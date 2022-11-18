GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge up on hopes recession warning forces Fed's hand

Herbert Lash and Carolyn Cohn
·4 min read

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices)

*

U.S. yield curve most inverted since 1981

*

MSCI world stocks up 0.2%, eye weekly loss

By Herbert Lash and Carolyn Cohn

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global equities edged up and a key part of the Treasury yield curve inverted further on Friday, a sign the U.S. economy will stall next year and that investors hope will lead the Federal Reserve to back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates.

Surprisingly strong retail sales data this week hammered home the idea that the Fed will tighten monetary policy further even though soft consumer and producer price pressures suggested inflation has peaked and would allow for lower rates.

Treasury yields rose for a second day following hawkish comments on Thursday by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who said rates needed to rise to a range between 5% and 5.25% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

The remarks were a blow to investors who had wagered rates would peak at 5% or below. Futures now show the Fed funds rate at 5.04% by May, up from 3.83% now. But futures also show rates will slide to 4.57% in December 2023 on expectations the Fed will move to ease policy as the economy weakens.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins added to the Fed's hardline stance, telling CNBC that with little evidence price pressures are waning policymakers may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike to get inflation under control.

Three top policymakers in Europe also said that the European Central Bank must raise rates high enough to dampen growth as it too fights high inflation.

"Where we think the market is getting it wrong, is pricing in rate cuts next year," said Dec Mullarkey, managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management.

Fed Chairman Jerome "Powell often has made the point, 'we're concerned that if you let up too quickly, that you'll have a second surge of inflation,' and that's not something they want to repeat," Mullarkey said.

The market sees a recession next year as the yield spread between two- and 10-year Treasuries was almost -70 basis points, an inversion of the yield curve that last reached such deep levels in 2000.

When yields are less on the 10-year note than the two-year, a security that reflect interest rate expectations, it suggests a slowdown or worse and that the Fed will cut rates to spur the economy.

The two-year note's yield rose 5.1 basis points to 4.505%, much higher than the 10-year note, which was up 3.9 basis points to 3.812%.

The MSCI world equities index rose 0.18% but was heading for a loss of about 0.8% on the week, coming off recent two-month highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index 1.16%, its best single-day performance in a week.

Inflows into global equity funds hit their highest level in 35 weeks in the week to Wednesday, according to a report from Bank of America (BofA), as investor optimism brightened.

Stocks traded little changed or lower on Wall Street. he Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 gained 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51%.

Euro zone banks are set to repay 296 billion euros in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, the ECB said on Friday.

The amount is less than the half a trillion euros that analysts were expecting, but still the biggest drop in excess liquidity since records began in 2000.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the euro zone, was at 2.012%.

The euro was down 0.36% to $1.0323, having eased from a four-month peak of $1.0481 hit on Tuesday as some policymakers argued for caution on tightening.

The yen weakened 0.14% versus the dollar at 140.38.

Chinese blue chips dropped 0.45% amid reports that Beijing had asked banks to check liquidity in the bond market after soaring yields caused losses for some investors.

There were also concerns that a surge in COVID-19 cases in China would challenge plans to ease strict movement curbs that have throttled the economy.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1% as data showed inflation running at a 40-year high as a weak yen stoked import costs.

Oil fell by more than $3 a barrel and was on track for a second weekly decline, pressured by concern about weakening demand in China and further increases to U.S. interest rates.

U.S. crude futures fell $1.56 to settle at $80.08 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled down 0.5% at $1,754.4 an ounce.

Bitcoin fell 0.65% to $16,577.00.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes, Simon Cameron-Moore, Louise Heavens, Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Gap Were Gaining Today

    Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) were climbing today after the apparel retailer's third-quarter earnings report topped low expectations. Comparable sales rose 1%, and overall revenue increased 2% to $4.04 billion, beating expectations at $3.8 billion. Store rationalization efforts appear to be paying off at Gap brand and Banana Republic stores, where comparable sales rose 4% and 10%, respectively, though they were flat at Gap North America.

  • Wells Fargo Has an Affordable Answer to a Terrible Loan Product

    Unfortunately, these loans are often associated with high interest rates, which ultimately add to a household's struggles by making them difficult to pay back. Instead of a high interest rate for short-term loans, or any interest rate at all for that matter, Wells Fargo has decided to offer its customers a flat rate. "What makes Flex Loan different from other payment options is its certainty of approval for eligible customers, the simplicity of obtaining funds in minutes, and clarity around how much it will cost to pay for things like holiday gifts, travel, or an unexpected home or car repair expense."

