Global Markets: Asia shares loiter as S&P futures climb fresh peak

FILE PHOTO: Traders work as a screen shows Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference after the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates announcement on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Wayne Cole
·2 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets lagged on Thursday as U.S. stock futures nudged to another record high after the Federal Reserve underlined its commitment to keeping policy super loose even as the economy enjoys a rapid recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, and also little changed on the week.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3% and Chinese blue chips 0.1%, with trading very subdued.

The outperformance of the U.S. economy helped S&P 500 futures add 0.3% to a new peak, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.4%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.2% and FTSE futures 0.3%.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed members felt the economy was still far short of target and were in no rush to scale back their $120 billion a month of bond buying.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at an IMF event later on Thursday and is likely to reiterate the dovish outlook.

"This discussion is consistent with our view that it will be later this year before the Fed starts talking about talking about tapering, with actual changes to the purchase pace not occurring until Q1 2022," said analysts at JPMorgan.

"Fed officials generally viewed the recent rise in longer-term Treasury yields as reflecting an improving outlook and some firming of inflation expectations, and not a risk to the outlook."

Yields on 10-year Treasuries have since eased back a little to 1.667%, from the recent 14-month top of 1.776%, but have struggled to break under 1.59%.

The pullback coincided with a dip in the dollar index to 92.444, from its recent five-month high at 93.439. The dollar was likewise holding at 109.78 yen, having faded from its recent one-year peak of 110.96.

The euro was steady at $1.1868, after reaching as high as $1.1914 overnight following a surprisingly upbeat survey of European Union business activity.

"Improved virus and growth expectations have spurred consumer and business confidence, driving up both domestic and global demand for manufactured products," said analysts at Barclays in a note.

"This phenomenon is broad-based across European economies."

In commodity markets, gold was idling at $1,736 an ounce after meeting resistance around $1,745.

Oil prices slipped, but were still within a narrow trading range that has held for the last two weeks or so.

Brent fell 38 cents to $62.78 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 40 cents to $59.36 per barrel.

(Aditional reporting by Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • CTVA vs. LMNR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    CTVA vs. LMNR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • U.S. Equity Futures Rise After Record, Asia Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Thursday and U.S. equity futures gained after the S&P 500 inched up to another record, bolstered by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to supportive policy.Japanese shares slipped amid concerns Tokyo may adopt stricter steps to curb rising virus infections, while Australia outperformed. Hong Kong and China fluctuated. U.S. equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 advanced amid dwindling volume on U.S. exchanges. Tech giants including Apple Inc. helped push up the Nasdaq 100. The dollar held gains and Treasuries were steady.Fed officials were united on the need to see more progress on the recovery before scaling back their massive bond-buying program, according to minutes from last month’s meeting released Wednesday. Policy makers have downplayed inflation risks, maintaining that the recent surge in Treasury yields reflects stronger growth prospects. Traders have scaled back their most-aggressive positioning for interest rates to start rising by the end of next year.“The rate side is still somewhat front-and-center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it.”Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled details of a plan to bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net. That would help fund the government’s spending initiatives, potentially reducing reliance on more borrowing that could drive rates higher.Read: JPMorgan’s Dimon Says ‘This Boom Could Easily Run Into 2023’Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.3% as of 10:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%.Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi Index was flat.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6%.China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen rose 0.1% to 109.74 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5518 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was little changed at $1.1868.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady around 1.67%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield slid about one basis point to 1.73%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $59.42 a barrel.Gold was at $1,737 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World powers, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on reviving nuclear deal

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran and world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks on Tuesday and agreed to form working groups to discuss the sanctions Washington might lift and the nuclear curbs Tehran might observe as they try to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. European intermediaries have started shuttling between Iranian and U.S. officials in Vienna as they seek to bring both countries back into compliance with the accord, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear programme. Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to steadily overstep the accord's limits on its nuclear program designed to make it harder to develop an atomic bomb - an ambition Tehran denies.

  • U.S. Stocks Close Near Record Highs

    Concerns about rising bond yields have faded into the background, as recent economic data has come in exceptionally strong and the discussion in Washington has turned to even more fiscal stimulus.

  • S&P 500 slips but closes near record level

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday but stayed near closing record highs posted in consecutive sessions, as investors weighed more strong U.S. economic data against nervousness about upcoming quarterly earnings reports. U.S. job openings rose in February to a two-year high while hiring picked up. The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast to 6% this year from 5.5%, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

  • Eurozone and Eurozone Member State Service PMIs Fails to Deliver a EUR Boost

    Service sector and composite PMIs for the Eurozone fail to deliver a EUR boost in spite of the Eurozone’s private sector returning to growth. COVID-19 remains a concern.

  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin to become first Cabinet secretary to visit Israel next week

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to travel to Israel next week, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: This will be the first Cabinet-level visit to the Middle East from the Biden administration, which has been shifting attention away from the region and toward China and Russia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Austin is expected to arrive on Sunday and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The agenda will include Iran and other regional issues like Syria and Lebanon, Israeli officials say.Israeli officials also intend to raise U.S.-Israel security understandings, reached in the final weeks of the Trump administration, on maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region. Israel wants to ensure the Biden administration is committed to those understandings.It's not yet clear whether Austin will make other stops in the Middle East. The Pentagon declined to comment for this story.Worth noting: In recent weeks, there has been an escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran in the Red Sea and the Gulf.According to several reports, last month Israel sabotaged dozens of Iranian ships and tankers that had transferred oil to Syria or missile parts to Hezbollah in Lebanon.The Iranians retaliated by attacking two ships owned by Israeli businessmen in the Gulf, signaling to Israel that its ships are vulnerable too.On Tuesday, an Iranian ship operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stocks Close Lower After S&P 500 Hits New High; These Stocks Break Out

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market as all the major indexes closed slightly lower and near their lows of the day.

  • Cratering Blues running out of time to salvage season

    Craig Berube stood back and watched his St. Louis Blues practice battle drills so he could see how players handled the situation amid a seven-game losing streak. Berube's Blues have lost 12 of their past 14 games and are running out of time to salvage their season and make the playoffs. Less than two years since going on an improbable run to win the Stanley Cup, St. Louis has a brutal schedule down the stretch and faces an uphill climb to even qualify for the NHL postseason.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift near record highs

    Stock futures kicked off the overnight session higher Tuesday evening after a mild day of equity market moves, with the S&P 500 and Dow pulling back just slightly from record levels.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Pauses Amid Biden Tax Hike Plans, But Apple, Tech Titans Lead; Tesla Delays Continue

    The market rally marked time but Apple and other tech titans advanced. Tesla Model S and X deliveries are being pushed back.

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Biden moves up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    President Joe Biden announced that he moved up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.

  • Fact check: Viral image claiming to show Madagascar red owl is digital art

    A viral photo claiming to depict a red owl from Madagascar was actually created by a digital artist by combining photos of a cardinal and an owl.

  • Only season-ticket holders can apply for admission to LAFC, Galaxy games

    It's been more than a year since local fans could watch LAFC and the Galaxy in person. A limited number of spectators can attend when the season starts.

  • Going into 2021 Masters, Lee Westwood doing his best to defy Father Time

    Confidence is the 15th club in the 47-year-old’s bag for the 85th Masters.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.