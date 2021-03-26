Global Markets: Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism

A trader chats with a colleague in front of an electronic board inside the Philippine Stock Exchange in Makati"s financial district of Manila
Hideyuki Sano
·3 min read

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares bounced back from a three-month low on Friday thanks to a late-day rally on Wall Street as optimism about the global economic recovery was overshadowed by rising tensions between the West and China.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asia index rose 0.37% after hitting a near three-month low on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.78%, snapping a three-day losing streak.

"Recent falls in Chinese shares have been worrying but there's no change in the fact the Chinese economy is recovering," said Yasutada Suzuki, head of emerging market investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

On Thursday, Chinese shares fell near to a three-month low hit earlier in the month. The European Union joined Washington's allies this week in imposing sanctions on officials in China's Xinjiang region over allegations of human rights abuses, prompting retaliatory sanctions from Beijing.

"All the sanctions so far have been largely symbolic and should have little economic impact. But the Sino-U.S. confrontation is affecting market sentiment. It could take some time for them to come to any compromise," Suzuki added.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.89% after Wall Street shares staged a rally, driven by cheap, cyclical stocks that have been battered by the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62% and the S&P 500 gained 0.52% while the Nasdaq Composite added just 0.12%.

Analysts said trading was being driven more by an end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios by institutional investors rather than news flow, though they noted overnight headlines were mostly supportive for stocks.

U.S. Labor Department data showed claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that the U.S. economy is on the verge of stronger growth as the public health situation improves.

In his first formal news conference, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would double his administration's vaccination rollout plan after reaching the previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule.

But while improvement in the U.S. health crisis has underpinned risk appetite globally, investors are increasingly alarmed by a divergence in health conditions.

"Vaccination in continental Europe is falling behind the schedule. Relative to the U.S., economic reopenings will likely be delayed as some countries are forced to impose lockdowns," said Soichiro Matsumoto, chief investment officer, Japan, at Credit Suisse's private banking unit in Tokyo.

That put pressure on the euro, which licked its wounds at $1.1780 after falling as low as $1.1762 overnight, its lowest levels since November.

The dollar also rose to 109.17 yen, within a striking distance from last week's nine-month high of 109.365 yen.

The index of the U.S. currency stood near its highest level since mid-November, having gained 2.0% so far this month.

"The dollar is absolutely critical," said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in London.

"If the dollar starts rallying, that becomes a problem. It means commodity weakness and emerging market weakness and it starts to provide a disinflationary countervailing narrative."

Oil prices rebounded a tad from a 4% drop on Thursday, though they are on course for their third straight week of losses on worries about a further reduction in demand.

In addition to Europe, major developing economies such as Brazil and India are also struggling with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The market still drew some support from concerns about supply disruption as a stranded container ship in the Suez Canal may block the vital shipping lane for weeks.

U.S. crude was last up 0.99% at $59.14 per barrel and Brent was at $62.44, up 0.79%.

(Additional reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; editing by Richard Pullin and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Rally on Vaccine Progress; Oil Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rallied Friday, tracking a rise in U.S. peers as vaccine distribution bolstered economic optimism despite a climb in global Covid-19 cases. Oil swung higher again at the end of a volatile week.Japanese and Chinese stocks outperformed, while U.S. and European equity futures pointed higher after the S&P 500 advanced and small-caps rallied. President Joe Biden doubled his target for administering the vaccines crucial for economic revival. U.S. banks extended gains in after-hours trading as the Federal Reserve signaled an end to pandemic-era dividend curbs.Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly after another lackluster auction of seven-year notes. The reaction was muted compared with the upheaval in bonds and interest-rate sensitive stocks following poor demand at last month’s sale. The dollar headed for its best week in three.Crude prices veered back up toward $60 a barrel as investors weighed the implications of a huge container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal.Global equities remain just under record highs as investors consider progress in the fight against Covid-19 and the risks of inflation from heavy stimulus. The U.S. recovery looks on track with latest data showing a bigger-than-forecast drop in weekly jobless claims. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell​ reiterated the U.S. central bank would wait until the economy has “all but fully recovered” to pull back extraordinary monetary support.“The markets are stuck in a lull where they are still taking some direction from the move in interest rates,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “At this point we’re trying to get some more news globally that will be the next catalyst.”In his first news conference since taking office, Biden highlighted the rivalry with China and declined to comment on whether import tariffs would remain in place. He said he’s open to diplomacy with North Korea but warned recent missile tests violated international rules and could prompt a response.Elsewhere, Bitcoin slumped to trade around $52,000. A collapse in the Bitcoin futures contract rollover suggests the token may face more near-term downward pressure. On the virus front, Mexico became the third country with more than 200,000 confirmed deaths due to Covid-19.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 1:11 p.m. in Tokyo, after the index rose 0.5%.Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5% after the index dipped 0.1%.Japan’s Topix Index climbed 1.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.1%China’s Shanghai Composite added 1.4%.South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.8%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.8%. CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%.The euro was up 0.1% at $1.1780.The British pound was 0.2% higher at $1.3762.The Japanese yen traded at 109.25 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.63%.Australia’s 10-year yield was down two basis points at 1.66%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 1% to $59.12 a barrel.Gold was 0.2% lower at about $1,724 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nice Market Rally, But Don't Get Cocky; GM, Facebook Lead 11 Stocks To Watch

    After a volatile rebound for the market rally, it's not a good time to buy. But GM and ASML are among stocks holding up well.

  • Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

    Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. "COVID-19 vaccine supplies for Vietnam have been impacted by the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic in the world," the government said in a statement. Vietnam's Drug Administration has asked importers to try to secure as soon as possible safe vaccines from more sources, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and China's Sinovac, the statement said.

  • Powell says Fed will ‘gradually’ cut its bond-market footprint — some think this year

    Strategists see a tapering of the Federal Reserve's $120 billion a month bond-buying program as likely by the end of 2021.

  • Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism

    Asian shares bounced back from a three-month low on Friday thanks to a late-day rally on Wall Street as optimism about the global economic recovery was overshadowed by rising tensions between the West and China. "Recent falls in Chinese shares have been worrying but there's no change in the fact the Chinese economy is recovering," said Yasutada Suzuki, head of emerging market investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank. The European Union joined Washington's allies this week in imposing sanctions on officials in China's Xinjiang region over allegations of human rights abuses, prompting retaliatory sanctions from Beijing.

  • Rishi Sunak exclusive: ‘Workers could quit if forced to stay at home’

    Workers must be allowed to return to the office or they may “vote with their feet” and quit, the Chancellor has warned. Rishi Sunak has declared working from home inferior to convening with colleagues in the workplace, which fosters “meetings that happen by chance” and “people riffing off each other”. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, he urged companies that have benefitted from the pandemic, collectively amassing cash reserves of more than £100 billion, to embark on an investment and hiring spree to fuel the economic recovery. Throwing his support behind physical workplaces, he said: “You can’t beat the spontaneity, the team building, the culture that you create in a firm or an organisation from people actually spending physical time together.” This was particularly crucial for young people, who needed to gain a feel for their company, get to know colleagues, and seek out mentors to aid career development, he stressed. Insisting it was “important that we try and get back to a good degree of that”, he warned firms that axed their offices altogether that staff might “vote with their feet” and defect to competitors who offered a desk and allow in-person attendance.

  • A Look at SPX Performance 1 Year After the Covid-19 Bottom

    The index has gained more than 70% over the past 12 months

  • Douglas Ross urges Unionists to 'rediscover Better Together spirit' from 2014 to stop SNP

    Douglas Ross has appealed to Unionists to deny the SNP a Holyrood majority by rediscovering the "Better Together spirit" of the 2014 independence referendum and voting tactically for the Scottish Tories. Launching his party's election campaign in Aberdeen, the Scottish Tory leader said a majority of Scots opposed Nicola Sturgeon's plan for another separation referendum in the near future but they had to unite instead of splitting their vote. He made a direct plea to Scots who would "never describe" themselves as Conservative or "have never voted for us before" to vote tactically for his party and stop the SNP trying to "divide our families and break up the UK." Mr Ross recalled how Unionist voters achieved this in the 2014 referendum by coalescing behind the victorious Better Together campaign and argued the same strategy should be adopted on May 6. Urging them to "come together again", he said the Conservatives were the "largest and strongest opposition party" behind which they could unite and his party's top priority was rebuilding from Covid. His plea came as Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, admitted his party was not "naturally comfortable Unionist", explaining that "constitutional politics is not what gets us out of bed in the morning."

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • Emmanuel Macron backs EU Covid vaccine export ban but is overruled

    Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night backed EU export bans on AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain, saying that no company that broke contracts with Brussels should be allowed to ship jabs out of the bloc. Despite the French president’s support, EU leaders refused to jointly back Ursula von der Leyen’s plans for tougher export controls on vaccines on Thursday night amid fears of sparking a vaccine trade war. The European Commission president has introduced legislation giving Brussels the power to impose vaccine export bans on countries with higher vaccination rates than the EU, such as Britain. “It's the end of naivety,” Mr Macron said, “I support export control mechanisms put in place by the European Commission. I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don't respect their commitments with Europeans”. “Every day, when I read the press across the Channel, they make a case against us saying that it is the EU that is being selfish. This is false!”, Mr Macron, who vowed Europe would become the world's biggest vaccine producer by the summer, said. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the bloc had, "absolutely no desire to disturb the global supply chain" but added the EU "had an interest" in ensuring companies like AstraZeneca respected their contractual obligations. France, Italy and Spain had pushed for the European Council to publicly back the new rules, which would also allow Brussels to block exports to countries that manufacture jabs but do not send them to the EU, like the UK. The Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland warned against the risk of Britain retaliating by blocking exports of raw materials for vaccines to the EU. Despite the lack of support, the rules are already in force through an “implementing regulation”.

  • Lucid Motors Has Sold Out All of Its $170,000 Air Sedans as Total Reservations Top 8,000

    As the company works its way toward closing its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV), Lucid Motors has announced that all of the Dream Edition units are now spoken for. It carries a price tag of $169,000 before factoring in federal tax credits or other state and local incentives. When including the federal tax credit of $7,500, the price comes down to $161,500.

  • Vaccines open to all adults by April 15 in three biggest states; Joe Biden doubles target to 200M doses in 100 days: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The U.S. death toll could have stayed under 300,000 if firm mask and distancing protocols had been adopted, researcher says. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • BofA Lifts Boeing Price Target, But Cautions 'Risks Remain'

    The entire commercial air traffic sector is benefiting from a near-term lift and the improved sentiment bodes well for stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), according to BofA Securities. The Boeing Analyst: Ronald Epstein maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing's stock with a price target lifted from $210 to $265. The Boeing Thesis: Multiple data points confirm that travel activity has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic lows, Epstein wrote in a note. For example, TSA checkpoints are up 20% year-over-year although still 50% below pre-pandemic levels. BofA credit and debit card airline spending is up 13% year-over-year, but still 45% lower from 2019 levels. A full recovery from 2020 lows may take time, but it is heading in the right direction. As such, investors may want to "ignore everything until it gets back to normal," but still assume that "risks remain." Ironically, this was the general sentiment for Boeing investors prior to the pandemic as investors were already considering 2023 as a year for "normalized" free cash flow. Related Link: Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Moderna, Netflix, Boeing, Apple Or Tesla? BofA is currently modeling FCF to the sales conversion ratio of 6% in 2024 and 8% in 2025. Both estimates are above the company's last 40-year average of 5% (excluding 2020). The main reason why the research firm's estimates are above historical norms is that an approximate $2 billion R&D placeholder in each year for the 797 plane and other efforts won't impact inventories related to the developments. BA Price Action: Shares of Boeing were trading up 3.25% Thursday afternoon at $247.19. (Photo: Boeing) Latest Ratings for BA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021SusquehannaMaintainsPositive Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Mar 2021Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy View More Analyst Ratings for BA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga7-Eleven Now Operates A Drive-Thru: What's Next?General Mills CEO On Shrimpgate: 'Highly Unlikely' This Happened At Company Facility© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Female teacher spared jail after sleeping with a 16-year-old pupil while his parents were at work