  • Further weakness as Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 76%

    It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to...

  • Did you buy a home in SoCal at the peak of the market? We want to hear from you

    Home prices have fallen as mortgage rates have risen. That means some homeowners, especially those who bought earlier this year, may find themselves underwater on their loans.

  • Crypto’s Very Human Fatal Flaw: Hero Worship

    Misplaced admiration of Sam Bankman-Fried, prior to the FTX collapse, was a natural tendency. To move forward, we must recognize this vulnerability and safeguard with appropriate regulation.

  • Gloom Hanging Over Chip Stocks Met by Growing Chorus of Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Things have gotten so bad for semiconductor companies this year that Wall Street is starting to think there’s nowhere else for their shares to go but up. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnElizabeth Holmes Faces Years in Prison for Her Crimes in Theranos CollapseThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind

  • NY Fed: Bank liquidity may be tighter than thought, with policy implications

    The way the banking system manages its cash suggests the financial system may not be as flush as many now understand, and that could have implications for how the Federal Reserve manages the size of its balance sheet, a paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Friday. That's because even though institutions like the Fed have flooded the banking system with reserves, many banks continue to manage fast-moving inflows and outflows of cash much like they always have, and that is tightly, the paper said. The authors argue this way of managing cash positions could become an issue for the Fed as it seeks to draw down the size of its holdings of bonds, which reduces the level of bank reserves in the system.

  • Biogas producers Amp Americas, BerQ RNG up for sale -sources

    The owners of two North American renewable natural gas (RNG) producers have put them up for sale, after new U.S. tax incentives and recent big investments in the sector gave hope they can cash out for top dollar, people familiar with the matter said. While the price of RNG remains much higher than traditional natural gas, more energy companies and investment firms are betting the global drive to reduce carbon emissions, coupled with financial support from governments, will give the industry a greater share of energy consumption. Hot on the heels of oil major BP Plc agreeing to a $4.1 billion deal last month to buy U.S.-based Archaea Energy, smaller peers Amp Americas and BerQ RNG are working with investment banks to market themselves to potential buyers.

  • TREASURIES-Yields rise, next week's FOMC minutes in focus

    "The market significantly overreacted to the October CPI report, and the Fed tried very hard to push back through the speakers," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Friday that with little evidence price pressures are waning, the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike. St Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday that the Fed's target policy needs to rise to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of just below 4.00% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

  • Republicans Secure US House Majority, Will Shift Path for Crypto Bills

    The U.S. Congress will officially be split between the two major parties after results from the Nov. 8 election put a 218th seat in the Republican column, giving that party a majority in the House of Representatives as the crypto industry awaits legislation that could define its future.

  • How a ‘529 solution’ can give gig workers health care and retirement benefits and boost the U.S. economy

    Adapting a popular college savings plan can offer flexibility and security for workers who move from job to job.

  • Palo Alto Networks one of 2022’s best software stocks after another beat-and-raise quarter

    Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares rallied Friday into rarified air for a tech company — and especially for an enterprise software company — in 2022, following another beat-and-raise quarter and praise from Wall Street. Late Thursday, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) kept up the momentum, reporting another Wall Street-pleasing quarter and saying that while macroeconomic factors weighed upon business spending, the company was not seeing lack of demand and that it could try to get customers to commit to deals earlier.

  • Musk says Twitter reinstates banned users Griffin, Peterson; no decision on Trump yet

    Musk confirmed the move in a tweet, adding that the account of satirical website Babylon Bee was also reinstated. The new billionaire owner misspelled Griffin and Peterson's names in his tweet. Musk said in May he would reverse Twitter's ban on Trump, whose account on the social media platform was suspended after last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • ‘Army camouflage ice’? Odd frozen formations in Alaska marsh defy easy explanation

    “I was completely stumped.”

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll

    The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell below 8% last month, bolstering already well-established market expectations the Fed would go for smaller rate hikes going forward after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the latest Reuters poll shows forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 1984, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The telecom giant has had a tumultuous history since its phone monopoly was broken up nearly 40 years ago.

  • A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion

    FTX's new CEO John Ray III oversaw the liquidation of Enron and said: "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls."