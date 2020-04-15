Global Market Analysis for OE & Replacement Tires, 2020-2025 - Increasing Average Miles Driven by Vehicles and Growing Vehicle Parc

DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tires Market for OE & Replacement by Rim Size (13-15, 16-18, 19-21, >21 inches), Replacement Market, by Aspect Ratio (<_0_>70), Section Width (<_00_>230 mm), Season, Vehicle Type, Retreading Market, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive tire OE market is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2025 from USD 20.9 billion in 2019. The automotive tire aftermarket is projected to reach USD 113.1 billion by 2025 from USD 101.7 billion in 2019.



This report provides a picture of tires market across different verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the tires OE by rim size, tire type and region, and aftermarket by rim size, aspect ratio, section width, season, tire retreading, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The key players in the market are Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Michelin (France) and Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Japan).

Increasing average miles driven by vehicle and growing vehicle parc would drive the tires aftermarket



The growth in automobile ownership per capita and the shifting demand of customers towards use of low rolling resistance tires and increase in average miles driven by the vehicle will boost the future growth of the tires market.



North America to be the largest market for retreading



The higher fleet of light commercial vehicles, as well as heavy commercial vehicle coupled with relatively higher average miles, is driving the demand of the retreading market. Additionally, the growing retreading facilities in this region is further projected to bolster the retreaded tires demand during the forecast period.



Section width of >230 mm is the fastest-growing segment in the tires replacement market



Demand for low profile tires is increasing, and they have a more extensive section width than section height. More full section width gives increased vehicle stability, lighter weight, ability to handle increased payload weight, and improved fuel economy. In passenger cars segment, usually premium cars have section width >230 mm, for instance, in North America GM group Cadillac, FCA Dodge Challenger, Tata Range Rover Sport, BMW 5 series, Audi Q5 and other models have >230 mm section width tires. Premium cars are observed to be the segment with maximum tire replacement cycles. Around 85%-90% of heavy commercial vehicles have section width >230 mm.



Asia Pacific to be the largest market by volume for automotive tire aftermarket



Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the automotive tire aftermarket by volume during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. An increase in the number of vehicle production and an increase in tire production is huge in this region. Also, the average miles driven by all vehicle types is more in countries such as China and India.