Global Markets and Advanced Technologies for Paints and Coatings

Report Scope: The report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:
- 87 tables
- An overview of the global market & advanced technologies for paints & coatings
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- A look at the increased demand for coatings driven by customers’ expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental properties
- Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for paints and coatings
- Coverage of new technologies, R&D progress, market forecast and recent activities in the paints and coatings industry
- Details covering new developments taking place in the industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M, Celanese Corp., Dow Corning Corp., Evonik Industries AG and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Summary:
The market for coatings and paints includes liquid-based and powder-based paints, varnishes and related products used in the architectural and decorative, industrial and specialty product segments.Interior and exterior paints, primers, sealers and varnishes used in homes and buildings are part of the architectural and decorative segment.

Products that are factory-applied to manufactured goods as part of the production process form part of the industrial product segment.Aerosol paints, marine paints, high-performance maintenance coatings and automotive refinishing paints form the specialty product segment.

Market value is calculated according to end-user prices. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average exchange rates.

There is a major shift in the production of global paints and coatings, which is moving away from developed regions, such as Europe and the U.S., to developing economies, such as China and India. Continued increasing demand from developed countries, in addition to the demand from developing countries, is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide coating market. Industrial growth in developing economies is a major driver for growth in the coating industry. In most regions of the world, the coating industry is mature, and growth of the coating industry is dependent on a number of factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.

The market for paints and coatings has been on the increase in various applications, and this has boosted the total market in many regions. Additionally, the market for solvent-borne paints and coatings is not going down as it was anticipated, and this has added to the increase in the total market value of paints and coatings.

The following summary table and figure illustrate the global market for various technologies involved in the manufacture of paints and coatings. Growth is the highest in the powder coating and emerging technology segment, as new technologies are being developed by major manufacturers, with an everincreasing pressure from regulatory authorities in regard to pollution control and other environmental factors.

Powder coating technology is being adapted in a big way in all fields of application.The market for coatings manufactured with solvent-borne technologies is slowly diminishing and being taken over by coatings based on waterborne technologies, essentially because of their environmentally friendly properties.

This transition away from solvent-borne coatings is occurring in the North American and European markets, whereas solvent-borne coatings are still being widely used in developing countries because of cost factors.High-solids and radiation-cured technologies are experiencing reasonably good growth, as these technologies are considered to be less polluting than solvent-borne technology.

This market forecasts for solvent-borne coatings have been reduced somewhat from those in the prior version of this report, based on these ongoing changes in the market.
