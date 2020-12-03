Global Marine Composites Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine composites market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Marine composites refer to a mixture of fibers and resin materials that are used to shape and reinforce marine components. Ferrocement, glass-reinforced plastic, wood fibers, carbon composites and aramid fiber are some of the most commonly used marine components. They are usually manufactured using polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy, thermoplastic, acrylic and phenolic resins. They are also used for manufacturing gratings, ducts, shafts, piping and hull shells. These composite-based parts are used for assembling powerboats, sailboats and cruise ships as they offer advantageous properties, such as high mechanical strength, fuel efficiency, reduction in the overall weight, corrosion resistance, and customizability.

One of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market is the significant growth in the maritime industry across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for high speed, power and luxury boats and yachts is also providing a boost to the market growth. Marine composites are extensively used for manufacturing recreational boats that have a high strength-to-weight ratio, fuel-efficiency, improved noise damping features and lower magnetic signature. In line with this, increasing marine transportation activities and cargo movement across borders is contributing to the market growth. Composites, such as fiber-reinforced composites, are being increasingly used as they can withstand extreme pressures from winds, waves and tides and maintain their physical properties when submerged in saltwater.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of marine composites using renewable materials and vacuum infusion, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These composites provide additional stiffness, vibration damping, water repellency and impact and abrasion resistance. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global marine composites market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Composite Type:

  • Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

  • Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)

  • Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)

Breakup by Fiber Type:

  • Glass Fiber

  • Carbon Fiber

  • Aramid Fiber

  • Natural Fiber

  • Others

Breakup by Resin Type:

  • Polyester

  • Vinyl Ester

  • Epoxy

  • Thermoplastic

  • Phenolic

  • Acrylic

  • Others

Breakup by Vessel Type:

  • Power Boats

  • Sailboats

  • Cruise Ships

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, GMS Composites, Gurit AG, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Solvay SA, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries), etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global marine composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine composites market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the composite type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vessel type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global marine composites market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Marine Composite Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Composite Type
6.1 Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type
7.1 Glass Fiber
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Carbon Fiber
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Aramid Fiber
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Natural Fiber
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Resin Type
8.1 Polyester
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Vinyl Ester
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Epoxy
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Thermoplastic
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Phenolic
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Acrylic
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vessel Type
9.1 Power Boats
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Sailboats
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Cruise Ships
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 GMS Composites
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Gurit AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Hexcel Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Owens Corning
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Solvay SA
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 SGL Carbon SE
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Teijin Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries)
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7861ox

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


