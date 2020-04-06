Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (Services & Software) Industry, Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Manufacturing Execution System Market accounted for $9.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.
Increasing popularity of industrial automation, demand for mass production and connected supply chain, and growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are the factors driving market growth. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of manufacturing execution system may hinder market growth.
By offering, the services segment is likely to have a huge demand as the main functioning of manufacturing execution systems is greatly dependent on the post-implementation process. The key manufacturing execution systems processes are executed during and after implementation, as the implementation process.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region. Moreover, the availability of cheap labor and low manufacturing cost, persuade manufacturers to invest in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Manufacturing Execution System Market include Honeywell International, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Oracle, Forcam, Emerson Electric, Applied Materials, SAP, Werum It Solutions, Dassault Systmes, Miracom, MPDV, and Aveva.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Deployment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hybrid Deployment
5.3 On-demand Deployment
5.4 On-premises Deployment
6 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Enterprise Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.3 Small and Medium Enterprises
7 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Software Upgrade
7.2.2 Maintenance
7.2.3 Implementation
7.2.4 Training
7.3 Software
8 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Data Collection and Acquisition
8.3 Document Control
8.4 Product Tracking & Status
8.5 Quality Analysis
8.6 Performance Analysis
8.7 Resource Allocation & Dispatch
8.8 Inventory Management
8.9 Overall Equipment Effectiveness
8.10 Labour Management
8.11 Scheduling
9 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Discrete Industries
9.2.1 Aerospace & Defense
9.2.2 Metals & Mining
9.2.3 Automotive
9.2.4 Electronics & Semiconductor
9.2.5 Medical Devices
9.2.6 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
9.2.7 Consumer Packed Goods
9.3 Process Industries
9.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences
9.3.2 Chemicals
9.3.3 Wood and Furniture
9.3.4 Food & Beverages
9.3.4.1 Snacks & Breakfast Cereals
9.3.4.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products
9.3.4.3 Dairy Products
9.3.4.4 Prepared Animal Feeds
9.3.4.5 Fruits & Vegetables
9.3.4.6 Prepared Meals & Dishes
9.3.4.7 Fish, Meat, and Poultry
9.3.5 Water & Wastewater Management
9.3.6 Plastic and Rubber
9.3.7 Energy& Power
9.3.8 Pulp & Paper
9.3.9 Oil & Gas
10 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Honeywell International
12.2 General Electric
12.3 Siemens
12.4 Rockwell Automation
12.5 ABB
12.6 Oracle
12.7 Forcam
12.8 Emerson Electric
12.9 Applied Materials
12.10 SAP
12.11 Werum It Solutions
12.12 Dassault Systmes
12.13 Miracom
12.14 MPDV
12.15 Aveva
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csjflt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-manufacturing-execution-systems-services--software-industry-forecast-to-2027-301035796.html
SOURCE Research and Markets