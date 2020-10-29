Global Maritime Analytics Market (2020 to 2027) - by Application, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Optimal Route Mapping, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Pricing Insights, Vessel Safety and Security, and Others) and End User (Commercial and Military); and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global maritime analytics market was valued at US$ 894.28million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,833.50 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2020-2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



In today's digital age, the competition in various industries including maritime industry is very high and companies are continuously investing in solutions that could help them enhance operational productivity while reducing the overall costs. Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as maritime data analytics has been growing at an impressive pace among commercial shippers and other end users. In shipping industry, big data issued to manage sensors on the ship and to perform predictive analysis to avoid any delays and to increase efficiency. Enhanced decision making owing to insights obtained by big data is actively being implemented to avoid and predict additional cost and it can be utilized across the ship's lifecycle. Hamburg Port (Germany), Port of Cartagena (Columbia), Port of Rotterdam (The Netherlands), and several ports in South East Asia are actively using big data analytics solutions for their port and terminal operations. In June 2020, Windward, a maritime analytics company announced a new partnership with BP Shipping. Under this partnership, the company will deliver behavioral analytics data and other related insights to help BP Shipping in digitizing its trade practices related to sanctions compliance.



Predictive analytics solutions have the capability to transform the shipping industry by enhancing overall shipping operations, improving ship's safety, and ensuring environment protection. Additionally, the high level of customizability offered by these solutions depending on the specific needs of any port or shipping company is expected to fuel the demand during the forecast period. With rising globalization, the demand for goods transportation will grow substantially in the coming years. Hence, the demand for advanced data processing techniques and predictive analytics will also rise among maritime companies to maximize time efficiency and cost savings. These factors are driving the demand for maritime analytics globally.



COVID-19 Impact on Maritime Analytics Market



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Russia, Iran, India, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020,which is likely to continue in 2021 as well. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in various industries, such as logistics, marine, and e-commerce. Logistics and transportation is an essential element for the smooth operations of any industry including FMCG, healthcare, retail, and automotive, among others, where shipping contributes a substantial share in the global logistics and transportation sector. The interruption in supply chains and logistics operations due to COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the growth of key shipping industry players operating globally.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global maritime analytics market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global maritime analytics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Maritime Analytics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Maritime Analytics -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Trend of Digitalization in Global Shipping Industry

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Maritime Operations Through Data Analytics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Related to Cybersecurity and Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advanced Technologies to Transform Maritime Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Maritime Analytics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Maritime Analytics Market Overview

6.2 Maritime Analytics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Maritime Analytics Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Maritime Analytics Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Optimal Route Mapping

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Optimal Route Mapping: Maritime Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics: Maritime Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Pricing Insights

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Pricing Insights: Maritime Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Vessel Safety and Security

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Vessel Safety and Security: Maritime Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Maritime Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Maritime Analytics Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Maritime Analytics Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: Maritime Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Military

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Military: Maritime Analytics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Maritime Analytics Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Maritime Analytics Market

9.3 Europe: Maritime Analytics Market

9.4 APAC: Maritime Analytics Market

9.5 MEA: Maritime Analytics Market

9.6 SAM: Maritime Analytics Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 South America



11. Global Maritime Analytics Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 exact Earth Ltd.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Itransition

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Planet Labs Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 ShipNet

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 SparkCognition

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Spire Global

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 SINAY SAS

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Windward Ltd

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Prisma Electronics SA

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