    A female teacher who had sex with a teenage pupil has been spared jail after a judge criticised the "inexcusable" three year delay in bringing the case to court. Shannon Parsons, 33, admitted sleeping with the 16-year-old schoolboy at his family home while his parents were at work in 2018. The pair had been exchanging "flirty and sexual" messages, as well as intimate photographs of each other, for several months. But the mother of one, who was described as "well-respected and highly regarded" by her colleagues, waited until he turned 16 before having intercourse with him. The incident came to light after the parents of another pupil at the state secondary school in Gravesham, Kent, raised the alarm when pupils began gossiping about the relationship. Following her arrest, Parsons, from Welling, south east London, told police she did not love the boy and her interest in him had been "purely sexual'. Appearing at Maidstone Crown Court, Parsons sobbed in the dock as the judge, Philip Statman, gave her a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years. The judge said he did not feel an immediate custodial sentence was necessary after taking into account her previous good character, genuine remorse and the impact of custody on her young daughter. But the judge was also critical of delays in the proceedings, which meant it took over two years for Parsons to be charged, despite the fact she had given a full confession following her arrest in 2018. It was revealed that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had been forced to repeatedly chase up Kent Police to complete the case file. Judge Statman said the delay was "inexcusable and completely unacceptable", adding that it had created "a very real difficulty" in deciding the appropriate punishment. Judge Statman said: "You were the adult, he was the student, you were in your 30s, he was 16, and you had a responsibility pursuant to your profession to behave in an appropriate manner towards him. "You failed to comply with that which was required of you. It was one thing to have an interest in the education of a student and help a student to do his very best. "But you crossed the important boundary and you fractured the relationship between student and teacher. "The abuse of that position of trust highlights just how serious this type of criminality is." The court heard that Parsons had been working at the school for three years when the incident occurred in 2018. The boy told police they had initially begun messaging one another about school matters but the conversations had soon turned into flirting. They later exchanged sexual photographs of one another and had arranged to meet for sex. The court heard the intercourse - which was a one off - took place one afternoon at his home while his parents were at work. Prosecutor Vivian Walters said: "They had started kissing and then had sex. He was 16. He said that after they had had sex he felt awkward. He didn't talk to her and ignored her on Instagram. "She tried to talk to him on exam results day....but he said he couldn't be bothered. He also said he told a couple of mates (what had happened) which was how it got spread around. "He said it affected him quite badly because 'everyone was talking about it'." Parsons was arrested, immediately confessed, and resigned from her job. She told police the boy was 15 when they first began communicating on her phone and via social media. Ms Walters said: "She said she knew that wasn't allowed. At some stage he said he was attracted to her. She said she knew she should have ended it and she knew it was wrong." The prosecutor went on: "She said she wasn't in love with him, it was purely sexual and she never thought of him as a child. "She agreed it was not okay to do what she did but felt he wanted it to happen." Although interviewed by police, the court was told the boy did not want to provide a victim personal statement. His father said while his son had experienced some bullying, his general behaviour had not been "negatively affected". Simon Connolly, defending, said Parsons had admitted her guilt "unreservedly" and made no attempt to either avoid responsibility or blame others. She was also said to be suffering from mental health issues at the time and has since been diagnosed with what is known as a stress-related adjustment disorder. "It was a single incident, there was no attempt to repeat it and was followed immediately by regret," Mr Connolly told the court. As part of her sentence, Parsons must undertake 40 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement. She was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years and must sign on the sex offenders' register for 10 years. She will also be barred from working with children and vulnerable adults. The court heard that although she still lives with her daughter's father, their relationship was coming to an end at the time of the offence.

  • Ford's long-lost turbine semi truck 'Big Red' found, in good shape

    Back in the 1960s, turbine power was quite the fascination for car companies. Obviously there was the Chrysler Turbine car, but Ford was in the game, too. The difference was that they were considering turbine power for commercial trucks.

  • African elephants face growing risk of extinction - Red List

    African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, the Red List of species in trouble showed on Thursday, as conservationists called for an urgent end to poaching. The new assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature underscore the persistent pressures faced by the two species of elephants in Africa due to poaching for ivory and human encroachment. "We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savannah elephants is conserved," said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • AOC and other progressive lawmakers privately met with White House officials to discuss the filibuster and minimum wage

    The meeting with progressive lawmakers signals the Biden administration's desire to have a positive working relationship with outspoken party members.

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill