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Industry Outlook

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Form

4.1.1.1 Powder

4.1.1.2 Flakes

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Binders & fillers

4.1.2.2 Texturizers

4.1.2.3 Food additives

4.1.2.4 Thickeners

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By End-Use Industry

4.1.3.1 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3.2 Food & beverages

4.1.3.3 Personal care

4.1.3.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing adoption in the food & beverages sector

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals sector in APAC

4.2.2.2 Increasing consumption of magnesium stearate in the personal care industry

4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Health risks associated with consumption of magnesium stearate

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Unexplored market potential in the African region

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.3.1 Global Share by Countries

4.3.1.1 Contribution of Countries in Global Manufacturing Output

4.3.1.2 Contribution of Countries in Global Export and Import (2019)

4.3.1.2.1 Top 20 Countries by Export ($B)

4.3.1.2.2 Top 20 Countries by Import ($B)

4.3.2 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact

4.3.2.1 COVID-19-Infected Countries

4.3.3 Global Scenario

4.3.3.1 GDP Growth Rate (2019)

4.3.3.2 GDP Growth Rate (2020)

4.3.3.3 GDP Growth Rate Projection for 2021

4.3.3.4 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP and Economic Forecast

4.3.3.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce Across Various Sectors

4.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Global Magnesium Stearate Market



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Form

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-Use industry

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Markets

11.1 U.S. Market Size and Forecast

11.2 China Market Size and Forecast

11.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast

11.4 India Market Size and Forecast

11.5 Canada Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.2 List of Other Players

12.3 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

Story continues

Baerlocher GmbH

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

Struktol Company of America LLC

Sinwon Chemical Co. Ltd.

James M. Brown Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahnalb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-magnesium-stearate-markets-2020-2030---unexplored-market-potential-in-africa-301180538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets