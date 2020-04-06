Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (Services & Software) Industry, Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market accounted for $9.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing popularity of industrial automation, demand for mass production and connected supply chain, and growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are the factors driving market growth. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of manufacturing execution system may hinder market growth.



By offering, the services segment is likely to have a huge demand as the main functioning of manufacturing execution systems is greatly dependent on the post-implementation process. The key manufacturing execution systems processes are executed during and after implementation, as the implementation process.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region. Moreover, the availability of cheap labor and low manufacturing cost, persuade manufacturers to invest in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Manufacturing Execution System Market include Honeywell International, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Oracle, Forcam, Emerson Electric, Applied Materials, SAP, Werum It Solutions, Dassault Systmes, Miracom, MPDV, and Aveva.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hybrid Deployment

5.3 On-demand Deployment

5.4 On-premises Deployment



6 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Enterprise Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.3 Small and Medium Enterprises



7 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Software Upgrade

7.2.2 Maintenance

7.2.3 Implementation

7.2.4 Training

7.3 Software



8 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Data Collection and Acquisition

8.3 Document Control

8.4 Product Tracking & Status

8.5 Quality Analysis

8.6 Performance Analysis

8.7 Resource Allocation & Dispatch

8.8 Inventory Management

8.9 Overall Equipment Effectiveness

8.10 Labour Management

8.11 Scheduling



9 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Discrete Industries

9.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

9.2.2 Metals & Mining

9.2.3 Automotive

9.2.4 Electronics & Semiconductor

9.2.5 Medical Devices

9.2.6 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

9.2.7 Consumer Packed Goods

9.3 Process Industries

9.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences

9.3.2 Chemicals

9.3.3 Wood and Furniture

9.3.4 Food & Beverages

9.3.4.1 Snacks & Breakfast Cereals

9.3.4.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.3.4.3 Dairy Products

9.3.4.4 Prepared Animal Feeds

9.3.4.5 Fruits & Vegetables

9.3.4.6 Prepared Meals & Dishes

9.3.4.7 Fish, Meat, and Poultry

9.3.5 Water & Wastewater Management

9.3.6 Plastic and Rubber

9.3.7 Energy& Power

9.3.8 Pulp & Paper

9.3.9 Oil & Gas



10 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Honeywell International

12.2 General Electric

12.3 Siemens

12.4 Rockwell Automation

12.5 ABB

12.6 Oracle

12.7 Forcam

12.8 Emerson Electric

12.9 Applied Materials

12.10 SAP

12.11 Werum It Solutions

12.12 Dassault Systmes

12.13 Miracom

12.14 MPDV

12.15 Aveva



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csjflt