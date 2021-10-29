Global Markets Face Possible Reality Check From China Risks

Andreea Papuc and Eric Lam
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global markets may be failing to properly grasp the risks stemming from China, evidenced by stocks trading at near-record levels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A major challenge is China’s Covid-zero strategy, which heralds rolling mobility curbs, supply-chain snarls and trade disruption, according to Frances Donald, global head of macro-strategy at Manulife Asset Management.

“What has failed to permeate the markets’ sensitivity is, how is Covid zero in China going to impact the global economy?” Donald said in a Bloomberg Radio interview Thursday. “That’s a global macro story that isn’t priced, even if the bad news for China is directly in Chinese assets already.”

China is currently striving to restrain any widespread virus outbreak and is the last holdout for the Covid-zero approach of closed borders and movement restrictions. If the nation continues with that kind of containment strategy to fight the pathogen, “we’re probably going to see PMIs decelerate, trade weaken and goods activity slow as well,” Donald said, referring to purchasing managers’ indexes.

The MSCI AC World Index is up almost 16% so far this year and now trades near a record high. By contrast, the MSCI China Index is down 14%, squeezed by Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns on an array of industries, including the indebted property sector.

Robust corporate earnings have encouraged the view that global equities can weather the pandemic-related supply-chain disruptions that are stoking inflation and pushing central banks toward tightening monetary policy.

For Jim Veneau, head of fixed income Asia at Axa Investment Managers, the headwinds from China’s property sector and wider economic deceleration are key litmus tests for investors.

The growth slowdown is a “wild card” and is “going to have global implications,” he said. “There’s still a desire to get leverage levels in the economy down through market mechanisms -- there’s a willingness to bear a little pain or spread the pain.”

Data released this month showed a sharp slowdown in Chinese growth to 4.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared with 7.9% in the previous three-month period.

(Updates markets in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung Sees Chip Crunch Persisting After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the tight supply of chips that’s hurting industries worldwide is set to persist through next year, as it reported quarterly profit boosted by rising prices at its semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe South Korean giant, both a major producer and consumer of chips that go in

  • Richard Li, Winklevoss-Backed Crypto Fund Seeks $300 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- CMCC Global, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, is targeting $300 million of assets in its latest crypto fund -- and attracting traditional investors like billionaire Richard Li to bet on blockchain technology and its applications.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity

  • Can I Trade a Currency When Its Main Market Is Closed?

    In the forex market, global currencies can be traded at all times of the day. Various factors have increased the volume traded.

  • Japan's factory output hammered by supply snags, leaves economy reeling

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factory output shrank for the third straight month in September as the auto sector was hit by a persistent global supply shortage, raising the risk of an economic contraction in the third quarter and throwing the recovery into doubt. "The risk looms that third-quarter gross domestic product turned negative," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. Factory production slumped 5.4% in September from the previous month, official data showed on Friday, hurt by falling output of cars as well as general-purpose machinery.

  • China's growing COVID-19 outbreak tests vulnerable border towns

    China has reported nearly 250 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 since the start of the current outbreak 10 days ago, with many infections in remote towns along porous international borders in the country's northwest. China had 50 new local cases for Oct. 26, the highest daily count since Sept. 16, official data showed on Wednesday. It is also modest compared with more than 1,200 local cases reported during China's July-August outbreak and the more than 2,000 cases in January during the last winter.

  • Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    My name is Sylvie, and I will be your operator for Crescent Point Energy's Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. It will be webcast along with a slide deck, which can be found on Crescent Point's website home page. The webcast may not be recorded or rebroadcast without the expressed consent of Crescent Point Energy.

  • Amazon labor shortage hinders one-day delivery ambitions

    Labor shortages have cut into Amazon.com Inc's plan to make one-day delivery standard for members of its Prime loyalty club, delaying its bid to cement its lead in e-commerce and sending costs surging ahead of the all-important holiday season. The comments from the world's biggest online retailer come as staffing emerges as a significant pain point for U.S. retailers, already battling supply-chain snarls, product shortages, rising inflation and rocketing transportation costs. Seattle-based Amazon said it anticipates $4 billion in additional labor and related expenses during the fourth quarter, amid pandemic-fueled shortages that made it harder to hire warehouse workers and drivers, and forcing it to route packages to out-of-the-way warehouses with sufficient staffing.

  • Mortgage rates rise even higher, as consumer confidence improves

    The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.14% for the week ending Oct. 28, up five basis points from the previous week, Freddie Mac  (FMCC)  reported Thursday. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, meanwhile, rose four basis points to an average of 2.37%. The 5-year Treasury-indexed adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.56%, up two basis points from the previous week.

  • Bulls Return to China’s Markets Just as Risks Start to Multiply

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent pummeling in China’s markets has made their valuations look attractive relative to almost anything, but bulls may find they need strong nerves to stay the course in a country that repeatedly shocked global investors this year.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaCan a New Mayor Fi

  • 50 Million IPhones Bring Apple Back to Second Among Phone Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reclaimed the second spot among global smartphone makers with 50.4 million iPhones shipped in the third quarter, according to IDC market data.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Cupertino, California-based company improved by more than 20% o

  • Dollar wallows near one-month low as strong euro, stock rally weigh

    The dollar languished near its weakest level in a month against major peers on Friday, hurt by a stronger euro as traders bet on earlier European interest rate hikes and as an equity rally sapped demand for safer assets. The euro was largely flat at $1.16855 after rising as high as $1.1692 overnight for the first time since Sept. 28. An index of global shares rose to the cusp of a record peak this week, powered by an earnings-driven rally to consecutive record highs on Wall Street, including overnight.

  • China Delivers Blow to Climate Summit With No New Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it’s sticking to existing climate change targets to zero out emissions, reducing the chances for more ambitious global action at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe nation’s updated pledge under the Paris Agreemen

  • New York pension fund joins exit from Unilever over Israel restrictions

    (Reuters) -New York's $268 billion state pension fund on Thursday became the latest to restrict its holdings in Unilever Plc in response to sales limits imposed by the company's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. In a statement sent by a spokesman, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said a review found the company and its subsidiary "engaged in BDS activities," referring to the "Boycott Divestment Sanctions" movement that seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. The New York State Common Retirement Fund has total Unilever equity of $111 million, the spokesman said.

  • Rent the Runway Rises and Then Falls 9.1% in Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Rent the Runway Inc. rose as much as 18% in its trading debut before sinking below the price in its upsized initial public offering, which still gave its valuation a boost from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe company’s shares, which sold for $21 in the IPO to raise $357 million, cl

  • Putin Orders More Gas for Europe Next Month, Sending Down Price

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom PJSC to start refilling its European gas-storage facilities next month, sending prices lower as long-awaited additional Russian supplies could soon be on the way.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian gas giant was told to boost inventories at its facilities in Germany and Austr

  • China's BYD Earnings Drop Despite Sales Boom; Volkswagen Cuts Outlook; Stellantis Sees Chip Shortage Easing

    Chinese auto giant BYD posted a sharp drop in Q3 profits despite EV sales leaping 294%. BYDDF stock fell near a buy point.

  • Egypt Turns to Citigroup to Manage Surging Food Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt is in talks with Citigroup Inc. to reach a deal on hedging against global wheat-price increases, the supply minister said, as the world’s biggest buyer of the grain struggles with rising commodity prices. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe minis

  • Apple Tumbles After Supply Crunch Hurts iPhone Maker’s Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is bracing for even bigger supply-chain problems during the holidays than it suffered last quarter, when product constraints cut sales by about $6 billion. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeAfter reporting disappointing fourth-quarter results

  • GlobalFoundries Slips in Debut After $2.6 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc., backed by Mubadala Investment Co., fluctuated in its trading debut, ending its first day as a public company down 1.3%.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe chipmaker’s shares began trading in New York Thursday at $47, the price in

  • Trump loses bid to keep lawsuit against Twitter in Florida

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump cannot fight his suspension from Twitter in a Florida federal court, but instead must abide by the social media company's terms of service and sue in California, following a judge's ruling. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami said in a written order late on Tuesday that Trump was bound by a "forum selection clause" in Twitter Inc's terms of service, which mandates that certain lawsuits against the company be heard by a federal judge in the Northern District of California.