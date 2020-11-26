Global Managed Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2020-2025

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Services Market Size, Share - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The managed services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of approximately 11.27% over the forecast period of 2020 - 2025

Enterprises and government organizations across the world are moving from test environments to place more of their work-critical workloads and compute instances into the cloud. Further, owing to the rapidly increasing adoption of IoT, cloud, and Big Data analytics across multiple organizations as a major part of their digital transformation strategy, the burden on the data centers is also increasing. This is leading to the growth of the market.

The managed services, for cloud, IoT platforms, containers, DevOps, and Big Data, are expected to hold tremendous potentials for managed service providers during the forecast period. Additionally, according to Cisco, 46% of network devices are likely to be machine-to-machine or IoT, by 2020, which are vulnerable to attacks.

The global market for managed services is expected to witness a high demand for managed mobility and information services. There has been a tremendous shift in focus towards the managed services and their applications for both the short and long-term strategic decisions. It is estimated that successful deployment of managed services will help in reducing IT cost by 25-45% and will also increase the operational efficiency by 45-65%.

Additionally, over the past few years, organizations have been actively amending their strategies to get the maximum benefit out of managed services. For instance, in the past years it has been observed that organizations are increasingly focusing on the reduction of cost by cutting down the number of suppliers and reducing the payment size. As a result, the demand for bundled services has gained immense traction in the market over the discrete offerings.

According to an IBM security analysis quoted in IT World Canada, misconfigured servers accounted for approximately 86% of the 8.5 billion records that were compromised last year on a global level. Although the number of misconfigured incidents decreased in 2019 as compared to 2018, the total number of records affected increased.

Misconfigurations can occur across many paths, including the cloud storage, open internet-connected network area storage devices, and improperly secured sync backups. To mitigate these misconfigurations, enterprises across the world are adopting managed service providers.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Shift to Hybrid IT is Expected to Drive the Market

The adoption of IoT solutions, which connects hardware devices, embedded software, communication services, and managed services, and offers smart communication environments, smart transportation, such as smart homes, smart healthcare is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

  • Moreover, according to a recent Microsoft report "IoT signals" (published in July 2019), which features a survey of more than 3,000 IoT decision-makers in enterprise organizations, suggests that IoT adoption is rising rapidly and is leading to considerable business transformation.

  • According to the report, 85% of the surveyed enterprises are actively adopting IoT solutions, while over 88% of the see IoT as critical to business success. Also, businesses adopting IoT believe to witness a 30% ROI on their IoT projects. Additionally, critical technology factors, driving IoT success in the next two years, are likely to be AI (Artificial Intelligence), edge computing, and 5G, followed by digital twins and blockchain.

  • Additionally, enterprise mobility trend has emerged over the years. The companies today are primarily focusing on business strategies and core competencies, fueling the utilization and adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD). This increases the requirement of streamlined mobility services, which is likely to boost the demand for managing these mobile devices.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

The digital transformation has become a top priority in China and it is moving at a rapid pace, as a greater number of companies are implementing formal strategies to support their efforts. China Telecom has mentioned that in 2013, cloud computing was only worth 3% of China's enterprise IT market, and it is expected to grow up to 20% by 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The managed services market is consolidated, and it is dominated by major players. Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Shift to Hybrid IT
5.1.2 Improved Cost and Operational Efficiency
5.2 Market Challenges
5.2.1 Integration and Regulatory Issues and Reliability Concerns

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Deployment
6.1.1 On-premise
6.1.2 Cloud
6.2 By Type
6.2.1 Managed Data Centre
6.2.2 Managed Security
6.2.3 Managed Communications
6.2.4 Managed Network
6.2.5 Managed Infrastructure
6.2.6 Managed Mobility
6.3 By Enterprise Size
6.3.1 Small- and Medium-Enterprises
6.3.2 Large Enterprises
6.4 By End-user Vertical
6.4.1 BFSI
6.4.2 IT and Telecommunication
6.4.3 Healthcare
6.4.4 Entertainment and Media
6.4.5 Retail
6.4.6 Manufacturing
6.4.7 Government
6.4.8 Other End-user Verticals
6.5 By Geography

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd
7.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
7.1.3 IBM Corporation
7.1.4 AT&T Inc.
7.1.5 HP Development Company LP
7.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.7 Verizon Communications Inc.
7.1.8 Dell Technologies Inc.
7.1.9 Nokia Solutions and Networks
7.1.10 Deutsche Telekom AG
7.1.11 Rackspace Inc.
7.1.12 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
7.1.13 Citrix Systems Inc.
7.1.14 Wipro Ltd
7.1.15 NSC Global Ltd

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1xknd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Study: A good cloth mask is a powerful weapon against the coronavirus

    Face coverings, including masks made of cloth, are highly effective in protecting the people who wear them and those around them, according to a new study.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court

    A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases, her family said Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul's case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release and means she will face charges related to terrorism and national security. According to a 53-page report released earlier this year by Amnesty International, the court has been used as “a weapon of repression” to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and others.

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

    Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. "This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere," Sanchez told a news conference with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte in Mallorca. "It is a number which health professionals, scientists have told us is sufficiently rigorous and restrictive to prevent another surge in infections," he said.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Almost everything Trump said at a Republican event in Pennsylvania about the election was a lie or a conspiracy theory

    Trump made claims about dead people voting, widespread voter fraud, and illegal spying, and asked why the election hasn't been overturned yet.

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • Australian leader thrilled at Iran's release of academic

    Australia's prime minister said he's “thrilled and relieved” after Iran released in a prisoner swap a 33-year-old academic who was imprisoned for more than two years on spying charges, but added it would take time for Kylie Moore-Gilbert to process her “horrible” ordeal. Iran first announced on state television that it had freed the British-Australian scholar in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. The report was scant on detail, saying only that the Iranians had been imprisoned for trying to bypass sanctions on Iran.

  • Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

    Tiny Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours China and India vie for territory.

  • ‘We’re at war with the virus, not one another’: Biden delivers Thanksgiving address as nation reels from Covid

    President-elect urges Americans not to ‘surrender to the fatigue’ as surging infections and growing crisis surround holiday

  • El Paso lawyered up to try and collect $570,000 owed to the city by the Trump campaign from a rally 2 years ago

    The city council hired the lawyers to collect the Trump campaign debt days after the National Guard was sent to help with bodies of COVID-19 victims.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'