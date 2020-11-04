    Advertisement

    The global market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software is projected to reach US$1.5 billion by 2025

    New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180731/?utm_source=GNW
    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software: An Introduction
    Crew Management System Software
    Key Benefits of Crew Management Software
    Crew Resource Management
    Evolution of CRM
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software (CMS): Enabling
    Effective Crew Utilization, Improved Crew Productivity and
    Operational Efficiency
    Healthy Growth Outlook for Commercial Aviation Crew Management
    Software Market
    Increasing Number of Flight Trips & Resultant Rise in Demand
    for Crew to Service These Trips Drives Demand for Crew
    Management Software: Number of Flight Trips Worldwide (In
    Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
    Established Benefits of Crew Management Software Drive Adoption
    in Commercial Aviation Industry
    Enhancing Operational Efficiency by Improving Crew Planning &
    Control
    Ensuring Optimum Crew Utilization & Improving Crew Productivity
    Ensuring Real Time Crew Monitoring from Centralized Location
    Improving Productivity and Profitability of Airlines
    Developed Economies Lead the Global Market, Developing
    Economies Promise High Growth
    Globalization, Liberalization and Privatization: The Early
    Trends in Aviation Sector Sets the Stage for Evolution of Crew
    Management Software
    Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy
    Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
    Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
    Competition
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Competitor Market
    Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc. (USA)
    AIMS Int?l Ltd. (UAE)
    Awery Aviation Solutions (UAE)
    Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
    Hitit Computer Services (Turkey)
    IBS Software Services (India)
    ISA (Information Systems Associates FZE) (UAE)
    Jeppesen (USA)
    Leon Software sp. z o.o. sp.k. (Poland)
    Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
    Maureva Ltd. (Mauritius)
    PDC A/S (Denmark)
    Sabre Airline Solutions (USA)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in
    Commercial Aircrafts & Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport
    Terminals Spur Market
    Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by
    Country: 2010-2018
    Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
    Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger
    Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
    Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic
    Region: 2018-2038
    Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities
    for Crew Management Software Market
    Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
    Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
    Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to
    Boost Prospects
    Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air
    Travel: An Opportunity for CMS Market
    Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist
    Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %)
    by Region for 2018
    Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown
    of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000
    and 2018
    With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul
    Flights, the Need for Efficient Crew Management Drives Market
    Growth
    Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody
    Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018
    Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by
    Airline in 2018
    Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled
    in Thousand Km
    Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide
    Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for
    Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew
    Management Software
    Global Demand for New Pilots in Thousands by Region (2019-2038)
    Global Demand for New Cabin Crew in Thousands by Region (2019-
    2038)
    Global Demand for New Pilots, Cabin Crew and Maintenance
    Personnel for Commercial Airlines (2019-2038)
    Increasing Use of IT Technologies in Aviation Sector Promotes
    Demand for Crew Management Software
    Growing IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Growth
    Opportunities
    Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016,
    2018 and 2020
    Safety Requirements to Drive Demand for CMS
    Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors Drives Adoption of CRM
    Offerings
    Rising Threat of Terrorism and Crash Risks Fuel Demand for Crew
    Management Systems
    Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew
    Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software
    Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in
    Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for the Market
    Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Spurs Growth in CMS
    Market: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units
    for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
    The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management
    Global Smart Airports Spending in US$ Million by Region for
    2019 and 2024
    Big Data, AI and IoT: The Technologies with Tremendous
    Potential to Transform Crew Management Software Solutions
    Market
    AI for Better Management of Airline Crew
    Growing Use of Cloud-based Software Solutions Enable Efficient
    Management of Crew Operations
    Evolving Crew Management Needs of Aviation Industry Raise
    Importance of Connected Crew
    Demand for Innovative Crew Management Technologies and Software
    Solutions Gains Traction
    Challenges Confronting Crew Management Software Market

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - USA,
    Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
    China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
    Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
    of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Core Systems by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 5: World Historic Review for Core Systems by Geographic
    Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
    America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
    of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Core Systems by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Additional Systems
    by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 8: World Historic Review for Additional Systems by
    Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
    Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Additional Systems by
    Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
    USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
    Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Positive Outlook for Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit
    Demand Prospects
    Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US: 2010-2018
    Market Analytics
    Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 11: USA Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    CANADA
    Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    CHINA
    Surging Demand for Air Travel Spurs Growth in Crew Management
    Software Market
    Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China: 2010-2018
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 20: China Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    EUROPE
    Rising Demand for New Airplanes amidst Surging Air Traffic to
    Benefit Market Growth
    Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select European
    Countries: 2010-2018
    Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe: Breakdown of Fleet
    (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
    France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
    for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
    Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
    Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 29: France Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ITALY
    Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
    for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 38: UK Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
    Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
    Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Surging Air Passenger Traffic & Growing Affluence Drive Strong
    Market Growth
    World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel
    Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038
    Low Cost Carriers (LCC) Penetration Rates (in %) for Domestic
    and International Routes in Select Asia-Pacific Countries:
    2018
    Market Analytics
    Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
    Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Australia,
    India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2012 through 2019

    Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
    Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
    Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    INDIA
    Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 59: India Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
    Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
    Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and
    Additional Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic
    Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
    Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
    for Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Argentina,
    Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
    Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
    2027

    Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
    Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
    Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
    Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and
    Additional Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Iran,
    Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
    Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
    2020 through 2027

    Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
    Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
    Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
    2019

    Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
    Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012,
    2020 & 2027

    Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
    Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    IRAN
    Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
    Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
    Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
    Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the Years
    2012, 2020 & 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
    Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
    Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
    Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type -
    Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and
    Additional Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
    Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
    Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
    US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

    Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
    Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
    Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
    Billion for Years 2012 through 2019

    Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
    Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
    Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
    Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 71
