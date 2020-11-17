Global Market Outlook for the Impact Modifiers Market to 2025, by Type, By Application, End-Use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact Modifiers Market by Type (ABS, AIM, ASA, MBS, EPDM, CPE), By Application (PVC, Polyamide, Polyesters, Engineering Plastics), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global impact modifiers market was valued at USD 4,428 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,036 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020.



The rise in the demand for plastics, an increase in replacement of conventional plastics with engineering plastics, and increase in urbanization and construction activities are driving the market for impact modifiers. However, the prohibition of PVC products across various end-use industries is expected to restrain the impact modifiers market.

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the impact modifiers market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market for impact modifiers, as most of the global companies operating in this market are based in the Asia Pacific, US, and European countries. These companies having their manufacturing units in China and other Asian countries are also severely affected. Therefore, disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in hampering production units due to a lack of raw materials and workforce. The market is estimated to witness negative growth until the third quarter of 2020. The lockdown in major countries due to this pandemic has also led to the shutdown of the production of plastic products.

The construction of residential & non-residential buildings and infrastructure has been a key factor in the development of various industries across countries. The COVID- 19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the global construction business. It has affected the supply and cost of material and labor, which are the key cost components of construction projects. Moreover, the automotive industry is also one of the major end-use industries that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the most affected regions are major production hubs and home to key links in the sector's global supply chain. The spread of the pandemic to European and North American countries has led to a decrease in the demand for automobiles, and thus, their production.

PVC segment to lead the impact modifiers market between 2020 and 2025.

PVC is the largest application segment of the impact modifiers market of the global impact modifiers market by application. The properties of PVC, such as lightweight, good mechanical strength, abrasion resistance and toughness, enable its use in various end-use industries, such as construction, electrical, automotive, and packaging. PVC is mainly used in pipes, windows, flooring, roofing, inflatable structures, and lighter structures. It contributes to the quality, cost-effectiveness, and safety of construction material.

MBS segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the impact modifiers market.

Methacrylate-Butadiene-Styrene (MBS) segment is the fastest-growing segment of the market from 2020 to 2025. It is used to improve impact strength and comprehensive performance, mainly in PVC for transparent products. It is preferred to improve the performance of both rigid and soft PVC products such as impact strength, toughness, and tensile strength, and can be used in transparent products. The use of MBS improves transparency, weather resistance (UV & heat), and impact resistance in PVC, PC polyesters, epoxies, and other formulations. MBS are environment friendly, required in less quantity, and cost-effective, and also have high impact strength with no odor.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Impact Modifiers Market, by Type

7 Impact Modifiers Market, by Application

8 Impact Modifiers Market, by End-Use Industry

9 Impact Modifiers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

AKD Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Akdeniz Kimya San. Ve Tic. Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Dow Inc.

Elix Polymers Sl

En-Door

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Indofil Industries Limited

Kaneka Corporation

Lanxess Ag

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Novista Group

Shandong Donglin New Materials Co., Ltd

Shandong Repolyfine Additives Co., Ltd.

Shandong Rike Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Xiangsheng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

SI Group, Inc.

Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie Ag

Weifang Daqian Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Zibo Haihua Chemical Co., Ltd.

